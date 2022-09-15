Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Millburn 2, No. 6 West Orange 1

Wednesday, Sep. 14

BCSL

Holy Cross Prep 2, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score

Willingboro 5, Pemberton 0 – Box Score

Doane Academy 1, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 2, Bordentown 1 – Box Score

New Egypt 7, Burlington City 0 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Audubon 3, Lindenwold 2 – Box Score

Gateway 4, Woodbury 2 – Box Score

Gloucester 3, Paulsboro 2 – Box Score

Haddonfield 4, Collingswood 0 – Box Score

West Deptford 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score

Haddon Township 1, Sterling 0 – Box Score

CVC

Hopewell Valley 2, Lawrence 1 – Box Score

GMC

Somerset Tech 8, Perth Amboy Tech 0 – Box Score

Carteret 3, North Plainfield 0 – Box Score

Middlesex 3, Highland Park 1 – Box Score

South River 1, South Plainfield 1 – Box Score

Wardlaw-Hartridge 6, East Brunswick Tech 2 – Box Score

Spotswood 6, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score

Piscataway Magnet 5, Woodbridge Magnet 0 – Box Score

Dunellen 6, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

Bayonne 4, Hoboken 2 – Box Score

Ferris 4, McNair 1 – Box Score

Memorial 8, Snyder 0 – Box Score

Union City 1, St. Peter’s Prep 0 – Box Score

Kearny 6, Dickinson 0 – Box Score

North Bergen 2, Hudson Catholic 1 – Box Score

NJAC

Sussex Tech 5, Hopatcong 2 – Box Score

Hanover Park 3, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score

Boonton 1, Pequannock 0 – Box Score

Wallkill Valley 1, North Warren 0 – Box Score

Dover 2, Mountain Lakes 2 – Box Score

Newton 1, Vernon 0 – Box Score

Hackettstown 3, Jefferson 2 – Box Score

Morristown-Beard 2, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score

High Point 6, Morris Tech 1 – Box Score

Lenape Valley 3, Kittatinny 1 – Box Score

Madison 2, Blair 1 – Box Score

SEC

Millburn 2, West Orange 1 – Box Score

Newark Tech 5, Golda Och 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Wall 2, Raritan 0 – Box Score

Ocean Township 2, Long Branch 0 – Box Score

Freehold Township 4, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score

Holmdel 7, Red Bank Catholic 0 – Box Score

Christian Brothers 5, Middletown South 0 – Box Score

Middletown North 1, Marlboro 0 – Box Score

Howell 3, Manalapan 0 – Box Score

Neptune 3, Red Bank Regional 0 – Box Score

Manasquan 3, St. John Vianney 1 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Ridge 3, North Hunterdon 1 – Box Score

Gill St. Bernard’s 3, Watchung Hills 0 – Box Score

Montgomery 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score

Bridgewater-Raritan 4, Franklin 0 – Box Score

Pingry 4, Hillsborough 1 – Box Score

UCC

Roselle Park 2, Union Catholic 1 – Box Score

Govt. Livingston 1, Oratory 0 – Box Score

New Providence 3, Johnson 2 – Box Score

Dayton 7, Roselle Catholic 0 – Box Score

Hillside 3, Roselle 2 – Box Score

Linden 3, Plainfield 1 – Box Score

Independent

Lawrenceville 5, Moorestown Friends 0 – Box Score

Madison 2, Blair 1 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button