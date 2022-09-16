Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 15

Well. 1 Seton Hall Prep 3, Columbia 2, OT

Thursday, Sep. 15

BCSL

Trenton Catholic 3, Westampton Tech 2 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Wayne Valley 4, Passaic Valley 1 – Box Score

Old Tappan 2, Pascack Valley 1 – Box Score

Bergenfield 1, Teaneck 0 – Box Score

Ramsey 1, River Dell 0 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 4, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score

Westwood 3, Dumont 1 – Box Score

Clifton 1, Bergen Tech 0 – Box Score

Cliffside Park 6, Ridgefield Park 4 – Box Score

Northern Highlands 3, Indian Hills 1 – Box Score

Ramapo 2, Ridgewood 0 – Box Score

Bergen Catholic 4, St. Joseph (Mont.) 1 – Box Score

DePaul 4, Paramus Catholic 3 – Box Score

Passaic Tech 1, Passaic 0 – Box Score

Lakeland 2, West Milford 0 – Box Score

Tenafly 2, Demarest 2 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Cedar Creek 3, Absegami 0 – Box Score

Pleasantville 1, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score

St. Augustine 3, Hammonton 1 – Box Score

Atlantic City 10, Wildwood Catholic 0 – Box Score

Buena 3, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 5, Vineland 0 – Box Score

Ocean City 7, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score

CVC

Notre Dame 6, Hightstown 1 – Box Score

Robbinsville 1, Allentown 0 – Box Score

Steinert 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 1 – Box Score

Hamilton West 5, Nottingham 2 – Box Score

Princeton 2, Ewing 1 – Box Score

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 2, Trenton 0 – Box Score

GMC

St. Joseph (Met.) 2, North Brunswick 1 – Box Score

Sayreville 3, Piscataway Tech 0 – Box Score

Metuchen 2, North Plainfield 1 – Box Score

East Brunswick 1, South Brunswick 0 – Box Score

Woodbridge 1, Edison 0 – Box Score

JP Stevens 0, Colonia 0 – Box Score

Perth Amboy 4, Piscataway 0 – Box Score

Monroe 2, New Brunswick 1 – Box Score

NJAC

Delbarton 3, Mendham 0 – Box Score

Boonton 1, Parsippany 0 – Box Score

Roxbury 2, Morristown 0 – Box Score

Morris Hills 4, Mount Olive 0 – Box Score

Montville 2, Randolph 1 – Box Score

Sparta 1, Pope John 0 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 3, West Morris 2 – Box Score

NJIC

North Arlington 5, Weehawken 0 – Box Score

Park Ridge 6, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score

Becton 3, Bergen Charter 1 – Box Score

Waldwick 7, Midland Park 0 – Box Score

Glen Rock 1, Pompton Lakes 0 – Box Score

Manchester Regional 5, Paterson Charter 2 – Box Score

Ridgefield 3, Leonia 2 – Box Score

Rutherford 6, Secaucus 0 – Box Score

Wallington 8, St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 – Box Score

Eastern Christian 8, Butler 1 – Box Score

Garfield 4, Elmwood Park 2 – Box Score

New Milford 1, Palisades Park 0 – Box Score

Hawthorne Christian 1, Hawthorne 0 – Box Score

Lodi 6, Saddle Brook 1 – Box Score

Dwight-Englewood 6, Bogota 2 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 1, Cresskill 0 – Box Score

Harrison 2, Lyndhurst 1 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Paul VI 4, Bishop Eustace 2 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 1, Cherry Hill West 0 – Box Score

Seneca 2, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score

Shawnee 5, Lenape 0 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 1, Moorestown 1 – Box Score

SEC

Seton Hall Prep 3, Columbia 2 – Box Score

Orange 7, Nutley 1 – Box Score

Newark East Side 2, Livingston 1 – Box Score

Montclair 3, West Essex 0 – Box Score

Newark Central 2, Science Park 1 – Box Score

Irvington 3, Verona 2 – Box Score

Belleville 7, West Side 1 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 2, Caldwell 1 – Box Score

East Orange 3, Payne Tech -2 – Box Score

Glen Ridge 4, Montclair Kimberley 1 – Box Score

Newark Tech 6, Shabazz 1 – Box Score

SHORE

Lakewood 2, Manchester Township 1 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 3, Brick Memorial 0 – Box Score

Lacey 4, Donovan Catholic 1 – Box Score

Raritan 6, Keyport 1 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Boro 2, Pinelands 0 – Box Score

Manalapan 1, Southern 0 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Beach 4, Asbury Park 1 – Box Score

SKYLAND

South Hunterdon 6, Immaculata 1 – Box Score

Somerville 1, Bound Brook 0 – Box Score

Manville 6, Belvidere 1 – Box Score

Voorhees 3, Phillipsburg 3 – Box Score

Bernards 3, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Delsea 2, Williamstown 2 – Box Score

Pennsville 1, Woodstown 0 – Box Score

Schalick 7, Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score

Clearview 3, Deptford 0 – Box Score

Gloucester Tech 3, Cumberland 1 – Box Score

Glassboro 2, Pitman 1 – Box Score

Kingsway 6, Triton 1 – Box Score

UCC

Westfield 2, Union 0 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1, Summit 0 – Box Score

Elizabeth 5, Cranford 1 – Box Score

Independent

College Achieve Central Charter 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score

Hun 3, Scotland Academy (PA) 1 – Box Score

Pennington 2, Chestnut Hill (PA) 1 – Box Score

Abundant Life 2, Veritas Christian 0 – Box Score

