Boys soccer rankings: Northfield (4A), Vail Mountain (2A) back on top of coaches poll

In this week’s rankings, Northfield (4A) and Vail Mountain (2A) were voted back on top of their respective classifications.

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Boys Soccer Polls

Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Valor Christian (12) 12-0-1 181 1 10 W 2 Legacy (6) 12-1-0 154 2 6 W 3 Denver East (1) 12-1-0 129 4 9 W 4 Broomfield 10-3-0 127 3 1 L 5 Arapahoe 10-2-1 111 5 5W 6 Boulder 8-4-1 82 7 2 W 7 Cherokee Trail 11-4-0 61 6 1 W 8 Fossil Ridge 9-3-1 38 – 7 W 9 Heritage 11-3-1 37 – 5W 10 Cherry Creek 8-4-1 36 – 4 W Others receiving votes: Castle View 19, Fort Collins 18, Pine Creek 13, Legend 10, Rampart 9, Rangeview 6, Rock Canyon 5, Fairview 4, Monarch 2, Columbine 1, Northglenn 1, Ralston Valley 1 Dropped out: Fort Collins (9), Fairview (8), Rangeview (10)

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Northfield (9) 11-0-1 165 2 9 W 2 Durango (8) 14-0-0 163 1 14 W 3 Cheyenne Mountain (1) 12-1-1 137 3 5W 4 George Washington 12-1-0 108 4 3 W 5 Centaurus 10-2-0 100 5 9 W 6 Golden 10-3-0 71 10 6 W 7 Niwot 10-3-0 65 7 8 W 8 Silver Creek 9-4-0 64 6 5W 9 Air Academy 10-2-2 43 8 1 W 10 Regis Groff 11-2-0 23 – 1 W Others receiving votes: Skyline 22, Mullen 17, Lewis-Palmer 15, Northridge 11, The Classical Academy 11, Summit 10, Grand Junction 7, Skyview 6, Pueblo Centennial 2, Coronado 1, Erie 1, Littleton 1, Palmer Ridge 1, Severance 1 Dropped out: Summit (9)

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Jefferson Academy (10) 12-1-0 109 1 9 W 2 Liberty Common 10-1-1 90 2 7 W 3 Coal Ridge 11-1-2 86 3 3 W 4 Colorado Academy 8-1-3 74 4 4 W 5 Roaring Fork 11-2-0 67 5 9 W 6 KIPP Denver Collegiate 11-2-1 59 6 2 W 7 Frontier Academy (1) 10-3-1 38 8 2 W 8 Peak to Peak 9-3-1 33 7 1 W 9 Kent Denver 8-4-0 20 10 3 W 10 DSST: College View 10-3-2 17 9 1 L Others receiving votes: DSST: Conservatory Green 12, Arrupe Jesuit 9, Aurora West College Prep Academy 8, Rifle 7, James Irwin 6, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 5, DSST: Montview 4, Pagosa Springs 4, STRIVE Prep – SMART 4, Eagle Ridge Academy 3 , Bayfield 1, Faith Christian 1, Middle Park 1, STEM School Highlands Ranch 1, Woodland Park 1 Dropped out: None.