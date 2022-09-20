Boys golf regionals Roundup – Colorado High School Activities Association

Class 5A Central Regional

The Castle View Sabercats had an excellent day at Overland Park on Tuesday, winning the team title with a collective score of 214, which put them a 2 under par as a team. Cherry Creek, last year’s runner-up in Class 5A, and Monarch tied for second place with matching 217 team scores.

In the individual competition, Columbine junior Matai Naqica was the winner with a 3-under 69. He was 4 under par on the back nine.

Behind Naquica, Castle View senior Luke Cushman and Monarch junior Talan Gover tied for runner-up with matching 70s. There was a six-way tie for fourth at even-par 72.

Class 5A Northern Regional

Finishing 1 under par with a 209 team score, Pine Creek took home the team title by finishing eight strokes ahead of runner-up Boulder. All four Pine Creek Golfers placed in the top 10 to earn the Eagles their first boys golf regional title in 19 years.

Pine Creek senior Wesley Erling, who placed second at state last season, won the individual title in a playoff. He and teammate Bentley Barnett, also a senior, Arvada West senior Luke Landskov and Legend junior Spencer Schlagel each carded a 69.

Class 5A Western Regional

Highlands Ranch’s 220 team score won the Falcons the team title, edging Eaglecrest by four strokes. The Falcons placed three Golfers in the top four and four in the top 10. ThunderRidge was third at 228 and Ralston Valley was fourth at 230.

Eaglecrest senior Andrew White, who finished outside the top 30 at state last season, was the region’s individual Champion with a 2-under 71, birdying three of the final four holes at Adobe Creek National Golf Course for six total birdies on the day. Highlands Ranch freshman Billy Verstraate finished runner-up at 1 under par.

Class 4A Region 2

The Region 2 Championship went to Cheyenne Mountain with a team score of 217 at the Country Club of Colorado. Four Red-Tails Hawks placed in the top six with scores at 75 strokes or lower. Evergreen finished runner-up, three strokes behind Cheyenne Mountain, and Dakota Ridge was third.

The individual Trophy went home with Evergreen sophomore Tyler Long, who carded a 3-under 68 with seven birdies. Chasing Long into the clubhouse was a trio of Cheyenne Mountain Golfers – senior Thomas Herholtz (70), sophomore Charlie Doyle (73) and senior Carter Surofchek (74). Liam Houlihan, one of several Evergreen sophomores competing on Monday, also tied for fourth place with a 74.

Class 4A Region 4

Montrose was the victor in Region 4, narrowly holding off Grand Junction by two strokes for the team title. The Red Hawks finished with an overall team score of 217.

The individual race also featured a battle between the Red Hawks and the Tigers, with Montrose senior Jake Legg taking home the Trophy with a 4-under 68 that saw him birdie three consecutive holes on the back nine. Grand Junction freshman Hunter Simmons, who played a bogey-free nine with three birdies, finished one stroke back at 69.

Montrose junior Noah Richmond placed third with a 71, and Erie freshman Sean Cary and Mullen junior Jack Newton tied for fourth at 72.

Class 3A Region 1

Out at Conquistador, it was Colorado Academy that ran away with the team title. Last year’s runners-up, the Mustangs put together a team score of 225 to take home the Trophy by finishing 11 strokes ahead of host Montezuma-Cortez.

While the hosts didn’t take home a team title, senior Thayer Plewe put together a fantastic 4-under round to finish with a 68 that included six birdies. Behind Plewe, Colorado Academy’s JT Timmers (72) and Colgin Youssi (74) placed second and third, respectively. Fowler’s Blake Buchner and Colorado Academy’s Corbin Bank tied for fourth with matching 79s.

Class 3A Region 3

After not factoring into the team scoring at last year’s 3A state tournament, this year’s Resurrection Christian team has clearly taken a big step forward. On Tuesday at Highland Hills, the Cougars won the Region 3 team title with a team score of 229. That was 16 strokes better than runner-up Holy Family.

Individually, it was Liberty Common junior Ryan Woodley who won it all, finishing with a 3-over 74 that included an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. Resurrection Christian freshmen Jack Carter and Clint Summers tied for second with matching 75s, while Frontier Academy’s Daniel Wyperd took fourth with a 78.

Class 3A Region 4

After placing fourth at last year’s 3A state tournament, Vail Mountain showed well at regionals with a team score of 225 and the team championship. Basalt was just one stroke back with a 2206 and 2021 Champion Aspen was third with a score of 333.

Vail Mountain’s Felix Gruner, who tied for 15th place at state last season, won the individual title by five strokes with a 2-under 70 that included four birdies. Behind Gruner was a trio of Basalt Golfers – Jackson Stewart (75), Garrett Exelbert (75), and Jase Joslin (76) – rounding out the top four in front of a four-way tie for fifth.