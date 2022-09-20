Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 19

Monday, Sep. 19

In-Season Tournament

Camden Tech 2, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score

East Brunswick Magnet 2, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Palmyra 7, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 1, Florence 1 – Box Score

New Egypt 7, Medford Tech 0 – Box Score

Holy Cross Prep 4, Burlington City 3 – Box Score

Burlington Township 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score

Willingboro 5, Riverside 0 – Box Score

Doane Academy 6, Pemberton 0 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

St. Augustine 1, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score

Lower Cape May 1, Absegami 0 – Box Score

Pleasantville 5, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score

Hammonton 7, Vineland 2 – Box Score

Buena 9, Wildwood Catholic 3 – Box Score

Ocean City 1, Mainland 0 – Box Score

Middle Township 7, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score

Oakcrest 3, Cedar Creek 1 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 2, Millville 0 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Deptford 3, Woodbury 0 – Box Score

Haddon Township 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score

GMC

Highland Park 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score

Piscataway Tech 3, Somerset Tech 2 – Box Score

Carteret 8, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score

Middlesex 5, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 0 – Box Score

Wardlaw-Hartridge 3, Timothy Christian 1 – Box Score

South Plainfield 5, North Plainfield 3 – Box Score

Spotswood 2, Metuchen 0 – Box Score

Dunellen 4, Woodbridge Magnet 3 – Box Score

HCIAL

Ferris 8, Snyder 0 – Box Score

Union City 4, Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score

Memorial 4, Hoboken 1 – Box Score

Kearny 3, St. Peter’s Prep 2 – Box Score

NJAC

Morris Knolls 5, Boonton 2 – Box Score

Montville 5, Kinnelon 0 – Box Score

Mountain Lakes 1, Mount Olive 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Rutherford 3, North Arlington 1 – Box Score

Becton 1, Wood-Ridge 0 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 4, Secaucus 0 – Box Score

Park Ridge 4, Midland Park 0 – Box Score

Harrison 5, Weehawken 0 – Box Score

Lodi 3, Manchester Regional 1 – Box Score

Ridgefield 5, Bogota 0 – Box Score

Hasbrouck Heights 3, St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 – Box Score

Bergen Charter 1, Wallington 0 – Box Score

Waldwick 4, Cresskill 1 – Box Score

Eastern Christian 2, Hawthorne Christian 2 – Box Score

Elmwood Park 4, Saddle Brook 2 – Box Score

Dwight-Englewood 3, Palisades Park 0 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 5, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score

Pompton Lakes 8, Butler 0 – Box Score

New Milford 2, Leonia 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Timber Creek 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score

SHORE

Jackson Liberty 2, Point Pleasant Beach 1 – Box Score

Colts Neck 2, St. Rose 2 – Box Score

Ranney 3, Keyport 2 – Box Score

Manchester Township 6, Red Bank Catholic 2 – Box Score

Central Regional 2, Pinelands 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Ridge 3, Hillsborough 0 – Box Score

Noor-ul-iman 7, Immaculata 1 – Box Score

North Hunterdon 2, Bound Brook 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Kingsway 3, Washington Township 0 – Box Score

Williamstown 3, Triton 0 – Box Score

Clearview 4, Cumberland 1 – Box Score

Highland 4, Overbrook 1 – Box Score

Independent

Life Center 3, Princeton Day 1 – Box Score

