Boys soccer: Cards’ Muhumed honored as Mr. Soccer – West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — Despite a shocking upset loss to Becker in the Section 6AA semifinals, the Cardinals’ boys soccer team ended the 2022 season on a high note.

The Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association named Willmar senior Kadar Muhumed as 2022’s Mr. Soccer for Class AA on Sunday at the State Tournament and All-State Banquet.

It was a jump-for-joy celebration for Muhumed, who was joined by his family, Cardinals head Coach Jeff Winter and his teammates Andrew Ziebarth and Isaac Zelaya Velasquez.

“It’s great,” Muhumed said of the honor. “I couldn’t have done it without my team. I’m very grateful.”

Muhumed is the first Willmar athlete across any sport to receive a “best player” type award at the state level.

Cardinals senior defender Kadar Muhumed smiles during team introductions before a match against the Rocori Spartans on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“It is huge for Willmar. It was super exciting (on Sunday),” Winter said. “It was good to end the season on a positive note.”

A Captain for the Cardinals, Muhumed helped Willmar finish its 2022 season with a 14-3-1 overall record. Willmar outscored its opponents 45-13.

Just how important was Muhumed to Willmar’s success?

The Cardinals allowed six of their 13 goals this season when Muhumed was out for three games due to a concussion. Over that stretch, the team went 2-1.

Muhumed, a center back on the Cardinals’ back line, led Willmar’s senior class in goals and points. He scored three goals and earned three assists, finishing his career with four goals and nine assists in three seasons.

“Our program is typically pretty deep. Kadar made it as a 10th grader,” Winter said. “Kadar stuck out since day one in our program. His ability to read plays is amazing. He can anticipate what’s going to happen before it happens.”

Muhumed’s favorite memory of his senior season were Willmar’s two wins over St. Cloud Apollo. The Cardinals won both games 1-0.

“I enjoyed how the team fought hard against a top team in the state,” Muhumed said of Apollo, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. “Those were probably two of the best games we played.”

Cardinals senior defender Kadar Muhumed Battles for possession of the ball with Rockford/HLWW’s Mario Figueroa during a Section 6AA Playoffs match between Willmar and the Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

As Muhumed’s high school career comes to a close, he hopes to continue writing the next chapter of his soccer career at either Gustavus Adolphus College or Augsburg University.

Alongside his Mr. Soccer honor, the MSHSSCA named Muhumed as a First Team All-State member.

Again, it was Muhammad showing gratitude for the honor. However, he quickly switched his attention towards his teammates.

Muhumed mentioned Ziebarth, Willmar’s senior goalkeeper, who the MSHSSCA named Second Team All-State. They tallied 11 shutouts in 18 games this season. That tally comes as the most in a single season in program history.

“Andrew had a great season,” Muhumed said.

Zelaya Velasquez, a junior striker, joined Ziebarth in receiving Second Team All-State honors. He finished his 2022 season with nine goals and five assists.

“The only thing that would have made (the celebration on Sunday) better was if the whole team was there,” Winter said.