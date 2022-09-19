Boys Golf: Week full of regional tournaments starts Monday

AURORA | Monday marks the first of four days of regional state-qualifying tournaments involving Aurora boys golf teams, with four teams in play.

Eaglecrest trekked to the Western Slope for the Class 5A Western Regional tournament, which will be played at the Mesa-Desert course at Adobe Creek National with tee times that begin at 8:02 am

Senior Andrew White aims to earn a spot in the 5A state tournament for the fourth time in his career, while the Raptors hope to have enough quality players (three) to record a team score at state for the first time in many years. Senior Preston Unrein, junior Noah Bennett and freshman Gregory White round out Eaglecrest’s contingent.

The 5A Northern Region tournament at Flatirons GC in Boulder — which tees off at 9 am with a shotgun start — includes a pair of Aurora teams in Cherokee Trail and Overland.

The Cougars seek to build on a regular season that saw them finish third in the Centennial League standings after they won the last of five league tournaments. Sophomore Christopher O’Donnell aims to make state for a second straight season, while freshmen Brayden Forte and Dalton Sisneros and senior Jack McLean will also play for Cherokee Trail.

Freshman Julian Parker and senior Zach Montano represent Overland.

Aurora Central heads to Colorado Springs for the 4A Region 2 tournament, which begins with a 9 am shotgun start at the Country of Colorado.

Senior David Smith, junior Isai Torres and sophomore Titus Morris make up the Trojans’ contingent.

5A regional play continues Tuesday with the Central Region tournament at Denver’s Overland Park GC which has a field that includes Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill. The tournament begins with an 8:30 am shotgun start.

The Raiders’ regional group includes three players who have previous state tournament experience in Seniors Cole Dewey and Jake Irvine and sophomore Roland Thornton along with senior Eli Handler.

Smoky Hill sends the trio of junior Kale Sedillo, sophomore Charles Newton and freshman Hudson Roth.

The 4A Region 4 tournament is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am Tuesday at Eagle Ranch GC in Eagle with Vista PEAK entered in the field.

Gateway is part of the 3A Region 2 tournament that begins at 9:10 am Wednesday at CommonGround GC, while Grandview and Rangeview are set to compete in the 5A Southern Region tournament Thursday at South Suburban GC, which starts at 10:10 am

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports