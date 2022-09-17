Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Sept. 17-18

Saturday, Sep. 17 BCSL Riverside 2, Pemberton 0 – Box Score New Egypt 8, STEMCivics 1 – Box Score BIG NORTH DePaul 6, West Milford 3 – Box Score Paterson Kennedy 5, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 4, Teaneck 2 – Box Score Don Bosco Prep 4, Fair Lawn 4 – Box Score Mahwah 2, Ridgefield Park 1 – Box Score Tenafly 5, Dwight-Englewood 2 – Box Score River Dell 3, Pascack Hills 1 – Box Score Indian Hills 2, Lakeland 0 – Box Score Pascack Valley 2, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Clearview 1, St. Augustine 1 – Box Score Hammonton 3, Atlantic Tech 3 – Box Score Timber Creek 2, Mainland 1 – Box Score CVC West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1, Lawrence 0 – Box Score Trenton 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 1 – Box Score Robbinsville 3, Ewing 1 – Box Score Notre Dame 4, Hopewell Valley 1 – Box Score Allentown 3, Steinert 1 – Box Score GMC Edison 7, Sayreville 1 – Box Score North Brunswick 1, Somerville 0 – Box Score Woodbridge 2, JP Stevens 0 – Box Score Colonia 2, Piscataway 0 – Box Score Monroe 3, St. Joseph (Met.) 0 – Box Score HCIAL St. Peter’s Prep 7, North Arlington 0 – Box Score NJAC High Point 2, Kittatinny 0 – Box Score Hackettstown 4, Newton 2 – Box Score Madison 2, Parsippany Hills 0 – Box Score Hanover Park 3, Pompton Lakes 2 – Box Score Whippany Park 7, Morristown-Beard 1 – Box Score Jefferson 5, Wallkill Valley 1 – Box Score Pequannock 0, Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score Parsippany 3, Kinnelon 1 – Box Score Morris Knolls 9, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score Mendham 2, Chatham 0 – Box Score NJIC St. Peter’s Prep 7, North Arlington 0 – Box Score Hanover Park 3, Pompton Lakes 2 – Box Score Tenafly 5, Dwight-Englewood 2 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 7, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Cherokee 4, Delsea 0 – Box Score Cherry Hill West 2, Williamstown 0 – Box Score Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill East 1 – Box Score Bridgewater-Raritan 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score SEC Barringer 2, Technology 1 – Box Score Newark Academy 4, Irvington 0 – Box Score Montclair Kimberley 3, Verona 1 – Box Score West Orange 4, West Essex 0 – Box Score Glen Ridge 2, Cedar Grove 0 – Box Score Livingston 2, Columbia 0 – Box Score Bloomfield 2, Caldwell 0 – Box Score Newark East Side 1, Millburn 0 – Box Score Belleville 3, Orange 0 – Box Score SHORE Brick Township 2, Shore 1 – Box Score SKYLAND North Brunswick 1, Somerville 0 – Box Score Hunterdon Central 6, Hillsborough 0 – Box Score Pingry 3, Franklin 2 – Box Score North Hunterdon 3, Montgomery 2 – Box Score Bridgewater-Raritan 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score Peddie 2, Rutgers Prep 1 – Box Score Bernards 12, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score Voorhees 6, Warren Hills 1 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Clearview 1, St. Augustine 1 – Box Score Cherokee 4, Delsea 0 – Box Score Cherry Hill West 2, Williamstown 0 – Box Score Timber Creek 2, Mainland 1 – Box Score Independent Peddie 2, Rutgers Prep 1 – Box Score Bernards 12, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.