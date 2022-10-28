Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round

Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Playoffs at Pitman.

Geoff Blasberg stopped eight shots for the shutout as Buena improved to 9-5-2 and advanced to Monday’s quarterfinal at third-seeded Penns Grove.

Aidan James had three saves for Pitman, which fell to 9-7-1.

Glassboro 1, Burlington City 0

Gavin Dillard scored off an assist from Atakan Ozdemir as second-seeded Glassboro survived a scare from 15th-seeded Burlington City in Glassboro.

Marcus Brown recorded the shutout with three saves.

Glassboro raised its record to 13-2-2 and will host seventh-seeded Audubon in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Burlington City dropped to 7-10-1.

Palmyra 0, Woodbury 0

Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation or two overtime periods, but fourth-seeded Palmyra won the Shootout 4-2 over 13th-seeded Woodbury in Palmyra to advance.

John Liebe made nine saves for Palmyra, which improved to 11-4-2 and will face fifth-seeded Riverside in the quarterfinals.

Austin Sylvester stopped nine shots for Woodbury, which fell to 9-8-2.

Penns Grove 5, Clayton 0

Vincent Bonola scored a hat trick to spark third-seeded Penns Grove past 14th-seeded Clayton in Carneys Point.

Bonola increased his team-high total to 15 goals on the year. Angel Marquez and Jacob Marquez also scored.

Penns Grove improved to 13-3-1 and will host 11th-seeded Buena in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Clayton fell to 8-8.

Gateway 1, Schalick 1

Ninth-seeded Gateway prevailed 5-3 in a Shootout over eighth-seeded Schalick in Pittsgrove after the teams battled to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtime periods.

Gateway moved a game over .500 at 9-8-1 and moved on to face top-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Lance Creighton scored off an assist from Luke Costantino to force overtime for Schalick, which fell to 8-8-2.

Haddon Township 7, Wildwood 0

Eammon Sheehan and Landon Moroney each scored a pair of goals to lead top-seeded Haddon Township past 16th-seeded Wildwood in Westmont.

Finn McGovern added a goal and three assists and Luke Chatten also set up three goals as Haddon Township extended its unbeaten streak to seven and improved to 16-2-1.

Haddon Township advanced to Monday’s quarterfinal against ninth-seeded Gateway.

Wildwood fell to 6-11.

Riverside 3, Woodstown 0

Aappo Thessler converted a pass from Alan Chagas to break a scoreless tie in the second half and fifth-seeded Riverside went on to beat 12th-seeded Woodstown in Riverside.

Christian Morales and Gustavo Bonfim added insurance goals for Riverside and Anthony Stillwaggon made 11 saves to record the shutout.

Riverside raised its record to 14-3 and will travel to fourth-seeded Palmyra for the quarterfinals.

Ben Stengel turned away 10 shots for Woodstown (5-10-3).

Audubon 3, Pennsville 0

Kaine Ugonna-Ufere netted a pair of goals to lift seventh-seeded Audubon past 10th-seeded Pennsville in Audubon.

Hayden Wiltsey added a goal and an assist as Audubon improved to 14-5 and moved on to the quarterfinals, where it will meet second-seeded Glassboro.

Trent Bantle stopped all four shots he faced to notch the shutout.

Kyle Cahill had eight saves for Pennsville (8-10).

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.