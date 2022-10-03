Boys Golf Regional Recap: RM Pulls Stunner, Wins 1st Regional

Boys golf sectionals are on for Monday, Oct. 3, but not every team from the area is heading to the next round of the state tournament.

Here’s a look at how the regionals Wednesday, Sept. 28 went for Journal-area teams and who is heading to sectionals:

Class 3A

Elk Grove Regional:

Course: Fox Run Golf Links (35-35 — 70)

Advance as a team to sectionals: Rolling Meadows (315), Conant (317), Lake Park (318)

Eliminated as a team: York (319), Addison Trail (330), Elk Grove (337), Hoffman Estates (340), Schaumburg (386), Proviso West (461)

Medalist: Conant’s Nicolas Simon (35-35 — 70)

Highlights: Rolling Meadows won its first regional title in program history despite a long history of success in the regular season. The Mustangs won a district title in 1981 under Coach Mike Nisen, which is equivalent to a regional title. Rolling Meadows qualified for state in 1986, but that was the only state appearance in program history. “What a great day for the kids,” Rolling Meadows Coach Joe Szabo said. “Couldn’t be happier for them.” Conant finished second a year after winning their second regional title in program history. Simon, a junior, earned medalist honors for the second straight year. Simon is now a three-time Sectional qualifier.

Journal-area teams:

Rolling Meadows: Frank Lesner (35-39 — 74; second place), Tyler Wengronowitz (37-40 — 77; tied 4th), Jack Duffer (41-40 — 81), Nico Haber (43-40 — 83), JJ Bartosch ( 39-44 — 83), Connor Towle (43-44 — 87)

Conant: Nicolas Simon (35-35 — 70; medalist), Antonio Gutierrez (37-40 — 77; tied 4th), Aashir Patel (40-40 — 80), Peyton Kittivat (48-42 — 90), Blake Smith (48 -42 — 90), Ahilan Nayani (47-43 — 90)

Elk Grove: Peter Pantazis (43-40 — 83; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: Nick Lamberg (40-44 — 84), Charles Carlson (42-43 — 85), Justin Novoselsky (44-41 — 85), Zak Rojahn (44-42 — 86), Johnny Maher (49-49 — 98 )

Glenbrook North Regional:

Course: Heritage Oaks Golf Club (35-35 — 70)

Advance as a team to sectionals: Glenbrook North (289), Glenbrook South (303), Maine South (322)

Eliminated as a team: Maine West (343), Niles Notre Dame (345), Maine East (365), Leyden (384), Proviso East (560)

Medalist: Glenbrook South’s Nick Ventura (70)

Highlights: Glenbrook South shot a great 303 score to nearly match last year’s 302 as they qualified for sectionals again as a team. Maine South shot a 307 and missed qualifying for sectionals last year, but they shot a 322 and qualified this year. Maine West dropped 23 strokes from last year’s regional and moved up to fourth place from seventh, but it wasn’t enough to qualify for sectionals as a team. The Warriors did advance three Golfers to sectionals and just missed out on a fourth. Last year Maine West didn’t qualify any Golfers to sectionals. Notre Dame also failed to qualify as a team, but they did advance five individual golfers to sectionals. Five Golfers tied for eight, meaning two Golfers would get eliminated in a playoff. Those two missing out on sectionals after losing in the playoff were Maine West’s Robert Young (89) and Notre Dame’s Carmen Pasquale (89). Maine East sophomore Jiro Yamat (82) and Leyden’s Santiago Ruiz (89) both qualified for sectionals as well as their only school representatives.

Journal-area teams:

Glenbrook South: Nick Ventura (35-35 — 70; medalist), Chase Blanchard (37-36 — 73; tied 4th), Matthew Shin (44-36 — 80; tied 9th), Connor O’Hara (40-40 — 80; tied 9th), Kevin Schuh (42-40 — 82), Jeffrey Kim (42-41 — 83)

Maine South: Ryan Belz (36-41 — 77; tied 7th), James Rourke (43-38 — 81), Declan Colleran (40-41 — 81), Daniel Allegretti (43-40 — 83), Adam Drabek (41-42 — 83), Luke Lesinski (38-46 — 84)

Maine West: Tommy Kulesza (40-40 — 80; tied 9th; Sectional qualifier), Ronak Patel (45-42 — 87; Sectional qualifier), Charlie Parcell (47-40 — 87; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: Robert Young (40-49 — 89), Anthony Nabor (44-46 — 90), Logan Amar (46-46 — 92)

