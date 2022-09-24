Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23

Well. 1 Seton Hall Prep 2, Livingston 0

Friday, Sep. 23

BCSL

Riverside 7, Medford Tech 0 – Box Score

Florence 3, Northern Burlington 2 – Box Score

Holy Cross Prep 5, Trenton Catholic 2 – Box Score

Westampton Tech 7, STEMCivics 0 – Box Score

West Deptford 4, Burlington Township 2 – Box Score

New Egypt 4, Willingboro 3 – Box Score

Palmyra 2, Gateway 1 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Ocean City 4, Absegami 0 – Box Score

Millville 2, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score

Lower Cape May 3, Pleasantville 1 – Box Score

Middle Township 5, Atlantic City 2 – Box Score

Mainland 2, Oakcrest 1 – Box Score

St. Augustine 5, Vineland 3 – Box Score

COLONIAL

West Deptford 4, Burlington Township 2 – Box Score

Palmyra 2, Gateway 1 – Box Score

GMC

Dunellen 2, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score

Spotswood 3, Carteret 1 – Box Score

Middlesex 1, Wardlaw-Hartridge 0 – Box Score

Woodbridge Academy 3, Edison Academy 2 – Box Score

South River 2, Metuchen 1 – Box Score

South Plainfield 7, Iselin Kennedy 1 – Box Score

East Brunswick Tech 2, Timothy Christian 1 – Box Score

Piscataway Tech 7, South Amboy 1 – Box Score

HCIAL

Irvington 5, BelovED Charter 1 – Box Score

Memorial 2, Hudson Catholic 0 – Box Score

NJAC

Mountain Lakes 3, Mendham 1 – Box Score

NJIC

Lodi 3, Paterson Charter 2 – Box Score

North Arlington 4, Secaucus 1 – Box Score

Bergen Charter 3, Wood-Ridge 2 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 5, Weehawken 1 – Box Score

Cresskill 2, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score

Becton 4, St. Mary (Ruth.) 0 – Box Score

Midland Park 7, Saddle River Day 0 – Box Score

Harrison 3, Rutherford 0 – Box Score

Pompton Lakes 3, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score

Wallington 2, Hasbrouck Heights 1 – Box Score

Hawthorne 7, Butler 1 – Box Score

Palisades Park 0, Leonia 0 – Box Score

Glen Rock 4, Hawthorne Christian 1 – Box Score

New Milford 6, Bogota 0 – Box Score

Waldwick 2, Emerson Boro 0 – Box Score

Dwight-Englewood 1, Ridgefield 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Camden Tech 7, Pennsauken Tech 1 – Box Score

SEC

Irvington 5, BelovED Charter 1 – Box Score

Seton Hall Prep 2, Livingston 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Southern 1, Lacey 0 – Box Score

Manchester Township 4, Raritan 3 – Box Score

Manalapan 2, Middletown South 2 – Box Score

Central Regional 3, Donovan Catholic 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Pennsville 2, Wildwood 0 – Box Score

Penns Grove 2, Schalick 0 – Box Score

Williamstown 1, Clearview 0 – Box Score

Overbrook 1, Woodstown 0 – Box Score

Gloucester Tech 3, Triton 0 – Box Score

Delsea 4, Deptford 1 – Box Score

Pitman 3, Clayton 1 – Box Score

Gloucester Catholic 6, Salem 0 – Box Score

Timber Creek 3, Cumberland 2 – Box Score

UCC

Summit 4, Cranford 0 – Box Score

Independent

Camden Tech 7, Pennsauken Tech 1 – Box Score

Moorestown Friends 4, Friends Select (PA) 0 – Box Score

Peddie 3, George (PA) 0 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button