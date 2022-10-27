Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 1 First Round Recaps for Oct. 27

Derek Tindal scored three times as third-seeded Florence defeated 14th-seeded Henry Hudson, 7-1, in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Burlington.

Florence (13-3-1) now plays sixth-seeded Manville in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Boracci and Avi Harr each chipped in with a goal and an assist in the win while Nick Mennella and Eddie Smith both scored, too. Matt Conti made there saves.

For Henry Hudson (2-9-2), Evan Buzzanco scored in the first half as it was 4-1 at the break.

Phinn Kozic made nine stops for Henry Hudson.

Manville 8, Woodbridge Magnet 0

Jayson Ramirez, Jerry Rincon Emin Vallecillo Zelaya, and Ian Rodriguez all had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Manville topped 11th-seeded Woodbridge Magnet, 8-0, in Manville.

Manville faces third-seeded Florence in the next round.

Jordan Rojas, Tony Gonzalez, Luis Chimborazo, and Anslem Cordero all scored, too, while Jeremy Campos made just one save for the shutout. Manville tallied 15 shots on goal and led 5-0 at halftime.

With the win, Manville improved to 10-7-2 while Magnet dropped to 4-13-1.

College Achieve Central Charter 8, Edison Magnet 0

Jeffrey Arias and Jonathan Sic each netted two goals to lead seventh-seeded College Achieve Central Charter past 10th-seeded Edison Magnet, 8-0, in Plainfield.

College Achieve Central Charter (13-1) next plays second-seeded Roselle Park in the quarters.

Several others scored in the game including Emanuel Molina, Rodrigo Arias, Alex Lopez, and John Morales, who also had three assists.

Edison Magnet is now 5-13.

Roselle Park 5, Asbury Park 1

Milan Maricic notched a hat trick with three goals as second-seeded Roselle Park took down 15th-seeded Asbury Park, 5-1, in Roselle Park.

Javien Ruiz tallied notched a goal and an assist as well while Makai Thompson scored, too. Joshua Lopez also made four saves in goal.

For Asbury Park, Hermsley Louisius scored his team’s lone goal in the second half.

Roselle Park, which outshot Asbury Park 22-6, will play seventh-seeded College Achieve Central Charter in the next round.

New Egypt 1, South Hunterdon 0

Lucas Sample scored to give fourth-seeded New Egypt a 1-0 win over 13th-seeded South Hunterdon in New Egypt.

For more on the game, click here.

