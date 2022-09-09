Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 8

Well. 9 Westfield 1, No. 8 Elizabeth 0

Thursday, Sep. 8

In-Season Tournament

Payne Tech 5, West Caldwell Tech 2 – Box Score

Newark Tech 7, Somerset Tech 0 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Northern Burlington 1, Delran 1 – Box Score

Florence 1, Bordentown 0 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 6, Holy Cross Prep 0 – Box Score

Princeton Day 4, Burlington Township 3 – Box Score

Riverside 4, New Egypt 3 – Box Score

Palmyra 4, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Tenafly 11, Teaneck 0 – Box Score

Bergen Catholic 3, Don Bosco Prep 2 – Box Score

Lakeland 4, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score

Cliffside Park 1, Pascack Hills 0 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 2, Fort Lee 1 – Box Score

Wayne Hills 2, Ridgewood 2 – Box Score

Passaic Tech 1, Passaic Valley 0 – Box Score

Wayne Valley 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score

Clifton 3, Passaic 0 – Box Score

Old Tappan 4, Bergenfield 2 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Oakcrest 2, Absegami 0 – Box Score

Ocean City 5, Pleasantville 2 – Box Score

Middle Township 2, Hammonton 1 – Box Score

Cape May Tech 4, Wildwood Catholic 3 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 3, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score

St. Augustine 2, Atlantic Tech 0 – Box Score

Cedar Creek 1, Mainland 0 – Box Score

Millville 1, Vineland 0 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Audubon 3, Woodbury 2 – Box Score

Haddon Township 2, Haddonfield 1 – Box Score

West Deptford 2, Collingswood 0 – Box Score

Sterling 0, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score

CVC

Princeton 1, Trenton 0 – Box Score

Steinert 2, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score

Hopewell Valley 6, Hamilton West 0 – Box Score

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 6, Nottingham 0 – Box Score

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 5, Hightstown 4 – Box Score

Notre Dame 5, Allentown 4 – Box Score

GMC

North Brunswick 1, Old Bridge 1 – Box Score

South River 1, Carteret 0 – Box Score

Piscataway 2, Edison 0 – Box Score

Spotswood 3, North Plainfield 1 – Box Score

Metuchen 5, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score

South Brunswick 3, St. Joseph (Met.) 0 – Box Score

Colonia 1, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score

Monroe 2, East Brunswick 1 – Box Score

JP Stevens 4, Bayonne 1 – Box Score

Sayreville 7, Woodbridge 3 – Box Score

HCIAL

Weehawken 3, Ferris 2 – Box Score

St. Peter’s Prep 2, Oratory 1 – Box Score

NJAC

St. Benedict’s 3, Delbarton 0 – Box Score

Mountain Lakes 5, Whippany Park 0 – Box Score

Vernon 4, Kittatinny 2 – Box Score

Kinnelon 2, Sussex Tech 0 – Box Score

Mount Olive 1, Sparta 0 – Box Score

Hackettstown 7, Parsippany Hills 4 – Box Score

Pequannock 2, Parsippany 1 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 5, Pope John 2 – Box Score

High Point 5, Jefferson 2 – Box Score

Roxbury 2, Randolph 1 – Box Score

Morris Hills 2, West Morris 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Bergen Charter 9, Paterson Charter 3 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Paul VI 0, Shawnee 0 – Box Score

Cherry Hill East 3, Moorestown 1 – Box Score

Eastern 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score

Lenape 3, Camden Catholic 2 – Box Score

Cherokee 1, Cherry Hill West 1 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 1, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score

SEC

Seton Hall Prep 3, West Essex 0 – Box Score

Verona 3, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Manchester Township 2, Henry Hudson 0 – Box Score

Ocean Township 1, Neptune 0 – Box Score

Middletown South 2, Freehold Township 1 – Box Score

Barnegat 4, Pilgrim Academy 2 – Box Score

Marlboro 1, Christian Brothers 0 – Box Score

Manalapan 1, Freehold Borough 0 – Box Score

Manville 8, Asbury Park 0 – Box Score

St. Rose 1, Ranney 0 – Box Score

Jackson Liberty 4, Pinelands 1 – Box Score

Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Shore 0 – Box Score

Raritan 2, Red Bank Catholic 0 – Box Score

Holmdel 3, Monmouth 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

North Hunterdon 3, Phillipsburg 1 – Box Score

Gill St. Bernard’s 3, Ridge 0 – Box Score

Delaware Valley 4, Warren Hills 0 – Box Score

Hunterdon Central 4, Franklin 0 – Box Score

Pingry 0, Bridgewater-Raritan 0 – Box Score

Somerville 2, Bernards 1 – Box Score

Rutgers Prep 2, South Hunterdon 1 – Box Score

Hillsborough 2, Lawrenceville 0 – Box Score

Voorhees 2, Bound Brook 1 – Box Score

Montgomery 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Wildwood 3, Clayton 2 – Box Score

UCC

Summit 3, Union 0 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Cranford 0 – Box Score

Dayton 5, Roselle 0 – Box Score

Hillside 2, Union Catholic 0 – Box Score

Rahway 1, Plainfield 0 – Box Score

Govt. Livingston 2, New Providence 1 – Box Score

Brearley 4, Roselle Catholic 2 – Box Score

Westfield 1, Elizabeth 0 – Box Score

Linden 7, Johnson 2 – Box Score

Independent

Barnegat 4, Pilgrim Academy 2 – Box Score

Princeton Day 4, Burlington Township 3 – Box Score

Life Center 3, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score

St. Benedict’s 3, Delbarton 0 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 1, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score

Hillsborough 2, Lawrenceville 0 – Box Score

