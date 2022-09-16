Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 15
Well. 1 Seton Hall Prep 3, Columbia 2, OT
Thursday, Sep. 15
BCSL
Trenton Catholic 3, Westampton Tech 2 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Wayne Valley 4, Passaic Valley 1 – Box Score
Old Tappan 2, Pascack Valley 1 – Box Score
Bergenfield 1, Teaneck 0 – Box Score
Ramsey 1, River Dell 0 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 4, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score
Westwood 3, Dumont 1 – Box Score
Clifton 1, Bergen Tech 0 – Box Score
Cliffside Park 6, Ridgefield Park 4 – Box Score
Northern Highlands 3, Indian Hills 1 – Box Score
Ramapo 2, Ridgewood 0 – Box Score
Bergen Catholic 4, St. Joseph (Mont.) 1 – Box Score
DePaul 4, Paramus Catholic 3 – Box Score
Passaic Tech 1, Passaic 0 – Box Score
Lakeland 2, West Milford 0 – Box Score
Tenafly 2, Demarest 2 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Cedar Creek 3, Absegami 0 – Box Score
Pleasantville 1, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score
St. Augustine 3, Hammonton 1 – Box Score
Atlantic City 10, Wildwood Catholic 0 – Box Score
Buena 3, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 5, Vineland 0 – Box Score
Ocean City 7, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score
CVC
Notre Dame 6, Hightstown 1 – Box Score
Robbinsville 1, Allentown 0 – Box Score
Steinert 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 1 – Box Score
Hamilton West 5, Nottingham 2 – Box Score
Princeton 2, Ewing 1 – Box Score
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 2, Trenton 0 – Box Score
GMC
St. Joseph (Met.) 2, North Brunswick 1 – Box Score
Sayreville 3, Piscataway Tech 0 – Box Score
Metuchen 2, North Plainfield 1 – Box Score
East Brunswick 1, South Brunswick 0 – Box Score
Woodbridge 1, Edison 0 – Box Score
JP Stevens 0, Colonia 0 – Box Score
Perth Amboy 4, Piscataway 0 – Box Score
Monroe 2, New Brunswick 1 – Box Score
NJAC
Delbarton 3, Mendham 0 – Box Score
Boonton 1, Parsippany 0 – Box Score
Roxbury 2, Morristown 0 – Box Score
Morris Hills 4, Mount Olive 0 – Box Score
Montville 2, Randolph 1 – Box Score
Sparta 1, Pope John 0 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 3, West Morris 2 – Box Score
NJIC
North Arlington 5, Weehawken 0 – Box Score
Park Ridge 6, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score
Becton 3, Bergen Charter 1 – Box Score
Waldwick 7, Midland Park 0 – Box Score
Glen Rock 1, Pompton Lakes 0 – Box Score
Manchester Regional 5, Paterson Charter 2 – Box Score
Ridgefield 3, Leonia 2 – Box Score
Rutherford 6, Secaucus 0 – Box Score
Wallington 8, St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 – Box Score
Eastern Christian 8, Butler 1 – Box Score
Garfield 4, Elmwood Park 2 – Box Score
New Milford 1, Palisades Park 0 – Box Score
Hawthorne Christian 1, Hawthorne 0 – Box Score
Lodi 6, Saddle Brook 1 – Box Score
Dwight-Englewood 6, Bogota 2 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 1, Cresskill 0 – Box Score
Harrison 2, Lyndhurst 1 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Paul VI 4, Bishop Eustace 2 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 1, Cherry Hill West 0 – Box Score
Seneca 2, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score
Shawnee 5, Lenape 0 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 1, Moorestown 1 – Box Score
SEC
Seton Hall Prep 3, Columbia 2 – Box Score
Orange 7, Nutley 1 – Box Score
Newark East Side 2, Livingston 1 – Box Score
Montclair 3, West Essex 0 – Box Score
Newark Central 2, Science Park 1 – Box Score
Irvington 3, Verona 2 – Box Score
Belleville 7, West Side 1 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 2, Caldwell 1 – Box Score
East Orange 3, Payne Tech -2 – Box Score
Glen Ridge 4, Montclair Kimberley 1 – Box Score
Newark Tech 6, Shabazz 1 – Box Score
SHORE
Lakewood 2, Manchester Township 1 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 3, Brick Memorial 0 – Box Score
Lacey 4, Donovan Catholic 1 – Box Score
Raritan 6, Keyport 1 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Boro 2, Pinelands 0 – Box Score
Manalapan 1, Southern 0 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Beach 4, Asbury Park 1 – Box Score
SKYLAND
South Hunterdon 6, Immaculata 1 – Box Score
Somerville 1, Bound Brook 0 – Box Score
Manville 6, Belvidere 1 – Box Score
Voorhees 3, Phillipsburg 3 – Box Score
Bernards 3, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Delsea 2, Williamstown 2 – Box Score
Pennsville 1, Woodstown 0 – Box Score
Schalick 7, Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score
Clearview 3, Deptford 0 – Box Score
Gloucester Tech 3, Cumberland 1 – Box Score
Glassboro 2, Pitman 1 – Box Score
Kingsway 6, Triton 1 – Box Score
UCC
Westfield 2, Union 0 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1, Summit 0 – Box Score
Elizabeth 5, Cranford 1 – Box Score
Independent
College Achieve Central Charter 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score
Hun 3, Scotland Academy (PA) 1 – Box Score
Pennington 2, Chestnut Hill (PA) 1 – Box Score
Abundant Life 2, Veritas Christian 0 – Box Score
