Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 19
Monday, Sep. 19
In-Season Tournament
Camden Tech 2, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score
East Brunswick Magnet 2, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Palmyra 7, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 1, Florence 1 – Box Score
New Egypt 7, Medford Tech 0 – Box Score
Holy Cross Prep 4, Burlington City 3 – Box Score
Burlington Township 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score
Willingboro 5, Riverside 0 – Box Score
Doane Academy 6, Pemberton 0 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
St. Augustine 1, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score
Lower Cape May 1, Absegami 0 – Box Score
Pleasantville 5, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score
Hammonton 7, Vineland 2 – Box Score
Buena 9, Wildwood Catholic 3 – Box Score
Ocean City 1, Mainland 0 – Box Score
Middle Township 7, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score
Oakcrest 3, Cedar Creek 1 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 2, Millville 0 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Deptford 3, Woodbury 0 – Box Score
Haddon Township 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score
GMC
Highland Park 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score
Piscataway Tech 3, Somerset Tech 2 – Box Score
Carteret 8, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score
Middlesex 5, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 0 – Box Score
Wardlaw-Hartridge 3, Timothy Christian 1 – Box Score
South Plainfield 5, North Plainfield 3 – Box Score
Spotswood 2, Metuchen 0 – Box Score
Dunellen 4, Woodbridge Magnet 3 – Box Score
HCIAL
Ferris 8, Snyder 0 – Box Score
Union City 4, Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score
Memorial 4, Hoboken 1 – Box Score
Kearny 3, St. Peter’s Prep 2 – Box Score
NJAC
Morris Knolls 5, Boonton 2 – Box Score
Montville 5, Kinnelon 0 – Box Score
Mountain Lakes 1, Mount Olive 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Rutherford 3, North Arlington 1 – Box Score
Becton 1, Wood-Ridge 0 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 4, Secaucus 0 – Box Score
Park Ridge 4, Midland Park 0 – Box Score
Harrison 5, Weehawken 0 – Box Score
Lodi 3, Manchester Regional 1 – Box Score
Ridgefield 5, Bogota 0 – Box Score
Hasbrouck Heights 3, St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 – Box Score
Bergen Charter 1, Wallington 0 – Box Score
Waldwick 4, Cresskill 1 – Box Score
Eastern Christian 2, Hawthorne Christian 2 – Box Score
Elmwood Park 4, Saddle Brook 2 – Box Score
Dwight-Englewood 3, Palisades Park 0 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 5, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score
Pompton Lakes 8, Butler 0 – Box Score
New Milford 2, Leonia 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Rancocas Valley 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score
Timber Creek 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score
SHORE
Jackson Liberty 2, Point Pleasant Beach 1 – Box Score
Colts Neck 2, St. Rose 2 – Box Score
Ranney 3, Keyport 2 – Box Score
Manchester Township 6, Red Bank Catholic 2 – Box Score
Central Regional 2, Pinelands 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Ridge 3, Hillsborough 0 – Box Score
Noor-ul-iman 7, Immaculata 1 – Box Score
North Hunterdon 2, Bound Brook 0 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Timber Creek 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score
Kingsway 3, Washington Township 0 – Box Score
Williamstown 3, Triton 0 – Box Score
Clearview 4, Cumberland 1 – Box Score
Deptford 3, Woodbury 0 – Box Score
Highland 4, Overbrook 1 – Box Score
Haddon Township 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score
Independent
Pleasantville 5, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score
Noor-ul-iman 7, Immaculata 1 – Box Score
Life Center 3, Princeton Day 1 – Box Score
