Boys soccer: Monmouth’s late push leads to win against Hall-Dale

MONMOUTH — Monmouth’s first goal in Wednesday’s boys soccer game was an indication of how the game with Hall-Dale played out: a hard-fought match.

Rory Foyt scored on a mad scramble in front of the Bulldogs’ goal with 13 minutes remaining in the game, which kicked off a late surge for the Mustangs in a 3-0 win.

Hall-Dale’s Defenders fought to clear the ball on Foyt’s goal.

“It was definitely very symbolic to never give up or retreat, push the envelope,” said Monmouth forward Patrick Strout, who had an assist on the goal.

The Mustangs (3-0) continued to capitalize on chances.

Strout sent a pass to Brandon Smith in the box and a low shot by Smith beat Hall-Dale (2-2) goalie Jackson Leach for a 2-0 lead just a minute after Foyt’s goal.

Ryan Michaud made a diving play and got his foot on a lob into the box from Smith for a 3-0 lead with under 10 minutes to play.

Michaud just beat Hall-Dale goalie Jackson Leach (eight saves) to the ball.

“I didn’t think it would go in, but we got (the goal),” Michaud said. “It was about a foot away (from colliding with Leach).”

The Bulldogs are a young team this season and Coach Jesse Rowe said they didn’t play a full-80-minute game.

“Hats off to Monmouth for finishing the job,” Rowe said. “We played about 65 minutes of soccer, but it takes 80. A few Lucky bounces here and there — maybe it’s a different story.”

“We are such a young team and take what we learned today and move forward,” Rowe added. “That’s the best part of the (Mountain Valley Conference) — you get to see (teams) at least twice.”

Before Monmouth’s goal barrage, both teams had chances in the second half.

Monmouth started the second half with a throw-in by Strout deep in the Offensive zone. Leach leapt into the air and punched it out of the box.

“We must have had 15 quality chances (in the game),” Monmouth Coach Joe Fletcher said.

Keegan Cary’s second scoring opportunity in the game and his shot towards the goal barely missed the right post. They missed a shot in the same exact location in the first half.

Strout had the Mustangs’ first scoring chance of the second half. They sailed a shot over the crossbar nine minutes into the half.

A few minutes later, Kyle Palleschi put a shot on goal in close on Leach. The shot went right into Leach’s hands.

Michaud later had a half-field run towards Hall-Dale’s net. Once Michaud entered the 18-yard box, he tried to go through two Bulldog Defenders but lost his balance and didn’t get a solid shot towards the goal.

“I probably should have shot it a little sooner,” Michaud said. “I felt like I got a foul — I guess I didn’t — it’s OK.”

Strout had another opportunity with 15 minutes remaining in the second half. He made one too many moves in the box and his shot hit the outside of the net.

“I need to shoot earlier on a couple of those (chances) and try to find those (openings),” Strout said.

The Mustangs created offensive chances in the first half with seven corner kicks. Hall-Dale goalie Jackson Leach stopped all five of Monmouth’s shots in the first 40 minutes.

“Well, we had three or four set pieces; at this level, you are lucky to get where you want it,” Fletcher said.

Hunter Frost had seven saves in the win for Monmouth.

