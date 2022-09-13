Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 12

Monday, Sep. 12

BCSL

Willingboro 8, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score

Westampton Tech 5, Pemberton 0 – Box Score

Florence 4, Palmyra 3 – Box Score

Bordentown 3, Holy Cross Prep 0 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 2, Burlington Township 1 – Box Score

Doane Academy 2, Burlington City 1 – Box Score

Northern Burlington 3, Moorestown Friends 2 – Box Score

New Egypt 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Wayne Valley 2, Fair Lawn 0 – Box Score

Passaic Tech 7, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score

Fort Lee 3, Dumont 0 – Box Score

Passaic Valley 2, West Milford 1 – Box Score

Demarest 2, Pascack Valley 0 – Box Score

Passaic 3, DePaul 2 – Box Score

Paterson Kennedy 5, Bergen Tech 2 – Box Score

River Dell 2, Westwood 1 – Box Score

Mahwah 1, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score

Ramsey 3, Pascack Hills 2 – Box Score

Ramapo 3, Paramus 0 – Box Score

Tenafly 3, Cliffside Park 1 – Box Score

Don Bosco Prep 4, St. Joseph (Mont.) 0 – Box Score

Ridgewood 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Millville 4, Cumberland 2 – Box Score

Wildwood 2, Cape May Tech 1 – Box Score

Buena 1, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Gateway 7, Gloucester 0 – Box Score

Audubon 8, Paulsboro 0 – Box Score

Lindenwold 1, Woodbury 0 – Box Score

Sterling 8, Collingswood 0 – Box Score

Haddon Township 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score

Haddonfield 2, West Deptford 1 – Box Score

GMC

Edison Academy 5, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score

JP Stevens 3, Edison 0 – Box Score

Metuchen 2, Carteret 0 – Box Score

Middlesex 4, East Brunswick Tech 1 – Box Score

Woodbridge 7, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score

South Plainfield 1, Spotswood 0 – Box Score

Piscataway Tech 6, Perth Amboy Tech 0 – Box Score

Highland Park 3, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 2 – Box Score

Noor-ul-iman 11, Woodbridge Academy 0 – Box Score

South River 6, North Plainfield 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

Ferris 2, Bayonne 1 – Box Score

Memorial 2, McNair 1 – Box Score

Kearny 4, Union City 3 – Box Score

St. Peter’s Prep 4, North Bergen 2 – Box Score

Hoboken 0, Snyder 0 – Box Score

NJAC

Lenape Valley 2, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score

Parsippany 3, Becton 2 – Box Score

Madison 2, Dover 0 – Box Score

Sussex Tech 4, Belvidere 2 – Box Score

Roxbury 4, Newton 2 – Box Score

Boonton 3, Vernon 2 – Box Score

NJIC

SEC

Seton Hall Prep 7, Verona 0 – Box Score

Newark East Side 3, Bloomfield 0 – Box Score

Glen Ridge 2, West Essex 0 – Box Score

West Caldwell Tech 5, Shabazz 1 – Box Score

Technology 3, East Orange 2 – Box Score

Newark Academy 2, Livingston 1 – Box Score

Barringer 4, Belleville 1 – Box Score

West Orange 7, Cedar Grove 1 – Box Score

Millburn 1, Caldwell 0 – Box Score

Orange 3, North Star Academy 0 – Box Score

Montclair 3, Montclair Kimberley 1 – Box Score

Newark Tech 1, Payne Tech 0 – Box Score

Columbia 1, Irvington 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Long Branch 6, Monmouth 0 – Box Score

Howell 3, St. John Vianney 0 – Box Score

Manasquan 3, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score

Neptune 4, Pinelands 0 – Box Score

Ranney 2, Point Pleasant Beach 1 – Box Score

Marlboro 1, Manalapan 0 – Box Score

Freehold Township 3, Wall 1 – Box Score

Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Middletown South 0 – Box Score

Holmdel 5, Matawan 0 – Box Score

Shore 5, Asbury Park 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Gill St. Bernard’s 5, Phillipsburg 1 – Box Score

Dayton 4, Bound Brook 2 – Box Score

Linden 3, Franklin 1 – Box Score

Hillsborough 2, Montgomery 1 – Box Score

Hunterdon Central 2, North Hunterdon 1 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Schalick 2, Pennsville 0 – Box Score

UCC

Union Catholic 3, Roselle 2 – Box Score

Rahway 1, New Providence 0 – Box Score

Govt. Livingston 4, Johnson 1 – Box Score

Oratory 7, Plainfield 1 – Box Score

Roselle Park 6, Roselle Catholic 2 – Box Score

Independent

Abundant Life 4, Trinity Christian 1 – Box Score

