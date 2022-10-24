Boys soccer: Projected seeds for the 2022 NJSIAA Tournament

The 2022 boys soccer NJSIAA Tournament will be seeded on Monday, and the top 16 seeds will be based on each team’s power points through Saturday’s games.

Here are the projected seeds in each section. Under tournament regulations, the top 12 highest power point games make up each team’s calculation and the first 12 games count for residual points.

NOTE: These projections do not account for any teams who may choose not to participate in the state tournament.

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 1

1-Dunellen (14-2)

2-Roselle Park (13-5)

3-Florence (12-2-1)

4-New Egypt (13-3-1)

5-Middlesex (12-7)

6-Highland Park (11-6)

7-Manville (9-7-2)

8-College Achieve Central Charter (12-1)

9-Shore (5-8-2)

10-Somerset Tech (6-10-1)

11-Edison Magnet (5-12)

12-South Amboy (5-7-1)

13-Woodbridge Magnet (4-11-1)

14-Point Pleasant Beach (6-9)

15-South Hunterdon (5-9-1)

16-Henry Hudson (2-8-2)

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 2

1-Bordentown (14-3)

2-Holmdel (13-2-1)

3-Gov. Livingston (14-3-1)

4-Point Pleasant Boro (10-2-3)

5-South River (13-3-2)

6-Manasquan (11-5-1)

7-Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3-2)

8-Wall (8-6-2)

9-Spotswood (10-6-1)

9-Metuchen (9-8)

11-Carteret (8-11)

12-Piscataway Magnet (10-7)

12-Delaware Valley (9-9)

14-Hillside (9-5)

15-Monmouth (7-9-1)

16-Raritan (6-8-1)

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 3

1-Robbinsville (13-4)

2-Hopewell Valley (14-5)

3-Colts Neck (9-4-1)

4-Neptune (11-3-1)

5-Steinert (10-4-2)

6-Jackson Liberty (9-4-2)

7-Middletown North (7-7-1)

8-Middletown South (7-7-1)

9-Ocean Township (7-7-1)

10-Allentown (9-7-1)

11-Freehold Borough (6-12)

12-Lawrence (7-11-1)

13-Ewing (6-12)

14-Matawan (5-8-1)

15-Westampton Tech (6-11)

16-Brick Memorial (2-7-5)

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 4

1-Howell (11-3-2)

2-Sayreville (10-7)

3-Freehold Township (10-6)

4-Monroe (11-6-1)

5-Old Bridge (10-4-4)

6-Marlboro (7-3-4)

7-Long Branch (8-3-3)

8-New Brunswick (8-7-1)

9-Montgomery (8-6-2)

10-East Brunswick (8-9)

11-Jackson Memorial (9-7-2)

12-Manalapan (7-6-1)

13-North Brunswick (5-11-2)

14-West Windsor-Plainsboro South (9-7)

15-South Brunswick (4-9-4)

16-Princeton (8-7-1)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 1

1-Mountain Lakes (11-1-3)

2-Waldwick (10-3-3)

3-Boonton (11-5-1)

4-Bergen Charter (15-4)

5-Wallington (10-6)

6-Cresskill (10-4)

7-Kittatinny (9-7)

8-Park Ridge (9-4-2)

9-New Milford (11-7)

10-Emerson Boro (7-8)

11-Saddle Brook (4-11-3)

12-North Warren (6-8-1)

13-Kinnelon (7-11)

14-Hawthorne (6-9)

15-Wallkill Valley (3-10)

16-Hasbrouck Heights (3-13)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 2

1-Ramsey (15-2)

2-Glen Rock (14-2)

3-Pascack Valley (10-3-2)

4-Demarest (10-5-1)

5-Newton (12-3-1)

6-Elmwood Park (13-3)

7-Pompton Lakes (12-3-2)

7-Pascack Hills (12-5)

9-Vernon (10-6-1)

10-High Point (11-3)

11-Westwood (9-6-1)

12-Pequannock (7-8-2)

13-Lenape Valley (9-6)

14-Jefferson (6-12)

15-Sussex Tech (8-9-1)

16-Lakeland (6-11-1)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 3

1-Ramapo (13-0-1)

