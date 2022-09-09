Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 8
Well. 9 Westfield 1, No. 8 Elizabeth 0
Thursday, Sep. 8
In-Season Tournament
Payne Tech 5, West Caldwell Tech 2 – Box Score
Newark Tech 7, Somerset Tech 0 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Northern Burlington 1, Delran 1 – Box Score
Florence 1, Bordentown 0 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 6, Holy Cross Prep 0 – Box Score
Princeton Day 4, Burlington Township 3 – Box Score
Riverside 4, New Egypt 3 – Box Score
Palmyra 4, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Tenafly 11, Teaneck 0 – Box Score
Bergen Catholic 3, Don Bosco Prep 2 – Box Score
Lakeland 4, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score
Cliffside Park 1, Pascack Hills 0 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 2, Fort Lee 1 – Box Score
Wayne Hills 2, Ridgewood 2 – Box Score
Passaic Tech 1, Passaic Valley 0 – Box Score
Wayne Valley 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score
Clifton 3, Passaic 0 – Box Score
Old Tappan 4, Bergenfield 2 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Oakcrest 2, Absegami 0 – Box Score
Ocean City 5, Pleasantville 2 – Box Score
Middle Township 2, Hammonton 1 – Box Score
Cape May Tech 4, Wildwood Catholic 3 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 3, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score
St. Augustine 2, Atlantic Tech 0 – Box Score
Cedar Creek 1, Mainland 0 – Box Score
Millville 1, Vineland 0 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Audubon 3, Woodbury 2 – Box Score
Haddon Township 2, Haddonfield 1 – Box Score
West Deptford 2, Collingswood 0 – Box Score
Sterling 0, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score
CVC
Princeton 1, Trenton 0 – Box Score
Steinert 2, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score
Hopewell Valley 6, Hamilton West 0 – Box Score
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 6, Nottingham 0 – Box Score
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 5, Hightstown 4 – Box Score
Notre Dame 5, Allentown 4 – Box Score
GMC
North Brunswick 1, Old Bridge 1 – Box Score
South River 1, Carteret 0 – Box Score
Piscataway 2, Edison 0 – Box Score
Spotswood 3, North Plainfield 1 – Box Score
Metuchen 5, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score
South Brunswick 3, St. Joseph (Met.) 0 – Box Score
Colonia 1, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score
Monroe 2, East Brunswick 1 – Box Score
JP Stevens 4, Bayonne 1 – Box Score
Sayreville 7, Woodbridge 3 – Box Score
HCIAL
Weehawken 3, Ferris 2 – Box Score
St. Peter’s Prep 2, Oratory 1 – Box Score
NJAC
St. Benedict’s 3, Delbarton 0 – Box Score
Mountain Lakes 5, Whippany Park 0 – Box Score
Vernon 4, Kittatinny 2 – Box Score
Kinnelon 2, Sussex Tech 0 – Box Score
Mount Olive 1, Sparta 0 – Box Score
Hackettstown 7, Parsippany Hills 4 – Box Score
Pequannock 2, Parsippany 1 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 5, Pope John 2 – Box Score
High Point 5, Jefferson 2 – Box Score
Roxbury 2, Randolph 1 – Box Score
Morris Hills 2, West Morris 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Bergen Charter 9, Paterson Charter 3 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Paul VI 0, Shawnee 0 – Box Score
Cherry Hill East 3, Moorestown 1 – Box Score
Eastern 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score
Lenape 3, Camden Catholic 2 – Box Score
Cherokee 1, Cherry Hill West 1 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 1, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score
SEC
Seton Hall Prep 3, West Essex 0 – Box Score
Verona 3, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Manchester Township 2, Henry Hudson 0 – Box Score
Ocean Township 1, Neptune 0 – Box Score
Middletown South 2, Freehold Township 1 – Box Score
Barnegat 4, Pilgrim Academy 2 – Box Score
Marlboro 1, Christian Brothers 0 – Box Score
Manalapan 1, Freehold Borough 0 – Box Score
St. Rose 1, Ranney 0 – Box Score
Jackson Liberty 4, Pinelands 1 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Shore 0 – Box Score
Raritan 2, Red Bank Catholic 0 – Box Score
Holmdel 3, Monmouth 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
North Hunterdon 3, Phillipsburg 1 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 3, Ridge 0 – Box Score
Delaware Valley 4, Warren Hills 0 – Box Score
Hunterdon Central 4, Franklin 0 – Box Score
Pingry 0, Bridgewater-Raritan 0 – Box Score
Somerville 2, Bernards 1 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 2, South Hunterdon 1 – Box Score
Hillsborough 2, Lawrenceville 0 – Box Score
Voorhees 2, Bound Brook 1 – Box Score
Montgomery 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Wildwood 3, Clayton 2 – Box Score
UCC
Summit 3, Union 0 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Cranford 0 – Box Score
Dayton 5, Roselle 0 – Box Score
Hillside 2, Union Catholic 0 – Box Score
Rahway 1, Plainfield 0 – Box Score
Govt. Livingston 2, New Providence 1 – Box Score
Brearley 4, Roselle Catholic 2 – Box Score
Westfield 1, Elizabeth 0 – Box Score
Linden 7, Johnson 2 – Box Score
Independent
Barnegat 4, Pilgrim Academy 2 – Box Score
Princeton Day 4, Burlington Township 3 – Box Score
Life Center 3, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score
St. Benedict’s 3, Delbarton 0 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 1, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score
Hillsborough 2, Lawrenceville 0 – Box Score
