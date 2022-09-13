Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 12
Monday, Sep. 12
BCSL
Willingboro 8, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score
Westampton Tech 5, Pemberton 0 – Box Score
Florence 4, Palmyra 3 – Box Score
Bordentown 3, Holy Cross Prep 0 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 2, Burlington Township 1 – Box Score
Doane Academy 2, Burlington City 1 – Box Score
Northern Burlington 3, Moorestown Friends 2 – Box Score
New Egypt 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Wayne Valley 2, Fair Lawn 0 – Box Score
Passaic Tech 7, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score
Fort Lee 3, Dumont 0 – Box Score
Passaic Valley 2, West Milford 1 – Box Score
Demarest 2, Pascack Valley 0 – Box Score
Passaic 3, DePaul 2 – Box Score
Paterson Kennedy 5, Bergen Tech 2 – Box Score
River Dell 2, Westwood 1 – Box Score
Mahwah 1, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score
Ramsey 3, Pascack Hills 2 – Box Score
Ramapo 3, Paramus 0 – Box Score
Tenafly 3, Cliffside Park 1 – Box Score
Don Bosco Prep 4, St. Joseph (Mont.) 0 – Box Score
Ridgewood 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Millville 4, Cumberland 2 – Box Score
Wildwood 2, Cape May Tech 1 – Box Score
Buena 1, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Gateway 7, Gloucester 0 – Box Score
Audubon 8, Paulsboro 0 – Box Score
Lindenwold 1, Woodbury 0 – Box Score
Sterling 8, Collingswood 0 – Box Score
Haddon Township 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score
Haddonfield 2, West Deptford 1 – Box Score
GMC
Edison Academy 5, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score
JP Stevens 3, Edison 0 – Box Score
Metuchen 2, Carteret 0 – Box Score
Middlesex 4, East Brunswick Tech 1 – Box Score
Woodbridge 7, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score
South Plainfield 1, Spotswood 0 – Box Score
Piscataway Tech 6, Perth Amboy Tech 0 – Box Score
Highland Park 3, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 2 – Box Score
Noor-ul-iman 11, Woodbridge Academy 0 – Box Score
South River 6, North Plainfield 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
Ferris 2, Bayonne 1 – Box Score
Memorial 2, McNair 1 – Box Score
Kearny 4, Union City 3 – Box Score
St. Peter’s Prep 4, North Bergen 2 – Box Score
Hoboken 0, Snyder 0 – Box Score
NJAC
Lenape Valley 2, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score
Parsippany 3, Becton 2 – Box Score
Madison 2, Dover 0 – Box Score
Sussex Tech 4, Belvidere 2 – Box Score
Roxbury 4, Newton 2 – Box Score
Boonton 3, Vernon 2 – Box Score
NJIC
Parsippany 3, Becton 2 – Box Score
SEC
Seton Hall Prep 7, Verona 0 – Box Score
Newark East Side 3, Bloomfield 0 – Box Score
Glen Ridge 2, West Essex 0 – Box Score
West Caldwell Tech 5, Shabazz 1 – Box Score
Technology 3, East Orange 2 – Box Score
Newark Academy 2, Livingston 1 – Box Score
Barringer 4, Belleville 1 – Box Score
West Orange 7, Cedar Grove 1 – Box Score
Millburn 1, Caldwell 0 – Box Score
Orange 3, North Star Academy 0 – Box Score
Montclair 3, Montclair Kimberley 1 – Box Score
Newark Tech 1, Payne Tech 0 – Box Score
Columbia 1, Irvington 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Long Branch 6, Monmouth 0 – Box Score
Howell 3, St. John Vianney 0 – Box Score
Manasquan 3, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score
Neptune 4, Pinelands 0 – Box Score
Ranney 2, Point Pleasant Beach 1 – Box Score
Marlboro 1, Manalapan 0 – Box Score
Freehold Township 3, Wall 1 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Middletown South 0 – Box Score
Holmdel 5, Matawan 0 – Box Score
Shore 5, Asbury Park 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Gill St. Bernard’s 5, Phillipsburg 1 – Box Score
Dayton 4, Bound Brook 2 – Box Score
Sussex Tech 4, Belvidere 2 – Box Score
Linden 3, Franklin 1 – Box Score
Hillsborough 2, Montgomery 1 – Box Score
Hunterdon Central 2, North Hunterdon 1 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Millville 4, Cumberland 2 – Box Score
Schalick 2, Pennsville 0 – Box Score
Wildwood 2, Cape May Tech 1 – Box Score
UCC
Union Catholic 3, Roselle 2 – Box Score
Dayton 4, Bound Brook 2 – Box Score
Rahway 1, New Providence 0 – Box Score
Govt. Livingston 4, Johnson 1 – Box Score
Oratory 7, Plainfield 1 – Box Score
Roselle Park 6, Roselle Catholic 2 – Box Score
Linden 3, Franklin 1 – Box Score
Independent
Northern Burlington 3, Moorestown Friends 2 – Box Score
New Egypt 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score
Noor-ul-iman 11, Woodbridge Academy 0 – Box Score
Abundant Life 4, Trinity Christian 1 – Box Score
