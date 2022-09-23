Boys soccer beats Amesbury 1-0

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — After a game where both teams were hungry for the win, Ipswich beat Amesbury in boys varsity soccer Thursday.

Played at home at Jack Welch Stadium, the match saw Ned Buletza score a goal in the first half.

Buletza said the goal came about as a result of a bad clearance by Amesbury. A consistent hard worker and Hustler on the field, he said, “I just stepped in the way and kicked it past the keeper.”

“It could have gone either way. Amesbury put a lot of pressure on us in the second half,” Coach Greg Scruton said of the game. “The defense did a great job keeping it out of the back of the net.”

Please Support Local Advertisers

“It was a nail biter,” he added. “It was an exciting game.”

The team’s season now stands at 3-3-1. However, the meet against Greater Lawrence was a non-conference game so the team’s Cape Ann League record is 2-3-1.

Ipswich’s Nico Ivanov



Sam Sirois (6) defends