Niles Notre Dame: Matthew Halupka (37-45 — 82; Sectional qualifier), Tommy McKenna (43-43 — 86; Sectional qualifier), Ryan Surz (44-44 — 88; Sectional qualifier), Luke Petersen (46-43 — 89; Sectional qualifier), Alec Valente (43-46 — 89; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: Carmen Pasquale (46-43 — 89)

Maine East: Jiro Yamat (38-44 — 82; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: Tim Schaefer (43-50 — 93), Tom Schaefer (43-51 — 94), Param Vimawala (44-52 — 96), Robert Crouch (49-50 — 99), Andrew Greene (51-55 — 106 )

Leyden: Santiago Ruiz (43-46 — 89; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: Antonio Petrucci (46-51 — 97), Sean Stavins (47-52 — 99), Nicholas Swiontek (50-49 — 99), Jack Swiontek (56-57 — 113), Dominik Walczak (61-54 — 115 )

Loyola Academy Regional:

Course:Wilmette Golf Club (35-35 — 70)

Advance as a team to sectionals: New Trier (295), Loyola Academy (312), Evanston (318)

Eliminated as a team: Lane Tech (333), Oak Park-River Forest (342), Niles West (351), Niles North (380), Taft (417)

Medalist: Evanston freshman Kieran Low (1-over-par 71)

Highlights: Loyola Academy got some Revenge from a year ago by qualifying for sectionals after missing last season by 4 strokes. Loyola shot a 306 a year ago, but with the toughest regional in the state the Ramblers had a rare season then as they failed to qualify for sectionals as a team. They are heading back to sectionals now with New Trier and Evanston. Niles West qualified for sectionals as a team last year, but finished sixth this year. Camden Buduan and Malcolm Villanueva will represent Niles West as returning Sectional qualifiers.

Journal-area teams:

Loyola Academy: Ryan Banas (35-40 — 75; 5th place), Patrick Rocchio (40-37 — 77; 7th place), Joey Pieracci (38-41 — 79; tied 9th), Grant Koehler (38-43 — 81), Gavin Smith (44-39 — 83), Drew Southwell (41-42 — 83)

Niles West: Camden Buduan (40-40 — 80; Sectional qualifier), Malcolm Villanueva (39-45 — 84; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: Johan Lin (47-45 — 92), Luke Daly (43-52 — 95), Adam Banini (50-48 — 98), Eisen Kim (47-52 — 99)

Class 2A

Benet Regional:

Course: St. Andrews Golf & Country Club, Course No. 2 (35-37 — 72)

Advance as a team to sectionals: Wheaton Academy (294), Benet (309), St. Viator (326)

Eliminated as a team: St. Francis (336), Elmwood Park (339), Glenbard South (351), St. Patrick (361), Fenton (371)

Medalist: Wheaton Academy’s Sam Dykema (34-36 — 70; 2-under-par)

Highlights: St. Viator is heading back to sectionals after missing the cut last year despite a 317 score. The Lions shot 326 this season, but finished third by 10 strokes to qualify. Ryan Kalaway, Grayson Dossett and David Koziol all qualified for sectionals as individuals last year and will return this year with the rest of their team.

Journal-area teams:

St. Viator: Grayson Dossett (42-38 — 80), David Koziol (41-39 — 80), Ryan Kalaway (42-41 — 83), Max Maiorano (39-44 — 83), Josh Bottarini (43-43 — 86) , Ryder Schuch (48-43 — 91)

Class 1A

IC Catholic Regional:

Course: Maple Meadows Golf Club (35-35 — 70)

Advance as a team to sectionals: IC Catholic (303), Latin (308), North Shore Country Day (316)

Eliminated as a team: DePaul Prep (326), Parker (326), Harvest Christian Academy (340), Northridge (347), St. Edward (357), Schaumburg Christian (403), Lycee Francais de Chicago (434)

Medalist: Harvest Christian Academy’s Liam Lodding (39-34 — 73; 3-over-par)

Highlights: Lodding won medalist honors after winning a playoff hole over IC Catholic’s Nick Zanoni. From the Journal area, Northridge was the only area team and they advanced just one golfer to sectionals — sophomore Evan Kataoka.

Journal-area team:

Northridge: Evan Kataoka (40-41 –81; Sectional qualifier); eliminated: EJ Spingola (40-45 — 85), Ruairi O’Hagan (44-42 — 86), Jack Kurt (42-53 — 95), Kris Athey (49-48 — 97), Alex Varda (47-52 — 99)

