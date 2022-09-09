Boys’ golf driving for improvement • Whitman-Hanson Express

The Whitman-Hanson Regional High boys’ golf team has nine new golfers.

For the Whitman-Hanson Regional High boys’ golf team, the goal is pretty simple this autumn.

“To improve every day,” said head coach Brian Dempsey, now in his 11th year leading the Panthers. “Regardless of wins and losses, we’re really trying to emphasize the advantage that each player has to get better, whether it be getting out on the course, going to the driving range, practicing putting, or even watching instructional videos. It’s cliché, but every day is an opportunity to improve, and with such a short season, we can’t let any of them slip away.”

The Panthers, who went 4-12 last fall, graduated their top golfer Pat McBroombut do return some Talent in sophomore Cooper Brittonsenior captain Harry ChaseClassmate Nick Manganiello and junior captain Blake Belcher. Each should find themselves near the top of the leaderboard.

“Of course, any or all of this could change throughout the season, but we’re confident that this range of players and experience could work to our advantage,” Dempsey said.

As for newcomers, WH has plenty. Nine to be exact. They’re also loaded with upperclassmen; of the 16 players on the roster, nine are Seniors and five are Juniors with just one sophomore and freshman. Dempsey said he believes his squad’s strength will be its leadership.

“In some ways, upperclassmen are more relaxed and confident, and having graduated a handful of players that played in a majority of our matches last year, we’ll take that approach and hope for the best,” he said.

WH tees off its season Thursday, Sept. 8 at 3:30 pm when it hosts Hanover at Ridder Farm Golf Course.

“Early on, I really just want to see more confidence from our team,” Dempsey said. “Because golf is such a mental game, there have been several times in the past where players immediately go through the schedule to see where they will win or lose. This year, I’m hoping to see players spend more time on bettering themselves and Entering each match knowing that they’ve done all that they can succeed for that day, that match, and that round.”

Related