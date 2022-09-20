Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 19

Monday, Sep. 19 In-Season Tournament Camden Tech 2, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score East Brunswick Magnet 2, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Palmyra 7, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score Cinnaminson 1, Florence 1 – Box Score New Egypt 7, Medford Tech 0 – Box Score Holy Cross Prep 4, Burlington City 3 – Box Score Burlington Township 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score Willingboro 5, Riverside 0 – Box Score Doane Academy 6, Pemberton 0 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC St. Augustine 1, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score Lower Cape May 1, Absegami 0 – Box Score Pleasantville 5, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score Hammonton 7, Vineland 2 – Box Score Buena 9, Wildwood Catholic 3 – Box Score Ocean City 1, Mainland 0 – Box Score Middle Township 7, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score Oakcrest 3, Cedar Creek 1 – Box Score Egg Harbor 2, Millville 0 – Box Score COLONIAL Deptford 3, Woodbury 0 – Box Score Haddon Township 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score GMC Highland Park 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score Piscataway Tech 3, Somerset Tech 2 – Box Score Carteret 8, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score Middlesex 5, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 0 – Box Score Wardlaw-Hartridge 3, Timothy Christian 1 – Box Score South Plainfield 5, North Plainfield 3 – Box Score Spotswood 2, Metuchen 0 – Box Score Dunellen 4, Woodbridge Magnet 3 – Box Score HCIAL Ferris 8, Snyder 0 – Box Score Union City 4, Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score Memorial 4, Hoboken 1 – Box Score Kearny 3, St. Peter’s Prep 2 – Box Score NJAC Morris Knolls 5, Boonton 2 – Box Score Montville 5, Kinnelon 0 – Box Score Mountain Lakes 1, Mount Olive 0 – Box Score NJIC Rutherford 3, North Arlington 1 – Box Score Becton 1, Wood-Ridge 0 – Box Score Lyndhurst 4, Secaucus 0 – Box Score Park Ridge 4, Midland Park 0 – Box Score Harrison 5, Weehawken 0 – Box Score Lodi 3, Manchester Regional 1 – Box Score Ridgefield 5, Bogota 0 – Box Score Hasbrouck Heights 3, St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 – Box Score Bergen Charter 1, Wallington 0 – Box Score Waldwick 4, Cresskill 1 – Box Score Eastern Christian 2, Hawthorne Christian 2 – Box Score Elmwood Park 4, Saddle Brook 2 – Box Score Dwight-Englewood 3, Palisades Park 0 – Box Score Emerson Boro 5, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score Pompton Lakes 8, Butler 0 – Box Score New Milford 2, Leonia 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Rancocas Valley 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score Timber Creek 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score SHORE Jackson Liberty 2, Point Pleasant Beach 1 – Box Score Colts Neck 2, St. Rose 2 – Box Score Ranney 3, Keyport 2 – Box Score Manchester Township 6, Red Bank Catholic 2 – Box Score Central Regional 2, Pinelands 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Ridge 3, Hillsborough 0 – Box Score Noor-ul-iman 7, Immaculata 1 – Box Score North Hunterdon 2, Bound Brook 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Timber Creek 6, Winslow 1 – Box Score Kingsway 3, Washington Township 0 – Box Score Williamstown 3, Triton 0 – Box Score Clearview 4, Cumberland 1 – Box Score Deptford 3, Woodbury 0 – Box Score Highland 4, Overbrook 1 – Box Score Haddon Township 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score Independent Pleasantville 5, Atlantic Christian 2 – Box Score Noor-ul-iman 7, Immaculata 1 – Box Score Life Center 3, Princeton Day 1 – Box Score

