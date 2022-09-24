Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23
Well. 1 Seton Hall Prep 2, Livingston 0
Friday, Sep. 23
BCSL
Riverside 7, Medford Tech 0 – Box Score
Florence 3, Northern Burlington 2 – Box Score
Holy Cross Prep 5, Trenton Catholic 2 – Box Score
Westampton Tech 7, STEMCivics 0 – Box Score
West Deptford 4, Burlington Township 2 – Box Score
New Egypt 4, Willingboro 3 – Box Score
Palmyra 2, Gateway 1 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Ocean City 4, Absegami 0 – Box Score
Millville 2, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score
Lower Cape May 3, Pleasantville 1 – Box Score
Middle Township 5, Atlantic City 2 – Box Score
Mainland 2, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score
St. Augustine 5, Vineland 3 – Box Score
COLONIAL
West Deptford 4, Burlington Township 2 – Box Score
Palmyra 2, Gateway 1 – Box Score
GMC
Dunellen 2, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score
Spotswood 3, Carteret 1 – Box Score
Middlesex 1, Wardlaw-Hartridge 0 – Box Score
Woodbridge Academy 3, Edison Academy 2 – Box Score
South River 2, Metuchen 1 – Box Score
South Plainfield 7, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score
East Brunswick Tech 2, Timothy Christian 1 – Box Score
Piscataway Tech 7, South Amboy 1 – Box Score
HCIAL
Irvington 5, BelovED Charter 1 – Box Score
Memorial 2, Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score
NJAC
Mountain Lakes 3, Mendham 1 – Box Score
NJIC
Lodi 3, Paterson Charter 2 – Box Score
North Arlington 4, Secaucus 1 – Box Score
Bergen Charter 3, Wood-Ridge 2 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 5, Weehawken 1 – Box Score
Cresskill 2, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score
Becton 4, St. Mary (Ruth.) 0 – Box Score
Midland Park 7, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score
Harrison 3, Rutherford 0 – Box Score
Pompton Lakes 3, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score
Wallington 2, Hasbrouck Heights 1 – Box Score
Hawthorne 7, Butler 1 – Box Score
Palisades Park 0, Leonia 0 – Box Score
Glen Rock 4, Hawthorne Christian 1 – Box Score
New Milford 6, Bogota 0 – Box Score
Waldwick 2, Emerson Boro 0 – Box Score
Dwight-Englewood 1, Ridgefield 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Camden Tech 7, Pennsauken Tech 1 – Box Score
SEC
Irvington 5, BelovED Charter 1 – Box Score
Seton Hall Prep 2, Livingston 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Southern 1, Lacey 0 – Box Score
Manchester Township 4, Raritan 3 – Box Score
Manalapan 2, Middletown South 2 – Box Score
Central Regional 3, Donovan Catholic 0 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Pennsville 2, Wildwood 0 – Box Score
Penns Grove 2, Schalick 0 – Box Score
Williamstown 1, Clearview 0 – Box Score
Overbrook 1, Woodstown 0 – Box Score
Gloucester Tech 3, Triton 0 – Box Score
Delsea 4, Deptford 1 – Box Score
Pitman 3, Clayton 1 – Box Score
Gloucester Catholic 6, Salem 0 – Box Score
Timber Creek 3, Cumberland 2 – Box Score
UCC
Summit 4, Cranford 0 – Box Score
Independent
Camden Tech 7, Pennsauken Tech 1 – Box Score
Moorestown Friends 4, Friends Select (PA) 0 – Box Score
Peddie 3, George (PA) 0 – Box Score
