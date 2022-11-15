Boys soccer: Bay area Buzz – Nov. 15 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Monday scoreboard

Hernando County

Central 10, Hernando 1

Springstead 9, Weeki Wachee 1

Citrus at Nature Coast, 7:30

Hillsborough County

Brooks DeBartolo 5, Bell Creek Academy 1

Plant City 3, Hillsborough 1

Strawberry Crest 3, Sickles 2

Port Charlotte at Tampa Catholic, 6

Bloomingdale 2, Robinson 0

Plant 7, Gaither 1

Riverview 5, Chamberlain 0

Gaither at Plant, 6

Pasco County

Anclote 4, Hudson 1

Mitchell 6, Gulf 0

Land O’ Lakes 8, Zephyrhills 0

Fivay 2, Gibbs 0

Sunlake 1, Cypress Creek 0

Wiregrass Ranch 9, Pasco 1

Pinellas County

Clearwater Central Catholic 3, Indian Rocks Christian 0

Gibbs at Fivay, 7:30

Hollins 6, Lakewood 1

Northeast 4, Pinellas Park 1

Prime time performers

Hernando County

Christian Gies, So., Springstead: Finished with three goals and an assist in a win over Weeki Wachee.

Raul Maldonado, So., Springstead: Led the Eagles with five goals and four assists in a win over Weeki Wachee.

Pasco County

Nate Knobl, Sr., Sunlake: Recorded a shutout in a win over Cypress Creek.

Alex Rodriguez, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: Finished with two goals and two assists in a win over Pasco.

Jorge Suarez-Lozano, Sr., Sunlake: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Will Fotopoulos in a win over Cypress Creek.

Pinellas County

Jared Chavez, Sr., Hollins: Recorded four goals and one assist in a win over Lakewood.

Jonathan Serrano, So., Hollins: Finished with three assists in a win over Lakewood.

Tonight’s county schedules

Hillsborough County

Seffner Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4

Canterbury at Cambridge Christian, 4

Newsome at Plant City, 6

Durant at Sumner, 6

Steinbrenner at Wharton, 6

Chamberlain at Strawberry Crest, 6

Armwood at Tampa Bay Tech, 6

Brandon at Bloomingdale’s, 6

Jefferson at Leto, 6

East Bay at Spoto, 6

Lennard at Riverview, 6

Freedom at Middleton, 6

Berkeley Prep at Carrollwood Day, 6:30

Plant at Mitchell, 7

Anclote at Patel, 7

Foundation Christian at Sarasota Christian, 7

King at Wesley Chapel, 7

River Ridge at Tampa Prep, 7

Robinson at Jesuit, 7

Tampa Catholic at Mulberry, 8

Pasco County

Admiral Farragut at Bishop McLaughlin, 7

Calvary Christian at Wiregrass Ranch, 7:30

Pinellas County

Keswick Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7

Shorecrest at Osceola, 7

St. Petersburg at Clearwater Central Catholic, 8

Largo at Pinellas Park, 8

Tarpon Springs at Clearwater, 8

Dunedin at East Lake, 8

Countryside at Palm Harbor University, 8