Boys soccer 9th Region quarterfinals: Dixie overpowers NewCath; All four district Champs advance

A rematch awaits Dixie Heights on Thursday in the 9th Region semifinals after the Colonels (16-2-3 overall) shut out the Newport Catholic Thoroughbreds, 4-0, Tuesday evening at Mountjoy Stadium in Edgewood in the 9th Region Soccer Quarterfinals.

Junior Andrew Kohls led the way for Dixie with two goals and senior goalkeeper Braden Blackburn recorded another scoreless match. Kohls has three goals this year and the Colonels have 10 shutouts on the season.

“We executed better tonight, we finished our chances,” Colonels Head Coach Trey Crone said. “(Kohls and Blackburn have) been great all year. (Blackburn) makes some big savings for us. Andrew Kohls is an absolute beast. He’s one of the strongest defenders in the region and he’s great in the air and he showed that with his goals tonight. Two head balls off corner kicks and he’s just a beast that’s all I can say, and he works his tail off.”

The Colonels came out firing with Kohls and senior Reed Brixey in the 29th and 25th minutes respectively. Kohls recorded his second goal several minutes later on an assist from a senior Bennett Gerak‘s well-placed corner kick. Senior Ryder Kennedy made the final score in the second half for his 11th of the season.

NewCath finished 14-6-2 and graduated seven Seniors from the team. But this marked the most wins for the Thoroughbreds since going 14-9 in 2016.

Covington Catholic 5, Conner 0

The blue Colonels (11-10-1) will play host to the region semifinals and title game and take on Dixie Heights in the first semifinal game Thursday at 5:30 pm after shutting out the Cougars (9-8-3).

Sophomore Andrew Roland and senior Josh Strange had goals in the first half to put CovCath up 2-0 at halftime. Seniors Joey Planicka and Mac Tierney had assists.

Roland finished with two goals adding another in the second half on an assist from senior Sean Dusing. Tierney and junior Tyler Laws had the other two goals. Tierney and Laws added assists.

Dixie Heights and CovCath met in the region Championship last year at Boone County with the blue Colonels winning 2-0. CovCath then drove all the way to the state Championship game losing 2-1 to Lexington Dunbar.

Highlands 3, Beechwood 0

The Bluebirds (14-4-3) continued to roll in the region quarterfinals after knocking off the Beechwood Tigers (10-10-1).

Highlands is 10-0-1 in its last 11 games with four shutouts this year. Junior goalkeeper Jack Wilson had four saves for the Bluebirds.

Junior midfielders Jack Haggard, Chad Gesenhues and senior forward Casey Stiles had the Highlands goals. Senior forward Colin Piepersenior midfielders Peyton Helminiak and Caden Schroeder had the assists.

Ryle 5, St. Henry 0

The Raiders (15-4-2) downed the Crusaders (7-11) outshooting the visitors, 25-4.

Junior midfielder Diego Hoenderkamp had a hat trick with three goals with the junior forward Anes Smajlovic and senior Shoopa Snowden scoring the other two. Freshman midfielder/striker Brice Denigan had two assists with Snowden and sophomore Diego Lakkis recording assists.

Highlands and Ryle square off in the second semifinal game on Thursday at 8 pm The Championship game is back at CovCath on Saturday at 1 pm