2-Montville (10-5-2)

3-Garfield (14-2)

4-Morris Knolls (14-4)

5-Morris Hills (10-5-1)

6-Wayne Valley (10-4-2)

7-Roxbury (10-6)

8-Tenafly (10-4-2)

9-Wayne Hills (8-6-2)

10-Mount Olive (10-7-1)

11-Old Tappan (9-6)

12-Paramus (8-8-1)

13-River Dell (9-5-1)

14-Northern Highlands (7-9)

15-Dwight Morrow (10-6-1)

16-Sparta (7-10)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 4

1-Clifton (13-1-1)

2-West Orange (12-3)

3-Kearny (15-0-1)

4-Barringer (12-2)

5-Paterson Kennedy (10-6)

5-Ridgewood (8-6-2)

7-Fair Lawn (9-3-4)

8-Union City (9-8)

9-Memorial (15-3-1)

10-Columbia (10-7)

11-Livingston (7-5-2)

12-Bergen Tech (9-8)

13-Passaic Tech (9-5-1)

14-Montclair (7-5-2)

15-Bloomfield (7-10-1)

16-Passaic (7-7-2)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 1

1-Brearley (11-2)

2-Ridgefield (9-6-1)

3-North Arlington (8-11)

4-Whippany Park (11-6-1)

5-Cedar Grove (8-9)

6-Newark Tech (10-7)

7-Glen Ridge (6-8-2)

8-Verona (6-6-1)

9-Weehawken (5-11)

10-Palisades Park (5-11-2)

11-Wood Ridge (9-8-2)

12-Hoboken (6-9)

13-Secaucus (5-11)

14-West Caldwell Tech (6-10)

15-Shabazz (4-7-1)

16-Belvidere (3-11)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 2

1-Harrison (11-2-1)

2-Rutherford (13-2-3)

3-Bernards (12-2-1)

4-Lyndhurst (9-4-2)

5-Hanover Park (12-2)

6-Voorhees (11-6-1)

7-Science Park (10-3)

8-Becton (10-6)

9-Hackettstown (10-5)

9-Technology (8-6-1)

11-Passaic Valley (7-9-1)

12-Dayton (9-6)

13-Madison (8-5-2)

14-Newark Central (8-4)

15-Caldwell (5-10-2)

16-Parsippany (8-9)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 3

1-Summit (9-7)

2-Cliffside Park (12-1-3)

3-Somerville (12-5)

4-Belleville (10-3-2)

4-South Plainfield (10-5-3)

6-Randolph (9-7-1)

7-Mendham (8-8)

8-Colonia (7-8-2)

9-Rahway (8-6-1)

10-North Hunterdon (7-9-1)

11-North Plainfield (8-10)

12-Millburn (7-8)

13-Orange (9-5)

14-Ferris (11-7)

15-Nutley (6-8-1)

16-Cranford (5-12)

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 4

1-Westfield (14-1)

2-Elizabeth (12-5)

3-Newark East Side (12-2)

4-Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-4-1)

5-Bridgewater-Raritan (11-1-3)

6-Hunterdon Central (10-1-2)

7-Union (10-6-1)

8-Piscataway (8-7-1)

9-Edison (8-8-1)

10-Perth Amboy (8-7-1)

11-JP Stevens (8-8-2)

12-Linden (12-6-1)

13-Woodbridge (9-7-2)

14-Ridge (9-5-1)

15-Franklin (7-11)

16-Irvington (7-12-1)

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 1

1-Haddon Township (14-2-1)

2-Glassboro (11-2-2)

3-Penns Grove (11-2-1)

4-Palmyra (11-4)

5-Riverside (12-3)

6-Pitman (9-5-1)

7-Audubon (13-5)

8-Schalick (7-8)

9-Gateway (8-8)

10-Pennsville (8-9)

11-Buena (7-5-2)

12-Woodstown (4-8-3)

13-Woodbury (8-8-1)

14-Clayton (7-7)

15-Burlington City (7-9-1)

16-Wildwood (6-8)

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 2

1-West Deptford (11-5-2)

2-Cinnaminson (11-3-2)

