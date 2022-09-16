Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 15

Well. 1 Seton Hall Prep 3, Columbia 2, OT

Thursday, Sep. 15 BCSL Trenton Catholic 3, Westampton Tech 2 – Box Score BIG NORTH Wayne Valley 4, Passaic Valley 1 – Box Score Old Tappan 2, Pascack Valley 1 – Box Score Bergenfield 1, Teaneck 0 – Box Score Ramsey 1, River Dell 0 – Box Score Fair Lawn 4, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score Westwood 3, Dumont 1 – Box Score Clifton 1, Bergen Tech 0 – Box Score Cliffside Park 6, Ridgefield Park 4 – Box Score Northern Highlands 3, Indian Hills 1 – Box Score Ramapo 2, Ridgewood 0 – Box Score Bergen Catholic 4, St. Joseph (Mont.) 1 – Box Score DePaul 4, Paramus Catholic 3 – Box Score Passaic Tech 1, Passaic 0 – Box Score Lakeland 2, West Milford 0 – Box Score Tenafly 2, Demarest 2 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Cedar Creek 3, Absegami 0 – Box Score Pleasantville 1, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score St. Augustine 3, Hammonton 1 – Box Score Atlantic City 10, Wildwood Catholic 0 – Box Score Buena 3, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score Egg Harbor 5, Vineland 0 – Box Score Ocean City 7, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score CVC Notre Dame 6, Hightstown 1 – Box Score Robbinsville 1, Allentown 0 – Box Score Steinert 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 1 – Box Score Hamilton West 5, Nottingham 2 – Box Score Princeton 2, Ewing 1 – Box Score West Windsor-Plainsboro South 2, Trenton 0 – Box Score GMC St. Joseph (Met.) 2, North Brunswick 1 – Box Score Sayreville 3, Piscataway Tech 0 – Box Score Metuchen 2, North Plainfield 1 – Box Score East Brunswick 1, South Brunswick 0 – Box Score Woodbridge 1, Edison 0 – Box Score JP Stevens 0, Colonia 0 – Box Score Perth Amboy 4, Piscataway 0 – Box Score Monroe 2, New Brunswick 1 – Box Score NJAC Delbarton 3, Mendham 0 – Box Score Boonton 1, Parsippany 0 – Box Score Roxbury 2, Morristown 0 – Box Score Morris Hills 4, Mount Olive 0 – Box Score Montville 2, Randolph 1 – Box Score Sparta 1, Pope John 0 – Box Score Morris Knolls 3, West Morris 2 – Box Score NJIC North Arlington 5, Weehawken 0 – Box Score Park Ridge 6, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score Becton 3, Bergen Charter 1 – Box Score Waldwick 7, Midland Park 0 – Box Score Glen Rock 1, Pompton Lakes 0 – Box Score Manchester Regional 5, Paterson Charter 2 – Box Score Ridgefield 3, Leonia 2 – Box Score Rutherford 6, Secaucus 0 – Box Score Wallington 8, St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 – Box Score Eastern Christian 8, Butler 1 – Box Score Garfield 4, Elmwood Park 2 – Box Score New Milford 1, Palisades Park 0 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 1, Hawthorne 0 – Box Score Lodi 6, Saddle Brook 1 – Box Score Dwight-Englewood 6, Bogota 2 – Box Score Emerson Boro 1, Cresskill 0 – Box Score Harrison 2, Lyndhurst 1 – Box Score OLYMPIC Paul VI 4, Bishop Eustace 2 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 1, Cherry Hill West 0 – Box Score Seneca 2, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score Shawnee 5, Lenape 0 – Box Score Camden Catholic 1, Moorestown 1 – Box Score SEC Seton Hall Prep 3, Columbia 2 – Box Score Orange 7, Nutley 1 – Box Score Newark East Side 2, Livingston 1 – Box Score Montclair 3, West Essex 0 – Box Score Newark Central 2, Science Park 1 – Box Score Irvington 3, Verona 2 – Box Score Belleville 7, West Side 1 – Box Score Cedar Grove 2, Caldwell 1 – Box Score East Orange 3, Payne Tech -2 – Box Score Glen Ridge 4, Montclair Kimberley 1 – Box Score Newark Tech 6, Shabazz 1 – Box Score SHORE Lakewood 2, Manchester Township 1 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 3, Brick Memorial 0 – Box Score Lacey 4, Donovan Catholic 1 – Box Score Raritan 6, Keyport 1 – Box Score Point Pleasant Boro 2, Pinelands 0 – Box Score Manalapan 1, Southern 0 – Box Score Point Pleasant Beach 4, Asbury Park 1 – Box Score SKYLAND South Hunterdon 6, Immaculata 1 – Box Score Somerville 1, Bound Brook 0 – Box Score Manville 6, Belvidere 1 – Box Score Voorhees 3, Phillipsburg 3 – Box Score Bernards 3, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Delsea 2, Williamstown 2 – Box Score Pennsville 1, Woodstown 0 – Box Score Schalick 7, Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score Clearview 3, Deptford 0 – Box Score Gloucester Tech 3, Cumberland 1 – Box Score Glassboro 2, Pitman 1 – Box Score Kingsway 6, Triton 1 – Box Score UCC Westfield 2, Union 0 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1, Summit 0 – Box Score Elizabeth 5, Cranford 1 – Box Score Independent Seneca 2, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score College Achieve Central Charter 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score Hun 3, Scotland Academy (PA) 1 – Box Score Pennington 2, Chestnut Hill (PA) 1 – Box Score Abundant Life 2, Veritas Christian 0 – Box Score

