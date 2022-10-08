Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 7
Friday, Oct. 7
BCSL
Florence 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 3, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score
Palmyra 3, Holy Cross Prep 1 – Box Score
Willingboro 7, Trenton Catholic 0 – Box Score
New Egypt 3, Maple Shade 0 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Dwight-Englewood 3, Mahwah 2 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Hammonton 1, Millville 0 – Box Score
Mainland 4, Absegami 2 – Box Score
Atlantic City 4, Buena 3 – Box Score
Middle Township 8, Wildwood Catholic 0 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 4, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score
Oakcrest 5, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Rancocas Valley 1, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score
Haddon Township 3, Sterling 2 – Box Score
CVC
Notre Dame 2, Trenton 1 – Box Score
Marlboro 3, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1 – Box Score
GMC
Piscataway Tech 2, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score
South Amboy 5, Woodbridge Academy 1 – Box Score
South Plainfield 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score
Highland Park 6, East Brunswick Tech 0 – Box Score
Edison Magnet 5, Perth Amboy Magnet 1 – Box Score
South River 2, Spotswood 1 – Box Score
HCIAL
Bayonne 3, North Bergen 1 – Box Score
College Achieve Central Charter 3, McNair 0 – Box Score
NJAC
Morris Knolls 2, Madison 1 – Box Score
Delbarton 5, Chatham 0 – Box Score
Mount Olive 3, Morristown 2 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Montville 1 – Box Score
NJIC
Bergen Charter 3, Secaucus 2 – Box Score
North Arlington 2, Wallington 0 – Box Score
Rutherford 6, Paterson Charter 1 – Box Score
Wood-Ridge 4, Weehawken 2 – Box Score
Becton 3, Saddle Brook 1 – Box Score
New Milford 6, Midland Park 2 – Box Score
Manchester Regional 6, St. Mary (Ruth.) 0 – Box Score
Bogota 1, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score
Hawthorne Christian 3, Park Ridge 2 – Box Score
Hawthorne 3, Leonia 0 – Box Score
Dwight-Englewood 3, Mahwah 2 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Cherry Hill West 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 1, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score
Cherry Hill East 4, Bishop Eustace 1 – Box Score
SEC
West Orange 4, Verona 0 – Box Score
Newark East Side 3, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score
West Essex 3, Irvington 1 – Box Score
Millburn 2, Bloomfield 1 – Box Score
East Orange 5, Eagle Academy 0 – Box Score
Orange 3, West Caldwell Tech 0 – Box Score
Science Park 2, Nutley 1 – Box Score
Montclair 1, Newark Academy 1 – Box Score
SHORE
Manasquan 4, Matawan 0 – Box Score
Manchester Township 1, St. Rose 0 – Box Score
Marlboro 3, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1 – Box Score
Ranney 4, Keyport 0 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Timber Creek 3, Triton 0 – Box Score
Clayton 5, Gloucester Catholic 2 – Box Score
Glassboro 8, Overbrook 2 – Box Score
UCC
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Montville 1 – Box Score
Independent
College Achieve Central Charter 3, McNair 0 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.