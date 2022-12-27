Boys Basketball: Wayne Valley defeats West Morris in 2OT – JP Flynn Memorial Tournament

Andrew Teicher recorded 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Wayne Valley past West Morris 70-69 in 2OT in the JP Flynn Memorial Tournament in Mendham.

Despite trailing 49-36 at the end of the third quarter, Wayne Valley (2-3) fought back in the fourth outscoring West Morris 24-11 to force overtime. Tied at 66 after the first overtime, Wayne Valley did just enough to win as it outscored West Morris 4-3 in the second.

Anthony Apicella added 13 points for Wayne Valley while Krenar Shaqiri tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Hudson Devine also had 10 points and eight assists.

Michael Amador led West Morris (4-1) with 25 points while Eli Stoute scored 15 and Osirys Edouard netted 12.

Wayne Valley will face Mendham in the semifinals tomorrow at 7 pm

