Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Oct. 1-2

Bergen County Tournament first round

Cresskill at Fair Lawn, 3

Park Ridge at Bergen Catholic, 3

Lyndhurst at Pascack Valley, 6

Hudson County Tournament first round

11-Hudson Catholic at 6-North Bergen, 2nd

12-Dickinson at 5-Memorial, 4

10-Secaucus at 7-Ferris, 4:30

Passaic County Tournament preliminary round

11-Passaic at 14-Manchester Regional, noon

12-Eastern Christian at 13-Hawthorne, 3

15-West Milford at 10-Passaic Valley, 2nd

Well. 2 Pingry vs. Hillsborough, 2nd

Well. 3 Kearny vs. No. 14 Delran, 2

Well. 4 Christian Brothers vs. St. Anthony’s (NY), 3:30

Well. 6 West Orange at No. 17 Newark East Side, 11

Well. 10 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. Franklin, 3

Well. 11 Hunterdon Central vs. Hightstown, 2nd

Well. 16 Clifton vs. Ridgewood, noon

Bergen County Tournament

Bergen Catholic at Glen Rock, 10

Dwight-Englewood at Cliffside Park, 11

Rutherford at Hackensack, 11:30 a.m

Wallington at River Dell, noon

Westwood at Don Bosco Prep, 4

New Milford at Garfield, 6

