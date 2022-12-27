Boys Basketball WOBM Classic First Round Scoreboard, Dec. 26

WOBM Christmas Classic

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

(6) Marlboro 50, (3) Central 40

Senior Sohan Eleti scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter and Marlboro’s defense clamped down in the second half on the way to a Mustangs (2-1) win over the Golden Eagles (3-1) in the opening round.

Senior Alex Frank added 14 points for Marlboro, which outscored Central, 26-14, in the second half after trailing by two heading into the break.

Junior Miles Chevalier scored 15 points to lead Central while sophomore teammate Jaycen Santucci chipped in nine.

(7) Toms River East 64, (2) St. John Vianney 62

Senior Dylan Russell led a balanced Offensive effort with 16 points and the Raiders (1-4) stunned the second-seeded Lancers (2-2) in the WOBM opening-round.

Seniors Jacob Mathus and Greg Mazzo each added 12 points for Toms River East, which gained control by outscoring St. John Vianney, 23-10, in the third quarter to establish a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Junior Jason McKelvey scored six of his 11 points and hit two of his three three-pointers during the big third quarter for Toms River East. Senior Manny Vargas also added eight points in the win.

St. John Vianney also placed four players in double-figure scoring, led by sophomore Aidan Ur. Senior Connor Howard and junior Emanuel Domingo each added 12, while senior Kyle Verriest threw in 10 in the loss.

(4) Brick Memorial 54, (5) Middletown South 52 (OT)

Senior Brian Starrett scored a game-high 20 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime that gave the Mustangs (4-0) the lead for good in a come-from-behind win over the Eagles (0-4) .

Senior Ray Vito buried the game-tying three-pointer with four seconds left to keep Brick Memorial alive. The Mustangs trailed, 22-11, after the first quarter and cut a 34-26 Halftime deficit to 37-35 late in the third quarter.

Senior Jeremiah Crispin added 13 points and senior Josh Michigan pitched in 11 for Brick Memorial.

Senior Dylan Csik scored 11 of his team-high 17 points to lead Middletown South, which hit five three-pointers as a team during the 22-11 first quarter. Junior Owen Richter added nine points and Matt Sliva chipped in eight in the loss.

(1) Manasquan 73, (8) Toms River South 36

Sophomore Darius Adams scored a game-high 24 points, including 12 on four three-pointers in the third quarter, as the Warriors (3-2) rolled to a first-round win over the Indians (1-3).

Junior Alex Konov scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and Classmate Ryan Frauenheim scored all 10 of his points before halftime, when Manasquan held a 38-22 lead.

Senior Easton Slack and junior Kai Barckley each scored 10 points to lead Toms River South, with junior Rob Peirson adding eight in the loss.

Steve Gepp Bracket

At Toms River North Gym

(6) Colts Neck 68, (3) Toms River North 58

Senior Tyler Spencer scored 20 points and the Cougars (4-0) dropped the Mariners (3-2) in the opening round of the WOBM Classic for their fourth straight win to open the season.

Senior Eric Lavin added 16 points, junior Mike Belcher chipped in 10 and both senior Will Surdez and sophomore Volodymyr Trotsko netted eight apiece for Colts Neck.

Junior Micah Ford led Toms River North with 12 points. Junior Owen Baker added 10 points and senior Delani Hyde pitched in nine in the loss.

(2) Freehold Twp. 52, (7) Donovan Catholic 49

Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots (4-0) to a comeback win over the Griffins (0-3).

Senior Malachi Harris added 16 points and four assists for Freehold Township, which erased an 11-point, third-quarter deficit with a 13-0 run that spanned the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth.

Sophomore Nick Cardone also poured in eight points for Freehold Township.

Senior Brian Farrell led Donovan Catholic with 18 points, including 13 in the second half. Juniors Jack Malek and Matt Gerrity each added eight points for the Griffins, with Gerrity hitting three three-pointers in the second quarter, during which Donovan Catholic outscored Freehold Township, 18-7, to take a 24-16 Halftime lead.

(4) Red Bank Catholic 59, (5) Manchester 48

Junior Colin Cavanaugh scored a game-high 24 points and the Caseys (3-2) pulled away from the Hawks (1-3) to advance to the WOBM Gepp Bracket semifinals.

Senior Tyler Burnham added 10 points, while junior Sabino and sophomore Ryan Prior each added eight in the win.

Senior Evan Weiner led Manchester with 14 points. Junior Josh Love added 12 and Classmate Eli Casalan poured in nine in the loss, with both Love and Casalan scoring all of their points on a combined seven three-pointers.

(1) Jackson Memorial 57, (8) Wall 30

Senior Keith Adame drilled seven three-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points and the Jaguars (4-1) shook off a cold-shooting first quarter to finish off the Crimson Knights (0-5).

Senior Samir Padilla also scored 20 points and Classmate Respect Tyleek added nine for Jackson Memorial.

The Jaguars entered the second quarter trailing, 10-5, but took control with a 17-2 run to go up 22-12. Adame led the second-quarter surge with 10 of his game-high point total.

Nine different players scored for Wall, with all nine scoring either three or four points. Senior Will Jankowski, junior Bo Pepe and sophomore Tom Ekberg each scored four to lead the team.

Upcoming WOBM Christmas Classic Schedule

Tuesday

Consolation

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

At Toms River North Gym

(2) St. John Vianney vs. (3) Central, Noon

(5) Middletown South vs. (8) Toms River South

Steve Gepp Bracket

At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

(3) Toms River North vs. (7) Donovan Catholic, Noon

(5) Manchester vs. (8) Wall, 1:30 p.m

Wednesday

Semifinals

At RWJ Barnabas Health Arena

Steve Gepp Bracket

(2) Freehold Twp. vs. (6) Colts Neck, 4 p.m

(1) Jackson Memorial vs. (4) Red Bank Catholic, 5:30 p.m

Jim Ruhnke Bracket

(6) Marlboro vs. (7) Toms River East, 7 p.m

(1) Manasquan vs. (4) Brick Memorial, 8:30 p.m

