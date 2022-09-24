Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23

Well. 1 Seton Hall Prep 2, Livingston 0

Friday, Sep. 23 BCSL Riverside 7, Medford Tech 0 – Box Score Florence 3, Northern Burlington 2 – Box Score Holy Cross Prep 5, Trenton Catholic 2 – Box Score Westampton Tech 7, STEMCivics 0 – Box Score West Deptford 4, Burlington Township 2 – Box Score New Egypt 4, Willingboro 3 – Box Score Palmyra 2, Gateway 1 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Ocean City 4, Absegami 0 – Box Score Millville 2, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score Lower Cape May 3, Pleasantville 1 – Box Score Middle Township 5, Atlantic City 2 – Box Score Mainland 2, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score St. Augustine 5, Vineland 3 – Box Score COLONIAL West Deptford 4, Burlington Township 2 – Box Score Palmyra 2, Gateway 1 – Box Score GMC Dunellen 2, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score Spotswood 3, Carteret 1 – Box Score Middlesex 1, Wardlaw-Hartridge 0 – Box Score Woodbridge Academy 3, Edison Academy 2 – Box Score South River 2, Metuchen 1 – Box Score South Plainfield 7, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score East Brunswick Tech 2, Timothy Christian 1 – Box Score Piscataway Tech 7, South Amboy 1 – Box Score HCIAL Irvington 5, BelovED Charter 1 – Box Score Memorial 2, Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score NJAC Mountain Lakes 3, Mendham 1 – Box Score NJIC Lodi 3, Paterson Charter 2 – Box Score North Arlington 4, Secaucus 1 – Box Score Bergen Charter 3, Wood-Ridge 2 – Box Score Lyndhurst 5, Weehawken 1 – Box Score Cresskill 2, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score Becton 4, St. Mary (Ruth.) 0 – Box Score Midland Park 7, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score Harrison 3, Rutherford 0 – Box Score Pompton Lakes 3, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score Wallington 2, Hasbrouck Heights 1 – Box Score Hawthorne 7, Butler 1 – Box Score Palisades Park 0, Leonia 0 – Box Score Glen Rock 4, Hawthorne Christian 1 – Box Score New Milford 6, Bogota 0 – Box Score Waldwick 2, Emerson Boro 0 – Box Score Dwight-Englewood 1, Ridgefield 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Camden Tech 7, Pennsauken Tech 1 – Box Score SEC Irvington 5, BelovED Charter 1 – Box Score Seton Hall Prep 2, Livingston 0 – Box Score SHORE Southern 1, Lacey 0 – Box Score Manchester Township 4, Raritan 3 – Box Score Manalapan 2, Middletown South 2 – Box Score Central Regional 3, Donovan Catholic 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Pennsville 2, Wildwood 0 – Box Score Penns Grove 2, Schalick 0 – Box Score Williamstown 1, Clearview 0 – Box Score Overbrook 1, Woodstown 0 – Box Score Gloucester Tech 3, Triton 0 – Box Score Delsea 4, Deptford 1 – Box Score Pitman 3, Clayton 1 – Box Score Gloucester Catholic 6, Salem 0 – Box Score Timber Creek 3, Cumberland 2 – Box Score UCC Summit 4, Cranford 0 – Box Score Independent Camden Tech 7, Pennsauken Tech 1 – Box Score Moorestown Friends 4, Friends Select (PA) 0 – Box Score Peddie 3, George (PA) 0 – Box Score

