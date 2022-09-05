Boys soccer falls to strong New Jersey Squad in final preseason scrimmage

(August 4, 2022) The boys soccer team wrapped up preseason play at home Sunday, falling 4-0 in a scrimmage against Ramapo (NJ) High School as the young Whalers built varsity experience ahead of this week’s season opener.

Ramapo took advantage of several second-chance opportunities to find the back of the net after Nantucket’s defense initially held strong. The Raiders provided a good challenge for the Whalers to end the preseason after a pair of scrimmages Wednesday against Monomoy and Dennis-Yarmouth.

Nantucket Coach Rich Brannigan said the northern New Jersey Squad would be among the top teams if Ramapo played in the Cape & Islands League.

“There were moments today where I felt like we played a little better than some of the sections of those two scrimmages a few nights ago. These opportunities are all about finding ways to build and improve and I think the guys are finding those scenarios, so that’s good. I think we might not really know the full identity of this team until later in the season because there are so many players who don’t have varsity experience,” Brannigan said.

Ramapo scored three times in the opening 40-minute period of play and added a final goal in the second of two 20-minute halves. Junior Aiden Congdon provided a highlight for the Whalers in net when he made a textbook diving save to deny a Ramapo penalty kick.

“I was really happy with what I saw from Aiden. He was sound, his footwork was good. The PK the way he made the save was a very fundamental save, strong hand, down low, extension, didn’t go too early, ” Brannigan said. “He was patient to see what the kicker was presenting to him and then he got there and made the save so I was really psyched for that.”

Regular-season play begins Thursday when the Whalers host Nauset at 4 pm