Boys Home Meets November Fundraising Goal

Boys Home of Virginia met their match funding goal for the month of November! For the third year in a row, Boys Home qualified to receive a $25,000 matching grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund. Any online donation made through www.givetoboyshome.org from $1 to $500 was matched 1:1 during the month. This year they also offered a special 2:1 match for online donations received on November 29, which was Giving Tuesday.

Thanks to the generous donors, Boys Home not only met, but exceeded their goal of $25,000. They also surpassed previous totals raised on Giving Tuesday. As a surprise gesture at the end of the event, the Jesse Ball duPont Fund awarded Boys Home with a $12,000 bonus!

All donations received for this match program will be used to continue the mission of Boys Home. Donations help provide food, shelter, clothing, education, and spiritual development for all their residents. The administration, staff and trustees are very grateful for the overwhelming response received during this fundraiser. For more information about Boys Home, visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org or call Sandra Scruggs at 540-965-7715 if you have any questions or would like to make an end-of-year contribution to support young men in need of a second chance.

About Boys Home of Virginia: Boys Home of Virginia strives to help young men ages 6-18 develop their potential. At Boys Home, Residents have access to the tools they need to grow into responsible, contributing citizens and successful adults.