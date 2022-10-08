Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7

BCSL

Florence 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 3, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score

Palmyra 3, Holy Cross Prep 1 – Box Score

Willingboro 7, Trenton Catholic 0 – Box Score

New Egypt 3, Maple Shade 0 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Dwight-Englewood 3, Mahwah 2 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Hammonton 1, Millville 0 – Box Score

Mainland 4, Absegami 2 – Box Score

Atlantic City 4, Buena 3 – Box Score

Middle Township 8, Wildwood Catholic 0 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 4, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score

Oakcrest 5, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Rancocas Valley 1, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score

Haddon Township 3, Sterling 2 – Box Score

CVC

Notre Dame 2, Trenton 1 – Box Score

Marlboro 3, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1 – Box Score

GMC

Piscataway Tech 2, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score

South Amboy 5, Woodbridge Academy 1 – Box Score

South Plainfield 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score

Highland Park 6, East Brunswick Tech 0 – Box Score

Edison Magnet 5, Perth Amboy Magnet 1 – Box Score

South River 2, Spotswood 1 – Box Score

HCIAL

Bayonne 3, North Bergen 1 – Box Score

College Achieve Central Charter 3, McNair 0 – Box Score

NJAC

Morris Knolls 2, Madison 1 – Box Score

Delbarton 5, Chatham 0 – Box Score

Mount Olive 3, Morristown 2 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Montville 1 – Box Score

NJIC

Bergen Charter 3, Secaucus 2 – Box Score

North Arlington 2, Wallington 0 – Box Score

Rutherford 6, Paterson Charter 1 – Box Score

Wood-Ridge 4, Weehawken 2 – Box Score

Becton 3, Saddle Brook 1 – Box Score

New Milford 6, Midland Park 2 – Box Score

Manchester Regional 6, St. Mary (Ruth.) 0 – Box Score

Bogota 1, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score

Hawthorne Christian 3, Park Ridge 2 – Box Score

Hawthorne 3, Leonia 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Cherry Hill West 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score

Cherry Hill East 4, Bishop Eustace 1 – Box Score

SEC

West Orange 4, Verona 0 – Box Score

Newark East Side 3, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score

West Essex 3, Irvington 1 – Box Score

Millburn 2, Bloomfield 1 – Box Score

East Orange 5, Eagle Academy 0 – Box Score

Orange 3, West Caldwell Tech 0 – Box Score

Science Park 2, Nutley 1 – Box Score

Montclair 1, Newark Academy 1 – Box Score

SHORE

Manasquan 4, Matawan 0 – Box Score

Manchester Township 1, St. Rose 0 – Box Score

Ranney 4, Keyport 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Timber Creek 3, Triton 0 – Box Score

Clayton 5, Gloucester Catholic 2 – Box Score

Glassboro 8, Overbrook 2 – Box Score

UCC

Independent

