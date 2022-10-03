Boys soccer rankings: Jefferson Academy (3A), and Thomas MacLaren (2A) back on top

In this week’s rankings, there are new No. 1’s in 3A (Jefferson Academy), and 2A (Thomas MacLaren School).

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Boys Soccer Polls

Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Valor Christian (20) 9-0-1 241 1 7 W 2 Legacy (4) 8-1-0 204 2 2 W 3 Broomfield 7-2-0 173 4 3 W 4 Boulder 5-3-1 136 3 1 L 5 Denver East 6-1-0 126 6 3 W 6 Cherokee Trail 8-3-0 104 5 1 L 7 Arapahoe 6-2-1 80 9 1 W 8 Fairview 6-2-1 48 8 1 W 9 Regis Jesuit 6-3-1 42 7 2 W 10 Rangeview 8-1-0 35 – 3 W Others receiving votes: Monarch 33, Fort Collins 29, Rampart 18, Cherry Creek 15, Liberty 8, Castle View 7, Heritage 6, Ralston Valley 5, Fossil Ridge 4, Grandview 4, Legend 2 Dropped out: Monarch (10)

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Durango (15) 12-0-0 230 1 12 W 2 Northfield (7) 9-0-1 217 2 7 W 3 Centaurus (1) 7-2-0 136 5 6 W 4 Cheyenne Mountain (1) 8-1-1 129 4 1 W 5 George Washington 9-1-0 127 3 1 L 6 Air Academy (1) 8-1-1 101 7 3 W 7 To me 7-1-0 84 8 4 W 8 Niwot 6-3-0 71 10 4 W 9 Silver Creek 6-4-0 53 9 2 W 10 Golden 6-3-0 39 – 2 W Others receiving votes: Mead 28, Regis Groff 26, Summit 26, Skyline 25, The Classical Academy 18, Palmer Ridge 13, Eagle Valley 9, Lewis-Palmer 9, Skyview 7, Conifer 6, Fort Morgan 5, Littleton 4, Grand Junction 3, Battle Mountain 2, Northridge 2, Pueblo West 2, Denver North 1, Erie 1, Wheat Ridge 1 Dropped out: Skyline (6)

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Jefferson Academy (4) 8-1-0 129 3 5W 2 Liberty Common (6) 7-1-1 124 1 4 W 3 Coal Ridge 7-1-1 111 2 4 W 4 Colorado Academy (3) 5-1-3 104 4 1 W 5 KIPP Denver Collegiate 9-2-0 67 5 5W 6 Roaring Fork 6-2-0 62 6 4 W 7 Frontier Academy (1) 6-2-1 48 7 4 W 8 DSST: College View 7-1-2 35 8 1 W 9 Peak to Peak 6-2-1 28 9 1 L 10 Pagosa Springs 8-3-0 16 – 1 W Others receiving votes: James Irwin 15, Arrupe Jesuit 12, DSST: Conservatory Green 12, Fort Lupton 11, Aurora West College Prep Academy 9, Kent Denver 9, Rifle 7, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 6, STEM School Highlands Ranch 5, Atlas Preparatory School 4, Faith Christian 4, STRIVE Prep – SMART 4, Bruce Randolph 2, Aspen 1 Dropped out: The Academy (10)