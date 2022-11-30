Boys hockey: Jace Blythe’s first varsity goal lifts Spuds to OT win over Bemidji – InForum

MOORHEAD — Jace Blythe’s first career varsity goal couldn’t have come at a better time.

Facing sudden death, the Moorhead Spuds junior forward took a pass from senior linemate Caleb Alderson, circled around the back of the net and beat Bemidji sophomore goaltender Tate Metcalf at the 1 minute, 36 second mark of overtime for a 4-3 win over the Lumberjacks Tuesday night in the Spuds’ home opener at the Moorhead Sports Center.

Blythe’s Winner improved Moorhead’s record to 2-1 and put an end to a wild game that saw four goals in the final 5:59 of regulation.

“It felt amazing,” Blythe said. “It was electric, a good atmosphere and a great time.”

The two sides were knotted at one through two periods thanks to first-period goals from Moorhead senior forward Aaron Reierson at 3:15 and Bemidji senior forward Nick Yavarow at 14:56.

Moorhead’s Aaron Reierson celebrates a goal against Bemidji during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Then, with a tick under 6 minutes to play in the third, the floodgates opened. Bemidji senior Wyatt Mattfield got the slew of scoring started, beating Moorhead sophomore goaltender Kai Weigel on a Breakaway to give the Lumberjacks their first lead of the game. Just 40 seconds later, Reierson scored his second of the night on a turnaround try that zipped past Metcalf.

Yavarow responded 46 seconds after that with his second of the game on a rebound chance in front of Weigel. Fifty-eight seconds later, the Spuds tied it again when senior forward Ian Ness redirected a shot from senior defenseman Colby Krier past Metcalf.

The entire sequence spanned 2:24 and the game was 3-3 with 3:35 to play in regulation.

From that point on, the game was going to come down to who made one more play, Blythe said.

“You just need to be on your game, make the play that’s needed and be tough on your stick,” Blythe said.

Moorhead’s Garrett Lindberg defends against Bemidji during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Bemidji outshot Moorhead 11-9 through the first 17 minutes before the Spuds managed to respond in a big way.

“The first period, (Bemidji) Frankly came out and outplayed us,” Moorhead head Coach Jon Ammerman said. “They were faster, they were Tougher on pucks and in the second period I thought we did a nice job of responding to that.

“But the third there — for as little that was happening in the first two periods in terms of offense — it was a lot there for a short period of time. I’m impressed with our ability to respond. Obviously, (Bemidji) scoring a goal pretty late in the course of the game to go up — then for us to come back and respond the next shift — and then for that to happen a couple of times obviously made for a great game but was also pretty sloppy at the end .”

Ammerman also praised Blythe for his first varsity tally.

“It’s a pretty cool moment for a kid and obviously a great goal for our team,” Ammerman said. “Jace is an incredibly skilled hockey player and last year he had a great end to his junior varsity season. He’s a big, skilled guy that we’re looking for making plays like that. He made a play at the right time and was rewarded for it.”

Final shots were 31-26 in favor of Bemidji. Weigel made 28 saves while Metcalf stopped 23.

Sophomore forward Mason Kraft was the Spuds’ leading point-getter with three assists. Alderson and Krier and junior defenseman Dalton Songstad also added assists for Moorhead.

Three Bemidji players had two-point nights, led by Yavarow with his two goals. Mattfield finished with a goal and an assist while sophomore forward Benjamin O’Leary added two apples. Sophomore defenseman Noah Mannausau had one assist.

Bemidji’s Nick Yavarow celebrates a goal against Moorhead during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Bemidji went 0-for-3 on the power play while Moorhead was 0-for-1.

The Lumberjacks fell to 0-2 on the season.

With three games under their belts, Ammerman said he likes the way his young Squad is looking.

“I think by the end of it we’ll be in the thick of it,” Ammerman said. “Right now, our best has been pretty good and our worst — I mean there’s been some lapses there, but that’s natural with any team — especially the inexperienced team like we have.

“But there’s enough in there that once we figure out what we have, I know we’ll be battle-tested for sure with the teams that we’re playing, but I think we’ll be in a good spot once the end of the season comes around.”

Moorhead’s Ian Ness, right, checks the score board after his goal against Bemidji during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Moorhead’s Kai Weigel guards the goal against Bemidji during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Bemidji’s Dominic Arndt faces Moorhead’s Colby Krier in front of goalie Kai Weigel during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Bemidji’s Hunter Brodina tumbles with Moorhead’s Caleb Alderson during their boys’ hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum