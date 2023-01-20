Boys basketball: West Linn gets back to its winning ways, beats Mountainside 68-49

Sam Leavitt scored 18 points, while Jackson Shelstad and Adrian Mosley added 17 each, as top-ranked West Linn shook off a loss earlier in the week and downed host Mountainside 68-49 in the final non-league game for both teams.

USA Today tabbed West Linn (14-1) as the top team in the Nation in its top-25 ranking list released earlier in the week, but the Lions took their first loss Monday on the road to De La Salle High School in Concord, California.

After traveling home, the Lions faced another stiff road challenge against a Mountainside team that had already beaten Tualatin and Beaverton and was looking to add another statement win.

“It says a lot about our character,” Lions Coach Robert Key said of bouncing back from Monday’s setback. “We talked about how we were going to handle the adversity, and they responded very well today.”

“We had a Mindset coming in of knowing we’re not unbeatable and that we have to play every game like it’s our last,” said Mosley. “It was a good adversity win.”

The Mavericks were energized early thanks to a standing-room-only crowd in their home gym, and led 28-24 late in the second quarter before the Lions clamped down defensively and slowly gained control of the game.

West Linn scored the last five points of the half to lead 29-28, including a three-pointer by Leavitt, and never trailed again. Leavitt scored nine of the Lions’ 26 fourth-quarter points.

“What a gutsy performance from Sam,” said Key, noting that Leavitt hadn’t been feeling well before the game. “He told me he was going to gut it out, and what a terrific game by him.”

Leavitt, the quarterback on West Linn’s state championship football team, said the defeat earlier in the week reminded him of an early-season football loss to Sheldon that refocused that group.

“We’ve brought the culture (from football) that when you get a big wake-up call, it’s how you respond,” Leavitt said. “We had to come out strong and that’s what we did. The crowd was going for them in the first half but it died down a bit when we got into our rhythm.”

After Mountainside took that four-point lead late in the second quarter, the Mavericks then endured a scoreless drought that didn’t end until nearly halfway through the third quarter. The 11-0 West Linn run put the Lions up 35-28.

Key said the defensive combination of Leavitt, Mosley and Mark Hamper limited the effectiveness of Mountainside star Brayden Boe, who had 12 points in the first half but only three in a third quarter as the Lions won 13-6.

“Those three with their physicality wore (Boe) down a little bit,” Key said. “We had to contain him, and as a team we did very well to help on penetration.”

After Mountainside (10-5) had again pulled close at 37-34, the Lions went on a 9-0 run that stretched into the fourth quarter. The Mavericks tried to keep contact, but could never threaten late as West Linn extended its lead in the final minutes.

Boe, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, finished with a game-high 25 points. Freshman Eli Vizconde hit four three-pointers, scoring 12.

“That’s a very, very good defensive team we played and I think they’re going to shut a lot of teams down,” said Mountainside Coach Dustin Hewitt. “We played some guys a lot of minutes and got gassed for a little bit and that’s all it took.

Key — who coaches Boe in AAU ball — and the West Linn players had high praise for Boe, who continues to impress against top competition. Hewitt said Boe was “pumped” for Thursday’s game.

“He’s not scared and he wants to play against the best players,” Hewitt said. “It’s nice knowing that he’s always going to make the right play. He makes me look a lot better.”

“He was really good, especially for a sophomore,” Mosley said about Boe. “We had to use our experience and throw a lot of players at him to tire him out.”

After winning the Les Schwab Invitational last month, which was key in earning national recognition, West Linn now faces a 10-game Gauntlet in the Three Rivers League. That includes two games against Tualatin, the Defending Class 6A Champion that pushed the Lions to overtime at the Les Schwab.

“It’s never a day off,” Key said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge. We have one of the toughest leagues and as their leader I have to make sure we’re prepared for it.”