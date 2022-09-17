Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Sept. 17-18
Saturday, Sep. 17
BCSL
Riverside 2, Pemberton 0 – Box Score
New Egypt 8, STEMCivics 1 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
DePaul 6, West Milford 3 – Box Score
Paterson Kennedy 5, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 4, Teaneck 2 – Box Score
Don Bosco Prep 4, Fair Lawn 4 – Box Score
Mahwah 2, Ridgefield Park 1 – Box Score
Tenafly 5, Dwight-Englewood 2 – Box Score
River Dell 3, Pascack Hills 1 – Box Score
Indian Hills 2, Lakeland 0 – Box Score
Pascack Valley 2, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Clearview 1, St. Augustine 1 – Box Score
Hammonton 3, Atlantic Tech 3 – Box Score
Timber Creek 2, Mainland 1 – Box Score
CVC
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1, Lawrence 0 – Box Score
Trenton 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 1 – Box Score
Robbinsville 3, Ewing 1 – Box Score
Notre Dame 4, Hopewell Valley 1 – Box Score
Allentown 3, Steinert 1 – Box Score
GMC
Edison 7, Sayreville 1 – Box Score
North Brunswick 1, Somerville 0 – Box Score
Woodbridge 2, JP Stevens 0 – Box Score
Colonia 2, Piscataway 0 – Box Score
Monroe 3, St. Joseph (Met.) 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
St. Peter’s Prep 7, North Arlington 0 – Box Score
NJAC
High Point 2, Kittatinny 0 – Box Score
Hackettstown 4, Newton 2 – Box Score
Madison 2, Parsippany Hills 0 – Box Score
Hanover Park 3, Pompton Lakes 2 – Box Score
Whippany Park 7, Morristown-Beard 1 – Box Score
Jefferson 5, Wallkill Valley 1 – Box Score
Pequannock 0, Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score
Parsippany 3, Kinnelon 1 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 9, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score
Mendham 2, Chatham 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Hawthorne Christian 7, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Cherokee 4, Delsea 0 – Box Score
Cherry Hill West 2, Williamstown 0 – Box Score
Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill East 1 – Box Score
Bridgewater-Raritan 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score
SEC
Barringer 2, Technology 1 – Box Score
Newark Academy 4, Irvington 0 – Box Score
Montclair Kimberley 3, Verona 1 – Box Score
West Orange 4, West Essex 0 – Box Score
Glen Ridge 2, Cedar Grove 0 – Box Score
Livingston 2, Columbia 0 – Box Score
Bloomfield 2, Caldwell 0 – Box Score
Newark East Side 1, Millburn 0 – Box Score
Belleville 3, Orange 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Brick Township 2, Shore 1 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Hunterdon Central 6, Hillsborough 0 – Box Score
Pingry 3, Franklin 2 – Box Score
North Hunterdon 3, Montgomery 2 – Box Score
Peddie 2, Rutgers Prep 1 – Box Score
Bernards 12, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score
Voorhees 6, Warren Hills 1 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Independent
