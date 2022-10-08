Boys soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7 BCSL Florence 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score Cinnaminson 3, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score Palmyra 3, Holy Cross Prep 1 – Box Score Willingboro 7, Trenton Catholic 0 – Box Score New Egypt 3, Maple Shade 0 – Box Score BIG NORTH Dwight-Englewood 3, Mahwah 2 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Hammonton 1, Millville 0 – Box Score Mainland 4, Absegami 2 – Box Score Atlantic City 4, Buena 3 – Box Score Middle Township 8, Wildwood Catholic 0 – Box Score Egg Harbor 4, Atlantic Tech 1 – Box Score Oakcrest 5, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score COLONIAL Rancocas Valley 1, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score Haddon Township 3, Sterling 2 – Box Score CVC Notre Dame 2, Trenton 1 – Box Score Marlboro 3, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1 – Box Score GMC Piscataway Tech 2, Somerset Tech 1 – Box Score South Amboy 5, Woodbridge Academy 1 – Box Score South Plainfield 3, Metuchen 0 – Box Score Highland Park 6, East Brunswick Tech 0 – Box Score Edison Magnet 5, Perth Amboy Magnet 1 – Box Score South River 2, Spotswood 1 – Box Score HCIAL Bayonne 3, North Bergen 1 – Box Score College Achieve Central Charter 3, McNair 0 – Box Score NJAC Morris Knolls 2, Madison 1 – Box Score Delbarton 5, Chatham 0 – Box Score Mount Olive 3, Morristown 2 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Montville 1 – Box Score NJIC Bergen Charter 3, Secaucus 2 – Box Score North Arlington 2, Wallington 0 – Box Score Rutherford 6, Paterson Charter 1 – Box Score Wood-Ridge 4, Weehawken 2 – Box Score Becton 3, Saddle Brook 1 – Box Score New Milford 6, Midland Park 2 – Box Score Manchester Regional 6, St. Mary (Ruth.) 0 – Box Score Bogota 1, Eastern Christian 0 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 3, Park Ridge 2 – Box Score Hawthorne 3, Leonia 0 – Box Score Dwight-Englewood 3, Mahwah 2 – Box Score OLYMPIC Cherry Hill West 2, Lenape 0 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 1, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score Cherry Hill East 4, Bishop Eustace 1 – Box Score SEC West Orange 4, Verona 0 – Box Score Newark East Side 3, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score West Essex 3, Irvington 1 – Box Score Millburn 2, Bloomfield 1 – Box Score East Orange 5, Eagle Academy 0 – Box Score Orange 3, West Caldwell Tech 0 – Box Score Science Park 2, Nutley 1 – Box Score Montclair 1, Newark Academy 1 – Box Score SHORE Manasquan 4, Matawan 0 – Box Score Manchester Township 1, St. Rose 0 – Box Score Marlboro 3, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 1 – Box Score Ranney 4, Keyport 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Timber Creek 3, Triton 0 – Box Score Clayton 5, Gloucester Catholic 2 – Box Score Glassboro 8, Overbrook 2 – Box Score UCC Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Montville 1 – Box Score Independent College Achieve Central Charter 3, McNair 0 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.