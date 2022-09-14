BOYS GOLF: RC Stevens wins Spearfish Invitational by one stroke

SPEARFISH, SD – We’re halfway through the boys high school golf season.

There’s just a few meets left before the state tournament on Oct. 3-4.

In the meantime, local golf teams gathered in the Northern Hills on Tuesday for the Spearfish Invitational.

Rapid City Stevens captured the team title over Spearfish by just one stroke, 343-344.

Parker Reede from Spearfish and Ben Gibson from Rapid City Central finished the tournament tied for the lead with a 78.

So the pair went back to the 18th tee for a playoff and Reede beat Gibson to earn medalist honors.











Spearfish Invitational Team Scores

RC Stevens 343 Spearfish 344 RC Central 350 Sturgis 354 Belle Fourche 364 Lead-Deadwood 387 Custer 398

Individual Winners

1 Parker Reede 78 Spearfish

2 Ben Gibbson 78 RCC

3 Aiden Voyels 81 Belle

4 Jackson Swartz 82 RCS

5 Braxton Tiemean 82 Sturgis

6 Charlie Rasmussen 82 Spearfish

7 Bennett Gordan 84 Sturgis

8 Caden Jack 85 Lakota Tech

9 Carter Maccabee 85 RCS

10 Landon Bartling 85 RCS