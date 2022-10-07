Boys soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

Roxbury was awarded the top seed in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday night.

Randolph, which won its first county title since 2016 last season in a Shootout win over Delbarton, is the No. 2 seeds The top seven seeds – which includes Delbarton, Morris Knolls, Montville, Mountain Lakes and Morris Hills – earned a bye into the second round.

BRACKET: MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT

The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 8, and the second round by Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinals are set for Saturday, Oct. 15 and the semifinals for Tuesday, Oct. 18. The final is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22.

Seeds

1-Roxbury

2-Randolph

3-Delbarton

4-Morris Knolls

5-Montville

6-Mountain Lakes

7-Morris Hills

8-Hanover Park

9-Mendham

10-Chatham

11-Boonton

12-Madison

13-Whippany Park

14-Mount Olive

15-Morristown

16-Pequannock

17-Parsippany

18-West Morris

19-Kinnelon

20-Parsippany Hills

21-Jefferson

22-Dover

23-Morristown-Beard

24-Morris Tech

25-Morris Catholic

Lauren Knego covers boys soccer and may be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @laurenknego.

