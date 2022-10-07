Boys soccer: Morris County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Roxbury was awarded the top seed in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday night.
Randolph, which won its first county title since 2016 last season in a Shootout win over Delbarton, is the No. 2 seeds The top seven seeds – which includes Delbarton, Morris Knolls, Montville, Mountain Lakes and Morris Hills – earned a bye into the second round.
The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 8, and the second round by Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinals are set for Saturday, Oct. 15 and the semifinals for Tuesday, Oct. 18. The final is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22.
1-Roxbury
2-Randolph
3-Delbarton
4-Morris Knolls
5-Montville
6-Mountain Lakes
7-Morris Hills
8-Hanover Park
9-Mendham
10-Chatham
11-Boonton
12-Madison
13-Whippany Park
14-Mount Olive
15-Morristown
16-Pequannock
17-Parsippany
18-West Morris
19-Kinnelon
20-Parsippany Hills
21-Jefferson
22-Dover
23-Morristown-Beard
24-Morris Tech
25-Morris Catholic
