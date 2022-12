Boys soccer Nominees for Seacoast High School Sports Awards

The Portsmouth Herald, with the Seacoast High School Sports Awards program, is proud to announce the Nominees for Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year. The Winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced). The program is produced with support from Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and Piscataqua Savings Bank.

During the live show, these Nominees will be honored, along with the Athletes of the year in 26 other sports. Nominated Athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website, which will be coming soon.

The Seacoast High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s Athletic department. More details are coming soon.

Here are all the athlete of the year Nominees for boys soccer:

Willem Belanger, senior, Midfielder, Winnacunnet High School

Kyle Butts, senior, Keeper, Oyster River High School

Rowan Carter, Senior, Forward, Marshwood High School

Frank Coviello, Senior, Midfielder, Portsmouth High School

Anders Eisehure, Senior, Midfielder, Oyster River High School

Colin Grant, Senior, Defense, Exeter High School

Sam Henry, Senior, Forward, Exeter High School

Jack Herring, Senior, Midfielder, Exeter High School

Dylan Santamaria, Senior, Forward, Traip Academy

Hunter Perry, Senior, Forward, Oyster River High School

Ethan Trejo, Senior, Midfielder, Dover High School

Wyatt Yager, Senior, Forward, Marshwood High School