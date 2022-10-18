Boys soccer rankings: Northfield (4A), Vail Mountain (2A) back on top of coaches poll
In this week’s rankings, Northfield (4A) and Vail Mountain (2A) were voted back on top of their respective classifications.
The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.
Complete rankings for all classes are below.
CHSAANow.com Boys Soccer Polls
|Class 5A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Valor Christian (12)
|12-0-1
|181
|1
|10 W
|2
|Legacy (6)
|12-1-0
|154
|2
|6 W
|3
|Denver East (1)
|12-1-0
|129
|4
|9 W
|4
|Broomfield
|10-3-0
|127
|3
|1 L
|5
|Arapahoe
|10-2-1
|111
|5
|5W
|6
|Boulder
|8-4-1
|82
|7
|2 W
|7
|Cherokee Trail
|11-4-0
|61
|6
|1 W
|8
|Fossil Ridge
|9-3-1
|38
|–
|7 W
|9
|Heritage
|11-3-1
|37
|–
|5W
|10
|Cherry Creek
|8-4-1
|36
|–
|4 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Castle View 19, Fort Collins 18, Pine Creek 13, Legend 10, Rampart 9, Rangeview 6, Rock Canyon 5, Fairview 4, Monarch 2, Columbine 1, Northglenn 1, Ralston Valley 1
|Dropped out:
|Fort Collins (9), Fairview (8), Rangeview (10)
|Class 4A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Northfield (9)
|11-0-1
|165
|2
|9 W
|2
|Durango (8)
|14-0-0
|163
|1
|14 W
|3
|Cheyenne Mountain (1)
|12-1-1
|137
|3
|5W
|4
|George Washington
|12-1-0
|108
|4
|3 W
|5
|Centaurus
|10-2-0
|100
|5
|9 W
|6
|Golden
|10-3-0
|71
|10
|6 W
|7
|Niwot
|10-3-0
|65
|7
|8 W
|8
|Silver Creek
|9-4-0
|64
|6
|5W
|9
|Air Academy
|10-2-2
|43
|8
|1 W
|10
|Regis Groff
|11-2-0
|23
|–
|1 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Skyline 22, Mullen 17, Lewis-Palmer 15, Northridge 11, The Classical Academy 11, Summit 10, Grand Junction 7, Skyview 6, Pueblo Centennial 2, Coronado 1, Erie 1, Littleton 1, Palmer Ridge 1, Severance 1
|Dropped out:
|Summit (9)
|Class 3A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Jefferson Academy (10)
|12-1-0
|109
|1
|9 W
|2
|Liberty Common
|10-1-1
|90
|2
|7 W
|3
|Coal Ridge
|11-1-2
|86
|3
|3 W
|4
|Colorado Academy
|8-1-3
|74
|4
|4 W
|5
|Roaring Fork
|11-2-0
|67
|5
|9 W
|6
|KIPP Denver Collegiate
|11-2-1
|59
|6
|2 W
|7
|Frontier Academy (1)
|10-3-1
|38
|8
|2 W
|8
|Peak to Peak
|9-3-1
|33
|7
|1 W
|9
|Kent Denver
|8-4-0
|20
|10
|3 W
|10
|DSST: College View
|10-3-2
|17
|9
|1 L
|Others receiving votes:
|DSST: Conservatory Green 12, Arrupe Jesuit 9, Aurora West College Prep Academy 8, Rifle 7, James Irwin 6, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 5, DSST: Montview 4, Pagosa Springs 4, STRIVE Prep – SMART 4, Eagle Ridge Academy 3 , Bayfield 1, Faith Christian 1, Middle Park 1, STEM School Highlands Ranch 1, Woodland Park 1
|Dropped out:
|None.
|Class 2A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Vail Mountain (8)
|8-4-1
|97
|2
|1 T
|2
|Bishop Machebeuf (2)
|12-1
|92
|1
|11 W
|3
|Thomas MacLaren School
|12-2
|70
|4
|1 W
|4
|Lotus School For Excellence
|11-4
|60
|5
|1 W
|5
|Loveland Classical
|13-2
|56
|7
|8 W
|6
|Crested Butte
|10-3
|55
|6
|1 W
|7
|Denver Christian
|12-3
|42
|3
|1 W
|8
|Heritage Christian
|9 to 4
|37
|9
|2 W
|9
|Lake County
|12-2
|17
|8
|11 W
|10
|The Vanguard School
|10-3
|11
|10
|3 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Telluride 6, SkyView Academy 5, Manual 2
|Dropped out:
|None.