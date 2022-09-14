BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke

SPEARFISH, SD – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season.

There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4.

In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational.

Rapid City Stevens captured the team title over Spearfish by just one stroke, 343-344.

Parker Reede from Spearfish and Ben Gibson from Rapid City Central finished the tournament tied for the lead with a 78.

So the pair went back to the 18th tee for a playoff and Reede beat Gibson to earn medalist honors.

Spearfish Invitational Team Scores

  1. RC Stevens 343
  2. Spearfish 344
  3. RC Central 350
  4. Sturgis 354
  5. Belle Fourche 364
  6. Lead-Deadwood 387
  7. Custer 398

Individual Winners

1 Parker Reede 78 Spearfish
2 Ben Gibbson 78 RCC
3 Aiden Voyels 81 Belle
4 Jackson Swartz 82 RCS
5 Braxton Tiemean 82 Sturgis
6 Charlie Rasmussen 82 Spearfish
7 Bennett Gordan 84 Sturgis
8 Caden Jack 85 Lakota Tech
9 Carter Maccabee 85 RCS
10 Landon Bartling 85 RCS

