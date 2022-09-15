Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 14
Millburn 2, No. 6 West Orange 1
Wednesday, Sep. 14
BCSL
Holy Cross Prep 2, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score
Willingboro 5, Pemberton 0 – Box Score
Doane Academy 1, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 2, Bordentown 1 – Box Score
New Egypt 7, Burlington City 0 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Audubon 3, Lindenwold 2 – Box Score
Gateway 4, Woodbury 2 – Box Score
Gloucester 3, Paulsboro 2 – Box Score
Haddonfield 4, Collingswood 0 – Box Score
West Deptford 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score
Haddon Township 1, Sterling 0 – Box Score
CVC
Hopewell Valley 2, Lawrence 1 – Box Score
GMC
Somerset Tech 8, Perth Amboy Tech 0 – Box Score
Carteret 3, North Plainfield 0 – Box Score
Middlesex 3, Highland Park 1 – Box Score
South River 1, South Plainfield 1 – Box Score
Wardlaw-Hartridge 6, East Brunswick Tech 2 – Box Score
Spotswood 6, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score
Piscataway Magnet 5, Woodbridge Magnet 0 – Box Score
Dunellen 6, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
Bayonne 4, Hoboken 2 – Box Score
Ferris 4, McNair 1 – Box Score
Memorial 8, Snyder 0 – Box Score
Union City 1, St. Peter’s Prep 0 – Box Score
Kearny 6, Dickinson 0 – Box Score
North Bergen 2, Hudson Catholic 1 – Box Score
NJAC
Sussex Tech 5, Hopatcong 2 – Box Score
Hanover Park 3, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score
Boonton 1, Pequannock 0 – Box Score
Wallkill Valley 1, North Warren 0 – Box Score
Dover 2, Mountain Lakes 2 – Box Score
Newton 1, Vernon 0 – Box Score
Hackettstown 3, Jefferson 2 – Box Score
Morristown-Beard 2, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score
High Point 6, Morris Tech 1 – Box Score
Lenape Valley 3, Kittatinny 1 – Box Score
Madison 2, Blair 1 – Box Score
SEC
Millburn 2, West Orange 1 – Box Score
Newark Tech 5, Golda Och 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Wall 2, Raritan 0 – Box Score
Ocean Township 2, Long Branch 0 – Box Score
Freehold Township 4, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score
Holmdel 7, Red Bank Catholic 0 – Box Score
Christian Brothers 5, Middletown South 0 – Box Score
Middletown North 1, Marlboro 0 – Box Score
Howell 3, Manalapan 0 – Box Score
Neptune 3, Red Bank Regional 0 – Box Score
Manasquan 3, St. John Vianney 1 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Ridge 3, North Hunterdon 1 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 3, Watchung Hills 0 – Box Score
Montgomery 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score
Bridgewater-Raritan 4, Franklin 0 – Box Score
Pingry 4, Hillsborough 1 – Box Score
UCC
Roselle Park 2, Union Catholic 1 – Box Score
Govt. Livingston 1, Oratory 0 – Box Score
New Providence 3, Johnson 2 – Box Score
Dayton 7, Roselle Catholic 0 – Box Score
Hillside 3, Roselle 2 – Box Score
Linden 3, Plainfield 1 – Box Score
Independent
Lawrenceville 5, Moorestown Friends 0 – Box Score
