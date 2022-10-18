Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

West Deptford at Cherokee, 6 — PPD. to Oct. 18

Monday, Oct. 17

GMC Invitational, First Round

Dunellen 2, Piscataway Magnet 1 – Box Score

Spotswood 3, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score

North Plainfield 10, Somerset Tech 0 – Box Score

Colonia 8, Woodbridge Magnet 0 – Box Score

In-Season Tournament

Bergen Tech 5, Sussex Tech 1 – Box Score

Science Park 3, Technology 1 – Box Score

Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Christian Brothers 2, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score

Howell 0 (5), Rumson-Fair Haven 0 (3) – Box Score

Middletown North 2 (5), Long Branch 2 (4) – Box Score

South Jersey Coaches’ Cup, Quarterfinal Round

Rancocas Valley 3, Washington Township 0 – Box Score

Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill West 1 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Trenton Catholic 4, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score

Northern Burlington 4, Burlington City 1 – Box Score

Willingboro 3, Doane Academy 1 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Fair Lawn 2, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score

West Milford 2, Mahwah 1 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Buena 8, Wildwood Catholic 4 – Box Score

Millville 3, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score

Life Center 2, Ocean City 1 – Box Score

Lower Cape May 5, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Bordentown 3, Lindenwold 1 – Box Score

GMC

South Amboy 6, Perth Amboy Magnet 3 – Box Score

Highland Park 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 2 – Box Score

Union 4, Carteret 0 – Box Score

Roselle 1, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score

JP Stevens 6, Timothy Christian 2 – Box Score

South River 1, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

Bayonne 8, Snyder 2 – Box Score

Union City 6, Dickinson 0 – Box Score

Hoboken 8, McNair 0 – Box Score

Kearny 1, North Bergen 0 – Box Score

Memorial 2, Ferris 1 – Box Score

Hudson Catholic 4, St. Peter’s Prep 3 – Box Score

NJAC

Jefferson 2, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score

Vernon 4, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score

Mount Olive 3, West Morris 0 – Box Score

Boonton 9, Morris Catholic 1 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 4, Sparta 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Wood-Ridge 5, St. Mary (Ruth.) 3 – Box Score

Rutherford 3, Weehawken 1 – Box Score

Palisades Park 3, Bogota 2 – Box Score

Bergen Charter 6, Hasbrouck Heights 2 – Box Score

Ridgefield 4, New Milford 2 – Box Score

Glen Rock 7, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score

Leonia 3, Dwight-Englewood 1 – Box Score

Wallington 2, Becton 0 – Box Score

North Arlington 2, Lyndhurst 1 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 6, Midland Park 2 – Box Score

Manchester Regional 6, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score

Waldwick 5, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score

Harrison 4, Secaucus 0 – Box Score

Hawthorne Christian 2, Butler 1 – Box Score

SEC

Belleville 0, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 7, Passaic Charter 1 – Box Score

Bloomfield 6, Newark Tech 0 – Box Score

Montclair Kimberley 0, Newark Academy 0 – Box Score

Chatham 5, Irvington 0 – Box Score

Columbia 1, Morristown 0 – Box Score

Verona 5, West Essex 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Neptune 3, Wall 1 – Box Score

Middletown South 3, Raritan 0 – Box Score

Freehold Borough 3, Lakewood 2 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 1, Princeton Day 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Phillipsburg 4, North Warren 3 – Box Score

Summit 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score

South Hunterdon 2, Immaculata 1 – Box Score

Montgomery 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score

Franklin 2, College Achieve Central Charter 1 – Box Score

Somerville 3, Middlesex 2 – Box Score

Manville 5, Belvidere 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Pitman 2, Clayton 0 – Box Score

Woodstown 3, Overbrook 1 – Box Score

Pennsville 7, Wildwood 0 – Box Score

Penns Grove 2, Schalick 0 – Box Score

Gloucester Catholic 5, Salem 1 – Box Score

Clearview 2, Williamstown 1 – Box Score

Delsea 2, Deptford 0 – Box Score

Cumberland 6, Timber Creek 1 – Box Score

Glassboro 1, Hammonton 0 – Box Score

UCC

Summit 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score

Union 4, Carteret 0 – Box Score

Roselle 1, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score

Independent

Cedar Grove 7, Passaic Charter 1 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 1, Princeton Day 0 – Box Score

Franklin 2, College Achieve Central Charter 1 – Box Score

Life Center 2, Ocean City 1 – Box Score

