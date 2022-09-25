BOYS SOCCER: Brainerd bags late Winner to top Bemidji 3-2 – Bemidji Pioneer

BRAINERD — A late penalty kick bit the Bemidji High School boys soccer team on Saturday, as Brainerd converted in the 77th minute for the winning goal of a 3-2 decision in Brainerd.

Nick Holmberg delivered the decisive blow for the Warriors (7-2-3), one that overshadowed a two-goal comeback by the Lumberjacks (4-7-1).

Holmberg scored the opening goal for Brainerd in the 12th minute, and Leif Rustad bagged another one in the 33rd minute.

The Warriors carried that 2-0 advantage into the break, but Halftime adjustments paid dividends for Jacob Stanoch. Bemidji’s senior forward scored two goals within 2:15 of clock time, leveling the score in a flash. Bo Hofstad Assisted Stanoch’s first goal, while Reed Johnson had the helper on Stanoch’s second.

Bemidji sophomore goalkeeper Connor Helm stops a ball during a game against Brainerd on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Brainerd. Courtesy / Lainie Hiller Photography

It wasn’t meant to be, however, because Holmberg scored from the penalty spot in the closing minutes of the match.

Lumberjack keeper Connor Helm ended with eight saves in the match, which even included a PK stop in the first half. Kalvin Stengrim also had eight saves for the Warriors.

Bemidji will return home to host Pelican Rapids at 7 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Brainerd 3, Bemidji 2

BEM 0 2 — 2

BRD 2 1 — 3

First half — 1, BRD GOAL, Holmberg (unassisted), 12′; 2, BRD GOAL, Rustad (Davis), 34′.

Second half — 3, BEM GOAL, Stanoch (Hofstad), 43′; 4, BEM GOAL, Stanoch (Johnson), 45′; 5, BRD GOAL, Holmberg (PK), 77′.

Saves — Helm (BEM) 8; Stengrim (BRD) 8.

Bemidji junior Nick Rautio (16) controls the ball during a game against Brainerd on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Brainerd. Courtesy / Lainie Hiller Photography