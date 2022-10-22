Boys soccer Championship weekend: Previews for all 10 county Finals

Ten county tournament Finals will be contested this weekend, and NJ.com has you covered with a look at each matchup to get you ready for the action.

Our previews for each tournament final can be found below.

BERGEN COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Indian Hills | BRACKET

ESSEX COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Caldwell | BRACKET

HUDSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Friday, Oct. 21 at Red Bull Arena | BRACKET

HUNTERDON/WARREN/SUSSEX TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Delaware Valley | BRACKET

MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Roxbury | BRACKET

PASSAIC COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Passaic Tech | BRACKET

SHORE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Summerfield Elementary | BRACKET

SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Torpey Athletic Complex | BRACKET

SOUTH JERSEY COACHES’ CUP

Saturday, Oct. 22 at DeCou Complex | BRACKET

UNION COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Johnson | BRACKET

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Corey Annan and Lauren Knego cover boys soccer and may be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]. Follow them on Twitter @coreyannan360 and @laurenknego.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.