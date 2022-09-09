Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 8

Well. 9 Westfield 1, No. 8 Elizabeth 0

Thursday, Sep. 8 In-Season Tournament Payne Tech 5, West Caldwell Tech 2 – Box Score Newark Tech 7, Somerset Tech 0 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Northern Burlington 1, Delran 1 – Box Score Florence 1, Bordentown 0 – Box Score Cinnaminson 6, Holy Cross Prep 0 – Box Score Princeton Day 4, Burlington Township 3 – Box Score Riverside 4, New Egypt 3 – Box Score Palmyra 4, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score BIG NORTH Tenafly 11, Teaneck 0 – Box Score Bergen Catholic 3, Don Bosco Prep 2 – Box Score Lakeland 4, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score Cliffside Park 1, Pascack Hills 0 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 2, Fort Lee 1 – Box Score Wayne Hills 2, Ridgewood 2 – Box Score Passaic Tech 1, Passaic Valley 0 – Box Score Wayne Valley 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score Clifton 3, Passaic 0 – Box Score Old Tappan 4, Bergenfield 2 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Oakcrest 2, Absegami 0 – Box Score Ocean City 5, Pleasantville 2 – Box Score Middle Township 2, Hammonton 1 – Box Score Cape May Tech 4, Wildwood Catholic 3 – Box Score Egg Harbor 3, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score St. Augustine 2, Atlantic Tech 0 – Box Score Cedar Creek 1, Mainland 0 – Box Score Millville 1, Vineland 0 – Box Score COLONIAL Audubon 3, Woodbury 2 – Box Score Haddon Township 2, Haddonfield 1 – Box Score West Deptford 2, Collingswood 0 – Box Score Sterling 0, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score CVC Princeton 1, Trenton 0 – Box Score Steinert 2, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score Hopewell Valley 6, Hamilton West 0 – Box Score West Windsor-Plainsboro North 6, Nottingham 0 – Box Score West Windsor-Plainsboro South 5, Hightstown 4 – Box Score Notre Dame 5, Allentown 4 – Box Score GMC North Brunswick 1, Old Bridge 1 – Box Score South River 1, Carteret 0 – Box Score Piscataway 2, Edison 0 – Box Score Spotswood 3, North Plainfield 1 – Box Score Metuchen 5, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score South Brunswick 3, St. Joseph (Met.) 0 – Box Score Colonia 1, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score Monroe 2, East Brunswick 1 – Box Score JP Stevens 4, Bayonne 1 – Box Score Sayreville 7, Woodbridge 3 – Box Score HCIAL Weehawken 3, Ferris 2 – Box Score JP Stevens 4, Bayonne 1 – Box Score St. Peter’s Prep 2, Oratory 1 – Box Score NJAC St. Benedict’s 3, Delbarton 0 – Box Score Mountain Lakes 5, Whippany Park 0 – Box Score Vernon 4, Kittatinny 2 – Box Score Kinnelon 2, Sussex Tech 0 – Box Score Mount Olive 1, Sparta 0 – Box Score Hackettstown 7, Parsippany Hills 4 – Box Score Pequannock 2, Parsippany 1 – Box Score Morris Knolls 5, Pope John 2 – Box Score High Point 5, Jefferson 2 – Box Score Roxbury 2, Randolph 1 – Box Score Morris Hills 2, West Morris 0 – Box Score NJIC Bergen Charter 9, Paterson Charter 3 – Box Score Weehawken 3, Ferris 2 – Box Score OLYMPIC Paul VI 0, Shawnee 0 – Box Score Cherry Hill East 3, Moorestown 1 – Box Score Eastern 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score Lenape 3, Camden Catholic 2 – Box Score Cherokee 1, Cherry Hill West 1 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 1, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score SEC Seton Hall Prep 3, West Essex 0 – Box Score Verona 3, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score SHORE Manchester Township 2, Henry Hudson 0 – Box Score Ocean Township 1, Neptune 0 – Box Score Middletown South 2, Freehold Township 1 – Box Score Barnegat 4, Pilgrim Academy 2 – Box Score Marlboro 1, Christian Brothers 0 – Box Score Manalapan 1, Freehold Borough 0 – Box Score Manville 8, Asbury Park 0 – Box Score St. Rose 1, Ranney 0 – Box Score Jackson Liberty 4, Pinelands 1 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Shore 0 – Box Score Raritan 2, Red Bank Catholic 0 – Box Score Holmdel 3, Monmouth 0 – Box Score SKYLAND North Hunterdon 3, Phillipsburg 1 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard’s 3, Ridge 0 – Box Score Delaware Valley 4, Warren Hills 0 – Box Score Hunterdon Central 4, Franklin 0 – Box Score Pingry 0, Bridgewater-Raritan 0 – Box Score Manville 8, Asbury Park 0 – Box Score Somerville 2, Bernards 1 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 2, South Hunterdon 1 – Box Score Hillsborough 2, Lawrenceville 0 – Box Score Voorhees 2, Bound Brook 1 – Box Score Montgomery 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Wildwood 3, Clayton 2 – Box Score UCC Summit 3, Union 0 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Cranford 0 – Box Score Dayton 5, Roselle 0 – Box Score Hillside 2, Union Catholic 0 – Box Score Rahway 1, Plainfield 0 – Box Score Govt. Livingston 2, New Providence 1 – Box Score Brearley 4, Roselle Catholic 2 – Box Score Westfield 1, Elizabeth 0 – Box Score Linden 7, Johnson 2 – Box Score St. Peter’s Prep 2, Oratory 1 – Box Score Independent Barnegat 4, Pilgrim Academy 2 – Box Score Princeton Day 4, Burlington Township 3 – Box Score Life Center 3, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score St. Benedict’s 3, Delbarton 0 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 1, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score Hillsborough 2, Lawrenceville 0 – Box Score