3-Haddonfield (10-5-1)

4-Willingboro (14-2)

5-Middle Township (14-3)

6-Delran (8-3-5)

7-Pleasantville (8-3-2)

8-Sterling (7-5-1)

9-Manchester Township (11-7)

10-Haddon Heights (7-6-2)

11-Oakcrest (8-4-3)

12-Cedar Creek (5-7-5)

13-Lower Cape May (7-10)

14-Lindenwold (8-7)

15-Collingswood (3-10-3)

16-Overbrook (3-12-1)

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 3

1-Shawnee (10-2-4)

2-Hammonton (11-5-3)

3-Cherry Hill West (10-4-2)

4-Ocean City (11-3-1)

5-Delsea (9-6-1)

6-Toms River South (9-4)

7-Clearview (7-6-3)

8-Seneca (8-6-2)

9-Deptford (7-5-1)

10-Mainland (6-10-1)

11-Lacey (6-9-2)

12-Moorestown (5-8-4)

13-Cumberland (5-12-1)

14-Timber Creek (7-7)

15-Highland (6-9-1)

16-Absegami (2-13-1)

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 4

1-Rancocas Valley (12-3-1)

2-Cherokee (10-2-2)

3-Washington Township (11-4)

4-Egg Harbor (13-4-1)

5-Kingsway (10-5-1)

6-Toms River North (9-3-1)

7-Cherry Hill East (10-3-3)

8-Gloucester Tech (9-5-1)

9-Southern (8-5)

10-Eastern (9-7-1)

11-Toms River East (7-4-30

12-Millville (9-5-1)

13-Central Regional (8-5-1)

14-Vineland (6-6-5)

15-Camden Tech (6-7-2)

16-Atlantic City (8-4)

NORTH JERSEY, NON-PUBLIC A

1-Seton Hall Prep (15-2)

2-Bergen Catholic (11-4-1)

3-Delbarton (14-5)

4-Dwight-Englewood (9-7)

5-Oratory (7-8-1)

6-Newark Academy (6-5-3)

7-Hudson Catholic (6-7-1)

8-Don Bosco Prep (6-6-1)

9-St. Joseph (Mont.) (6-11)

10-Pope John (5-10-1)

11-DePaul (4-8-1)

12-Paramus Catholic (4-11)

NORTH JERSEY, NON-PUBLIC B

1-Gill St. Bernard’s (11-6)

2-Montclair Kimberley (10-6-1)

3-Rutgers Prep (9-5-1)

4-Wardlaw-Hartridge (10-5-1)

5-Hawthorne Christian (8-6-2)

6-Timothy Christian (6-12)

7-Eastern Christian (3-10-2)

8-Morristown-Beard (2-11)

9-Roselle Catholic (1-13)

10-St. Mary (Ruth) (1-15)

11-Morris Catholic (0-13)

12-Golda Och (3-7)

13-St. Thomas Aquinas (0-12)

14-Saddle River Day (1-10)

SOUTH JERSEY, NON-PUBLIC A

1-Christian Brothers (15-1)

2-Notre Dame (15-3)

3-St. Peter’s Prep (11-5-1)

4-Pingry (9-1-4)

5-St. Augustine (10-5-3)

6-St. Joseph (Met.) (8-8)

7-Paul VI (6-6-1)

8-St. John Vianney (3-9-4)

9-Union Catholic (5-11)

10-Red Bank Catholic (3-12)

11-Donovan Catholic (4-9)

12-Camden Catholic (1-10-3)

13-Immaculata (0-12)

SOUTH JERSEY, NON-PUBLIC B

1-St. Rose (8-4-2)

2-Doane Academy (11-3-1)

3-Bishop Eustace (6-8)

4-Gloucester Catholic (5-6-2)

5-Holy Cross Prep (4-11)

6-Ranney (6-7-2)

7-Noor-ul-iman (7-1-1)

8-Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) (4-9-1)

9-Princeton Day (2-10-3)

10-Trenton Catholic (5-7-1)

11-Wildwood Catholic (1-11)

12-St. Joseph (Hamm.) (1-9)

13-Moorestown Friends (3-9-1)

