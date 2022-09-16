Boys Soccer: Holmberg’s goal enough to hand Willmar 1st loss – Brainerd Dispatch

BRAINERD — Another game, another Warriors shutout.

Brainerd tallied its fifth shutout of the season in a 1-0 Central Lakes Conference win over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 15, at Adamson Field.

Nick Holmberg scored the lone goal for Brainerd with 3:43 left in the first half. Cole Riffle got the assist.

“I was just thinking; beat the one player and try to make a shot,” Holmberg said. “And if it works it works.”

Holmberg said the first-half goal was important in setting the tone.

“It gets the other team’s confidence low and that’s a big thing,” Holmberg said.

Kalvin Stengrim notched five saves in net.

The Warriors bounced back after a disappointing overtime loss to St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday.

“It feels good,” Holmberg said. “We played a tough team today and came out super strong in that first half. It kind of died down in the second half, but we managed to keep the lead.”

Brainerd goalie Coach Nick Weeks said it’s not ideal the Warriors keep playing in these close games.

“We want to be hitting 3-0, 4-0 games,” Weeks said. “But you know what, a win is a win and we are going to take them. And it shows what these players are all about in these tough, gritty games.”

Weeks complimented Stengrim for his height which makes him great in net.

“Kalvin’s size is the biggest thing going for him,” Weeks said. “He’s so athletic coming out of the net and his ability to get to balls that no normal player is capable of doing is unreal. He just has a great Mindset and is a strong leader.”

Weeks added the Warriors’ defense is 11 strong which is why they have seen so much success.

“The big thing is the communication between all of them,” Weeks said. “It takes a full team to get a shutout. It takes the forwards pressuring up top. To the midfield being active. To communicate with Kalvin. We hope it never gets to Kalvin, but when it does he comes up big and that’s what big. The only adjustment we’ve made is to make Kalvin a little more aggressive and that’s an adjustment we make every year.”

Brainerd handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season. The Warriors improved their record to 4-2-2 with a Section 8-3A game upcoming against Elk River Saturday.

“It really brings us up,” Holmberg said of the win. “(Willmar) was 5-0 coming in and now they are not.”

First half: Brd-Nick Holmberg (Cole Riffle) 3:43

Goalkeepers: Brd-Kalvin Stengrim (5 saves)

Warriors 1, Willmar 0

Key: Nick Holmberg’s goal proves to be enough for Warriors.

Conference: Brd 3-1, W 3-1-1.

Overall: Brd 4-2-2, W 5-1-1.

Next: Brainerd hosts Elk River 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 17.

