Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals Recaps for Oct. 31

Top-seeded Harrison ninth-seeded defeated Hackettstown 2-1 behind two second half goals after trailing early in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 tournament, in Harrison

Diego Gonzalez and Brandon Moreno scored for Harrison (15-2-1) in the second half. Hackettstown (11-6) led 1-0 at Halftime on a goal by Ryan Luke but couldn’t capitalize on it afterwards.

For Hackettstown, Joe Crowder made eight saves while Ismael Kone had five saves for Harrison.

Harrison will play fifth-seeded Hanover Park in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Voorhees 3, Bernards 2

Keegan Mulroney scored two goals as sixth-seeded Voorhees defeated third-seeded Bernards 3-2, in Bernardsville.

Voorhees (14-6-1) took an early 1-0 lead before Fin Spitaleri scored off a free kick to tie the game with eight minutes to go until halftime.

Voorhees would respond with a goal right before the Halftime Horn to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Spitaleri would Strike for a second goal in the second half for Bernards (13-3-1), but German Burset Romero would score the third Voorhees goal as the Vikings walked away with the win.

Voorhees will play second-seeded Rutherford on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Rutherford 5, Technology 0

Four different players scored for Rutherford as it defeated Technology 5-0, in Rutherford.

Rutherford (15-2-3) led 2-0 at Halftime before putting up three more goals in the second half. Daniel Geltrude led with two goals, and Joaquin Narucki, Alejandro Mirana, and Alex Jimenez each registered one goal each.

Sean Doyle, Dylan Tenn, and Geltrude all picked up assists on the day as well.

Rutherford will play sixth-seeded Voorhees in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Technology dropped to 9-7-1 on the season.

Hanover Park 2, Lyndhurt 1 (OT)

Kyle Hahn scored the game winning goal in overtime as fifth-seeded Hanover Park defeated fourth-seeded Lyndhurt 2-1, in Lyndhurst.

Lyndhurst (10-5-2) held a slim 1-0 lead at Halftime before Jonathan Karpinski scored to tie the game in the second half for Hanover Park (16-2).

Hahn’s overtime winner was assisted by Valentino Della Grazia.

Hanover Park will play top-seeded Harrison on Wednesday in the semifinals.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.