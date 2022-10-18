Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

West Deptford at Cherokee, 6 — PPD. to Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 17 GMC Invitational, First Round Dunellen 2, Piscataway Magnet 1 – Box Score Spotswood 3, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score North Plainfield 10, Somerset Tech 0 – Box Score Colonia 8, Woodbridge Magnet 0 – Box Score In-Season Tournament Bergen Tech 5, Sussex Tech 1 – Box Score Science Park 3, Technology 1 – Box Score Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Christian Brothers 2, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score Howell 0 (5), Rumson-Fair Haven 0 (3) – Box Score Middletown North 2 (5), Long Branch 2 (4) – Box Score South Jersey Coaches’ Cup, Quarterfinal Round Rancocas Valley 3, Washington Township 0 – Box Score Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill West 1 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Trenton Catholic 4, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score Northern Burlington 4, Burlington City 1 – Box Score Bordentown 3, Lindenwold 1 – Box Score Willingboro 3, Doane Academy 1 – Box Score BIG NORTH Fair Lawn 2, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score West Milford 2, Mahwah 1 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Buena 8, Wildwood Catholic 4 – Box Score Glassboro 1, Hammonton 0 – Box Score Millville 3, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score Life Center 2, Ocean City 1 – Box Score Lower Cape May 5, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score COLONIAL Bordentown 3, Lindenwold 1 – Box Score GMC South Amboy 6, Perth Amboy Magnet 3 – Box Score Highland Park 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 2 – Box Score Union 4, Carteret 0 – Box Score Montgomery 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score Roselle 1, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score JP Stevens 6, Timothy Christian 2 – Box Score Somerville 3, Middlesex 2 – Box Score South River 1, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score HCIAL Bayonne 8, Snyder 2 – Box Score Union City 6, Dickinson 0 – Box Score Hoboken 8, McNair 0 – Box Score Kearny 1, North Bergen 0 – Box Score Memorial 2, Ferris 1 – Box Score Hudson Catholic 4, St. Peter’s Prep 3 – Box Score NJAC Phillipsburg 4, North Warren 3 – Box Score Jefferson 2, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score Vernon 4, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score Mount Olive 3, West Morris 0 – Box Score Chatham 5, Irvington 0 – Box Score Columbia 1, Morristown 0 – Box Score Boonton 9, Morris Catholic 1 – Box Score Morris Knolls 4, Sparta 0 – Box Score NJIC Wood-Ridge 5, St. Mary (Ruth.) 3 – Box Score Rutherford 3, Weehawken 1 – Box Score Palisades Park 3, Bogota 2 – Box Score Bergen Charter 6, Hasbrouck Heights 2 – Box Score Ridgefield 4, New Milford 2 – Box Score Glen Rock 7, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score Leonia 3, Dwight-Englewood 1 – Box Score Wallington 2, Becton 0 – Box Score North Arlington 2, Lyndhurst 1 – Box Score Emerson Boro 6, Midland Park 2 – Box Score Manchester Regional 6, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score Waldwick 5, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score Harrison 4, Secaucus 0 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 2, Butler 1 – Box Score SEC Belleville 0, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score Cedar Grove 7, Passaic Charter 1 – Box Score Bloomfield 6, Newark Tech 0 – Box Score Montclair Kimberley 0, Newark Academy 0 – Box Score Chatham 5, Irvington 0 – Box Score Columbia 1, Morristown 0 – Box Score Verona 5, West Essex 0 – Box Score SHORE Neptune 3, Wall 1 – Box Score Middletown South 3, Raritan 0 – Box Score Freehold Borough 3, Lakewood 2 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 1, Princeton Day 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Phillipsburg 4, North Warren 3 – Box Score Summit 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score South Hunterdon 2, Immaculata 1 – Box Score Montgomery 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score Franklin 2, College Achieve Central Charter 1 – Box Score Somerville 3, Middlesex 2 – Box Score Manville 5, Belvidere 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Pitman 2, Clayton 0 – Box Score Woodstown 3, Overbrook 1 – Box Score Pennsville 7, Wildwood 0 – Box Score Penns Grove 2, Schalick 0 – Box Score Gloucester Catholic 5, Salem 1 – Box Score Clearview 2, Williamstown 1 – Box Score Delsea 2, Deptford 0 – Box Score Cumberland 6, Timber Creek 1 – Box Score Glassboro 1, Hammonton 0 – Box Score UCC Summit 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score Union 4, Carteret 0 – Box Score Roselle 1, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score Independent Cedar Grove 7, Passaic Charter 1 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 1, Princeton Day 0 – Box Score Franklin 2, College Achieve Central Charter 1 – Box Score Life Center 2, Ocean City 1 – Box Score

