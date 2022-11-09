Boys soccer: No. 2 CBA nips St. Peter’s Prep to defend South Non-Public A title (PHOTOS)

Senior Will Thygeson scored in the 68th minute to help lift top-seeded Christian Brothers, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the final of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey Non-Public A soccer Championships in Lincroft.

The win was Christian Brothers’ 18th straight and its second Sectional title in two years. CBA (18-1) topped Notre Dame 5-4 in last year’s final.

“It was highly competitive against a very good St. Peter’s Prep team and we were fortunate to play at home in front of hundreds of students,” said Coach Tom Mulligan. “Momentum swung our way in the second half and sometimes it takes one small moment in a high-level game that makes the difference.

Sophomore Dimitry Corba found Thygeson inside the 18 on the left side of the park in open space with one defender near him before Thygeson cut back to his right and drove the ball into the corner of the net for the lead and eventual win.

Christian Brothers will next face off against Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the Non-Public A group final on Saturday in West Orange.

“Seton Hall Prep is an outstanding program in New Jersey high school soccer and we look forward to playing in this game,” Mulligan said. “We know as the tournament progresses, it’s a greater challenge each time you step up — and Seton Hall Prep will be the Greatest challenge all year for us but we’ll be up for the challenge.”

“It’s the biggest game of the year in all of New Jersey so we’ll recover, regenerate and mentally prepare for it,” Mulligan added.

