Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Millburn 2, No. 6 West Orange 1

Wednesday, Sep. 14 BCSL Holy Cross Prep 2, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score Willingboro 5, Pemberton 0 – Box Score Doane Academy 1, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score Cinnaminson 2, Bordentown 1 – Box Score New Egypt 7, Burlington City 0 – Box Score COLONIAL Audubon 3, Lindenwold 2 – Box Score Gateway 4, Woodbury 2 – Box Score Gloucester 3, Paulsboro 2 – Box Score Haddonfield 4, Collingswood 0 – Box Score West Deptford 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score Haddon Township 1, Sterling 0 – Box Score CVC Hopewell Valley 2, Lawrence 1 – Box Score GMC Somerset Tech 8, Perth Amboy Tech 0 – Box Score Carteret 3, North Plainfield 0 – Box Score Middlesex 3, Highland Park 1 – Box Score South River 1, South Plainfield 1 – Box Score Wardlaw-Hartridge 6, East Brunswick Tech 2 – Box Score Spotswood 6, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score Piscataway Magnet 5, Woodbridge Magnet 0 – Box Score Dunellen 6, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score HCIAL Bayonne 4, Hoboken 2 – Box Score Ferris 4, McNair 1 – Box Score Memorial 8, Snyder 0 – Box Score Union City 1, St. Peter’s Prep 0 – Box Score Kearny 6, Dickinson 0 – Box Score North Bergen 2, Hudson Catholic 1 – Box Score NJAC Sussex Tech 5, Hopatcong 2 – Box Score Hanover Park 3, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score Boonton 1, Pequannock 0 – Box Score Wallkill Valley 1, North Warren 0 – Box Score Dover 2, Mountain Lakes 2 – Box Score Newton 1, Vernon 0 – Box Score Hackettstown 3, Jefferson 2 – Box Score Morristown-Beard 2, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score High Point 6, Morris Tech 1 – Box Score Lenape Valley 3, Kittatinny 1 – Box Score Madison 2, Blair 1 – Box Score SEC Millburn 2, West Orange 1 – Box Score Newark Tech 5, Golda Och 0 – Box Score SHORE Wall 2, Raritan 0 – Box Score Ocean Township 2, Long Branch 0 – Box Score Freehold Township 4, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score Holmdel 7, Red Bank Catholic 0 – Box Score Christian Brothers 5, Middletown South 0 – Box Score Middletown North 1, Marlboro 0 – Box Score Howell 3, Manalapan 0 – Box Score Neptune 3, Red Bank Regional 0 – Box Score Manasquan 3, St. John Vianney 1 – Box Score SKYLAND Ridge 3, North Hunterdon 1 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard’s 3, Watchung Hills 0 – Box Score Montgomery 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score Bridgewater-Raritan 4, Franklin 0 – Box Score Pingry 4, Hillsborough 1 – Box Score UCC Roselle Park 2, Union Catholic 1 – Box Score Govt. Livingston 1, Oratory 0 – Box Score New Providence 3, Johnson 2 – Box Score Dayton 7, Roselle Catholic 0 – Box Score Hillside 3, Roselle 2 – Box Score Linden 3, Plainfield 1 – Box Score Independent Lawrenceville 5, Moorestown Friends 0 – Box Score Madison 2, Blair 1 – Box Score

