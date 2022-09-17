Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Sept. 17-18

Saturday, Sep. 17

BCSL

Riverside 2, Pemberton 0 – Box Score

New Egypt 8, STEMCivics 1 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

DePaul 6, West Milford 3 – Box Score

Paterson Kennedy 5, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 4, Teaneck 2 – Box Score

Don Bosco Prep 4, Fair Lawn 4 – Box Score

Mahwah 2, Ridgefield Park 1 – Box Score

Tenafly 5, Dwight-Englewood 2 – Box Score

River Dell 3, Pascack Hills 1 – Box Score

Indian Hills 2, Lakeland 0 – Box Score

Pascack Valley 2, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Clearview 1, St. Augustine 1 – Box Score

Hammonton 3, Atlantic Tech 3 – Box Score

Timber Creek 2, Mainland 1 – Box Score

CVC

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1, Lawrence 0 – Box Score

Trenton 2, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 1 – Box Score

Robbinsville 3, Ewing 1 – Box Score

Notre Dame 4, Hopewell Valley 1 – Box Score

Allentown 3, Steinert 1 – Box Score

GMC

Edison 7, Sayreville 1 – Box Score

North Brunswick 1, Somerville 0 – Box Score

Woodbridge 2, JP Stevens 0 – Box Score

Colonia 2, Piscataway 0 – Box Score

Monroe 3, St. Joseph (Met.) 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

St. Peter’s Prep 7, North Arlington 0 – Box Score

NJAC

High Point 2, Kittatinny 0 – Box Score

Hackettstown 4, Newton 2 – Box Score

Madison 2, Parsippany Hills 0 – Box Score

Hanover Park 3, Pompton Lakes 2 – Box Score

Whippany Park 7, Morristown-Beard 1 – Box Score

Jefferson 5, Wallkill Valley 1 – Box Score

Pequannock 0, Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score

Parsippany 3, Kinnelon 1 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 9, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score

Mendham 2, Chatham 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Hawthorne Christian 7, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Cherokee 4, Delsea 0 – Box Score

Cherry Hill West 2, Williamstown 0 – Box Score

Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill East 1 – Box Score

Bridgewater-Raritan 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score

SEC

Barringer 2, Technology 1 – Box Score

Newark Academy 4, Irvington 0 – Box Score

Montclair Kimberley 3, Verona 1 – Box Score

West Orange 4, West Essex 0 – Box Score

Glen Ridge 2, Cedar Grove 0 – Box Score

Livingston 2, Columbia 0 – Box Score

Bloomfield 2, Caldwell 0 – Box Score

Newark East Side 1, Millburn 0 – Box Score

Belleville 3, Orange 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Brick Township 2, Shore 1 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Hunterdon Central 6, Hillsborough 0 – Box Score

Pingry 3, Franklin 2 – Box Score

North Hunterdon 3, Montgomery 2 – Box Score

Peddie 2, Rutgers Prep 1 – Box Score

Bernards 12, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score

Voorhees 6, Warren Hills 1 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Independent

