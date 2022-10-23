Boys Soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep holds off No. 5 Newark East Side for Essex title (Photos)

The calm required to maintain composure against an offense as talented and creative as Newark East Side’s could frazzle even the most experienced of high school goalkeepers. For Raymond Bonanno, it was merely the latest example of the Junior’s calmness prevailing over the pressure during what has been a chaotic last few weeks, in which he’s gone from backup to playing a starring role in one of the state’s premier division and tournament.

Bonanno made four saves in the game’s first 27 minutes to avoid an early deficit. Then, when tasked with preserving the lead, the composure he and the Defenders in front of him allowed top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to withstand a late Rally and defeat second-seeded and No. 5 Newark East Side, 2-1, in the 48th Essex County Tournament final in West Caldwell.

It is the third consecutive ECT title and eighth overall for Seton Hall Prep (15-2).

“I’m so confident in the team in front of me and the team I play for that I just don’t feel nervous,” said Bonanno, who made six saves. “They can be pressuring us like (Newark East Side) did today, but at the end of the day, I know my team has my back. I know I have all of my backs, all of my midfielders, all my forwards and we’re all working towards one common goal. It might at times look a little dicey, but as a keeper I just feel so calm back there because I know everyone is going to give everything.”

It would have been understandable if Seton Hall Prep’s confidence was a little shaken when starting goalkeeper Aidan Donovan went down with a finger injury against West Orange on Sept. 28. The injury suddenly made Bonanno, seemingly content on a developmental year behind the senior incumbent, into a critical piece, who has allowed just seven goals in nine games since.

“I was really excited for the challenge,” Bonanno said. “I thought my junior year would be more sitting on the bench and getting ready for next year. Without real notice I was sprung out there and put in a position where I do the best for my team.

“This is Donny’s team, I’m just stepping in. My year is next year.”

The start of the final was Bonanno’s time. Just eight minutes in, he had to leap up and towards his left to deny Guilherme Pardinho of what seemed like a certain goal on a header in front of the net. Bonanno then denied Thiery De Souza, Guilherme Mourao and Nicholas Vales as East Side initiated the majority of the scoring chances in the first 25-plus minutes.

Opportunities for Seton Hall Prep had been limited before it was rewarded with a free kick in the 32nd minute. It was then, that senior defender Peter Batanjany darted behind the opposing defense and dashed across the net from the far post to head home Joaquin Niehenke’s free kick and give Seton Hall Prep a 1-0 lead.

“I don’t normally come up, I don’t normally come in for set pieces,” said Batanjany about his first career varsity goal. “This time, I came in and I knew I had to get a goal here. I’m excited.

“I saw the free kick, Joaquin Niehenke had a beautiful cross and from the moment I saw it go off his foot, I knew it was going to go in.”

Niehenke’s work on set pieces set up another goal in the 43rd minute when he sent a long kick to Eddie Krupski. The towering junior striker played it off his chest in the box and then, in traffic, spun and volleyed the ball with his right foot into the net to make it 2-0.

Newark East Side (12-2), seeking its first ECT Championship since 2016, cut the deficit in half when Christopher Cruz headed in a Guilherme Mourao cross in the 63rd minute.

The Mourao to Cruz connection nearly struck again on a counter less than two minutes later, but the shot was just wide to the left. In the final five minutes Bonanno punched away a long, dangerous set piece by Newark East Side keeper Rui Rosete (three saves).

Batanjany helped turn aside two late East Side pushes in the final minute-plus to preserve the lead.

“Our defense didn’t crack,” Seton Hall Prep Coach Marty Berman said about the defensive quartet of Batanjany, Alex Oladapo, Marcus Brozon and Wil Bauer. “They were under a lot of pressure. We withstood the pressure, we held up and won a great title.

“Essex County soccer is something special. I know a lot of other counties are very good too, but the rivalries and the depth of quality teams here – Livingston, Montclair, West Orange, East Side, there’s a heck of a Gauntlet you have to run. Throw in MKA and all of those other teams. To come through and win this tournament is always something special.”

