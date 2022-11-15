Boys soccer: Bay area Buzz – Nov. 15 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Monday scoreboard
Hernando County
Central 10, Hernando 1
Springstead 9, Weeki Wachee 1
Citrus at Nature Coast, 7:30
Hillsborough County
Brooks DeBartolo 5, Bell Creek Academy 1
Plant City 3, Hillsborough 1
Strawberry Crest 3, Sickles 2
Port Charlotte at Tampa Catholic, 6
Bloomingdale 2, Robinson 0
Plant 7, Gaither 1
Riverview 5, Chamberlain 0
Gaither at Plant, 6
Pasco County
Anclote 4, Hudson 1
Mitchell 6, Gulf 0
Land O’ Lakes 8, Zephyrhills 0
Fivay 2, Gibbs 0
Sunlake 1, Cypress Creek 0
Wiregrass Ranch 9, Pasco 1
Pinellas County
Clearwater Central Catholic 3, Indian Rocks Christian 0
Gibbs at Fivay, 7:30
Hollins 6, Lakewood 1
Northeast 4, Pinellas Park 1
Prime time performers
Hernando County
Christian Gies, So., Springstead: Finished with three goals and an assist in a win over Weeki Wachee.
Raul Maldonado, So., Springstead: Led the Eagles with five goals and four assists in a win over Weeki Wachee.
Pasco County
Nate Knobl, Sr., Sunlake: Recorded a shutout in a win over Cypress Creek.
Alex Rodriguez, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: Finished with two goals and two assists in a win over Pasco.
Jorge Suarez-Lozano, Sr., Sunlake: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Will Fotopoulos in a win over Cypress Creek.
Pinellas County
Jared Chavez, Sr., Hollins: Recorded four goals and one assist in a win over Lakewood.
Jonathan Serrano, So., Hollins: Finished with three assists in a win over Lakewood.
Tonight’s county schedules
Hillsborough County
Seffner Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4
Canterbury at Cambridge Christian, 4
Newsome at Plant City, 6
Durant at Sumner, 6
Steinbrenner at Wharton, 6
Chamberlain at Strawberry Crest, 6
Armwood at Tampa Bay Tech, 6
Brandon at Bloomingdale’s, 6
Jefferson at Leto, 6
East Bay at Spoto, 6
Lennard at Riverview, 6
Freedom at Middleton, 6
Berkeley Prep at Carrollwood Day, 6:30
Plant at Mitchell, 7
Anclote at Patel, 7
Foundation Christian at Sarasota Christian, 7
King at Wesley Chapel, 7
River Ridge at Tampa Prep, 7
Robinson at Jesuit, 7
Tampa Catholic at Mulberry, 8
Pasco County
Admiral Farragut at Bishop McLaughlin, 7
Calvary Christian at Wiregrass Ranch, 7:30
Pinellas County
Keswick Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7
Shorecrest at Osceola, 7
St. Petersburg at Clearwater Central Catholic, 8
Largo at Pinellas Park, 8
Tarpon Springs at Clearwater, 8
Dunedin at East Lake, 8
Countryside at Palm Harbor University, 8