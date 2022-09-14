BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke
SPEARFISH, SD – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season.
There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4.
In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational.
Rapid City Stevens captured the team title over Spearfish by just one stroke, 343-344.
Parker Reede from Spearfish and Ben Gibson from Rapid City Central finished the tournament tied for the lead with a 78.
So the pair went back to the 18th tee for a playoff and Reede beat Gibson to earn medalist honors.
Spearfish Invitational Team Scores
- RC Stevens 343
- Spearfish 344
- RC Central 350
- Sturgis 354
- Belle Fourche 364
- Lead-Deadwood 387
- Custer 398
Individual Winners
1 Parker Reede 78 Spearfish
2 Ben Gibbson 78 RCC
3 Aiden Voyels 81 Belle
4 Jackson Swartz 82 RCS
5 Braxton Tiemean 82 Sturgis
6 Charlie Rasmussen 82 Spearfish
7 Bennett Gordan 84 Sturgis
8 Caden Jack 85 Lakota Tech
9 Carter Maccabee 85 RCS
10 Landon Bartling 85 RCS