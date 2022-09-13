Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 12

JP Stevens 3, Edison 0

Monday, Sep. 12 BCSL Willingboro 8, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score Westampton Tech 5, Pemberton 0 – Box Score Florence 4, Palmyra 3 – Box Score Bordentown 3, Holy Cross Prep 0 – Box Score Cinnaminson 2, Burlington Township 1 – Box Score Doane Academy 2, Burlington City 1 – Box Score Northern Burlington 3, Moorestown Friends 2 – Box Score New Egypt 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score BIG NORTH Wayne Valley 2, Fair Lawn 0 – Box Score Passaic Tech 7, Paterson Eastside 0 – Box Score Fort Lee 3, Dumont 0 – Box Score Passaic Valley 2, West Milford 1 – Box Score Demarest 2, Pascack Valley 0 – Box Score Passaic 3, DePaul 2 – Box Score Paterson Kennedy 5, Bergen Tech 2 – Box Score River Dell 2, Westwood 1 – Box Score Mahwah 1, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score Ramsey 3, Pascack Hills 2 – Box Score Ramapo 3, Paramus 0 – Box Score Tenafly 3, Cliffside Park 1 – Box Score Don Bosco Prep 4, St. Joseph (Mont.) 0 – Box Score Ridgewood 3, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Millville 4, Cumberland 2 – Box Score Wildwood 2, Cape May Tech 1 – Box Score Buena 1, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score COLONIAL Gateway 7, Gloucester 0 – Box Score Audubon 8, Paulsboro 0 – Box Score Lindenwold 1, Woodbury 0 – Box Score Sterling 8, Collingswood 0 – Box Score Haddon Township 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score Haddonfield 2, West Deptford 1 – Box Score GMC Edison Academy 5, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score JP Stevens 3, Edison 0 – Box Score Metuchen 2, Carteret 0 – Box Score Middlesex 4, East Brunswick Tech 1 – Box Score Woodbridge 7, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score South Plainfield 1, Spotswood 0 – Box Score Piscataway Tech 6, Perth Amboy Tech 0 – Box Score Highland Park 3, Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 2 – Box Score Noor-ul-iman 11, Woodbridge Academy 0 – Box Score South River 6, North Plainfield 0 – Box Score HCIAL Ferris 2, Bayonne 1 – Box Score Memorial 2, McNair 1 – Box Score Kearny 4, Union City 3 – Box Score St. Peter’s Prep 4, North Bergen 2 – Box Score Hoboken 0, Snyder 0 – Box Score NJAC Lenape Valley 2, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score Parsippany 3, Becton 2 – Box Score Madison 2, Dover 0 – Box Score Sussex Tech 4, Belvidere 2 – Box Score Roxbury 4, Newton 2 – Box Score Boonton 3, Vernon 2 – Box Score NJIC Parsippany 3, Becton 2 – Box Score SEC Seton Hall Prep 7, Verona 0 – Box Score Newark East Side 3, Bloomfield 0 – Box Score Glen Ridge 2, West Essex 0 – Box Score West Caldwell Tech 5, Shabazz 1 – Box Score Technology 3, East Orange 2 – Box Score Newark Academy 2, Livingston 1 – Box Score Barringer 4, Belleville 1 – Box Score West Orange 7, Cedar Grove 1 – Box Score Millburn 1, Caldwell 0 – Box Score Orange 3, North Star Academy 0 – Box Score Montclair 3, Montclair Kimberley 1 – Box Score Newark Tech 1, Payne Tech 0 – Box Score Columbia 1, Irvington 0 – Box Score SHORE Long Branch 6, Monmouth 0 – Box Score Howell 3, St. John Vianney 0 – Box Score Manasquan 3, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score Neptune 4, Pinelands 0 – Box Score Ranney 2, Point Pleasant Beach 1 – Box Score Marlboro 1, Manalapan 0 – Box Score Freehold Township 3, Wall 1 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Middletown South 0 – Box Score Holmdel 5, Matawan 0 – Box Score Shore 5, Asbury Park 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Gill St. Bernard’s 5, Phillipsburg 1 – Box Score Dayton 4, Bound Brook 2 – Box Score Sussex Tech 4, Belvidere 2 – Box Score Linden 3, Franklin 1 – Box Score Hillsborough 2, Montgomery 1 – Box Score Hunterdon Central 2, North Hunterdon 1 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Millville 4, Cumberland 2 – Box Score Schalick 2, Pennsville 0 – Box Score Wildwood 2, Cape May Tech 1 – Box Score UCC Union Catholic 3, Roselle 2 – Box Score Dayton 4, Bound Brook 2 – Box Score Rahway 1, New Providence 0 – Box Score Govt. Livingston 4, Johnson 1 – Box Score Oratory 7, Plainfield 1 – Box Score Roselle Park 6, Roselle Catholic 2 – Box Score Linden 3, Franklin 1 – Box Score Independent Northern Burlington 3, Moorestown Friends 2 – Box Score New Egypt 10, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 0 – Box Score Noor-ul-iman 11, Woodbridge Academy 0 – Box Score Abundant Life 4, Trinity Christian 1 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.