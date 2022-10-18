Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17
West Deptford at Cherokee, 6 — PPD. to Oct. 18
Monday, Oct. 17
GMC Invitational, First Round
Dunellen 2, Piscataway Magnet 1 – Box Score
Spotswood 3, Iselin Kennedy 0 – Box Score
North Plainfield 10, Somerset Tech 0 – Box Score
Colonia 8, Woodbridge Magnet 0 – Box Score
In-Season Tournament
Bergen Tech 5, Sussex Tech 1 – Box Score
Science Park 3, Technology 1 – Box Score
Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Christian Brothers 2, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score
Howell 0 (5), Rumson-Fair Haven 0 (3) – Box Score
Middletown North 2 (5), Long Branch 2 (4) – Box Score
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup, Quarterfinal Round
Rancocas Valley 3, Washington Township 0 – Box Score
Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill West 1 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Trenton Catholic 4, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score
Northern Burlington 4, Burlington City 1 – Box Score
Bordentown 3, Lindenwold 1 – Box Score
Willingboro 3, Doane Academy 1 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Fair Lawn 2, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score
West Milford 2, Mahwah 1 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Buena 8, Wildwood Catholic 4 – Box Score
Glassboro 1, Hammonton 0 – Box Score
Millville 3, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score
Life Center 2, Ocean City 1 – Box Score
Lower Cape May 5, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Bordentown 3, Lindenwold 1 – Box Score
GMC
South Amboy 6, Perth Amboy Magnet 3 – Box Score
Highland Park 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 2 – Box Score
Union 4, Carteret 0 – Box Score
Montgomery 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score
Roselle 1, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score
JP Stevens 6, Timothy Christian 2 – Box Score
Somerville 3, Middlesex 2 – Box Score
South River 1, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
Bayonne 8, Snyder 2 – Box Score
Union City 6, Dickinson 0 – Box Score
Hoboken 8, McNair 0 – Box Score
Kearny 1, North Bergen 0 – Box Score
Memorial 2, Ferris 1 – Box Score
Hudson Catholic 4, St. Peter’s Prep 3 – Box Score
NJAC
Phillipsburg 4, North Warren 3 – Box Score
Jefferson 2, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score
Vernon 4, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score
Mount Olive 3, West Morris 0 – Box Score
Chatham 5, Irvington 0 – Box Score
Columbia 1, Morristown 0 – Box Score
Boonton 9, Morris Catholic 1 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 4, Sparta 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Wood-Ridge 5, St. Mary (Ruth.) 3 – Box Score
Rutherford 3, Weehawken 1 – Box Score
Palisades Park 3, Bogota 2 – Box Score
Bergen Charter 6, Hasbrouck Heights 2 – Box Score
Ridgefield 4, New Milford 2 – Box Score
Glen Rock 7, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score
Leonia 3, Dwight-Englewood 1 – Box Score
Wallington 2, Becton 0 – Box Score
North Arlington 2, Lyndhurst 1 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 6, Midland Park 2 – Box Score
Manchester Regional 6, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score
Waldwick 5, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score
Harrison 4, Secaucus 0 – Box Score
Hawthorne Christian 2, Butler 1 – Box Score
SEC
Belleville 0, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 7, Passaic Charter 1 – Box Score
Bloomfield 6, Newark Tech 0 – Box Score
Montclair Kimberley 0, Newark Academy 0 – Box Score
Chatham 5, Irvington 0 – Box Score
Columbia 1, Morristown 0 – Box Score
Verona 5, West Essex 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Neptune 3, Wall 1 – Box Score
Middletown South 3, Raritan 0 – Box Score
Freehold Borough 3, Lakewood 2 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 1, Princeton Day 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Phillipsburg 4, North Warren 3 – Box Score
Summit 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score
South Hunterdon 2, Immaculata 1 – Box Score
Montgomery 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score
Franklin 2, College Achieve Central Charter 1 – Box Score
Somerville 3, Middlesex 2 – Box Score
Manville 5, Belvidere 0 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Pitman 2, Clayton 0 – Box Score
Woodstown 3, Overbrook 1 – Box Score
Pennsville 7, Wildwood 0 – Box Score
Penns Grove 2, Schalick 0 – Box Score
Gloucester Catholic 5, Salem 1 – Box Score
Clearview 2, Williamstown 1 – Box Score
Delsea 2, Deptford 0 – Box Score
Cumberland 6, Timber Creek 1 – Box Score
Glassboro 1, Hammonton 0 – Box Score
UCC
Summit 2, Watchung Hills 1 – Box Score
Union 4, Carteret 0 – Box Score
Roselle 1, Edison Magnet 0 – Box Score
Independent
Cedar Grove 7, Passaic Charter 1 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 1, Princeton Day 0 – Box Score
Franklin 2, College Achieve Central Charter 1 – Box Score
Life Center 2, Ocean City 1 – Box Score
