Boys’ basketball Top 20: Teams take care of business ahead of holiday Slate

For the very best high school basketball teams, the winter holidays do not provide much rest and relaxation. Arriving just around the one-month mark of the season, the weeks around Christmas and New Year’s is often a time for top teams to challenge themselves in tournaments or showcase events. And so, many of the teams in these rankings are preparing to fan out across the country to play more basketball. Before they depart, it was important not to walk into a trap this past week. Preparing for the future can sometimes lead to a let-down in the present.

But the area’s best teams Mostly took care of business. The top eight teams in our Top 20 all won out, and just one team dropped out of the rankings. Shabach Christian Academy, a new private program in Prince George’s County, fills that vacant spot.

1. Paul VI (6-0) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers got off to a strong start at the City of Palms Classic in Florida by thrashing Canterbury (Fla.), 76-27.

At home and abroad, top-ranked Paul VI looks deep and dangerous

After winning the Gonzaga DC Classic last week, the Eagles have 10 days off before a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Clash with Bishop Ireton.

3. St. John’s (7-0) LR: 3

The Cadets picked up wins over two Prince George’s County private schools last week: Riverdale Baptist and Grace Brethren.

4. Sidwell Friends (8-1) LR: 4

The Quakers conquered Georgetown this week, beating Georgetown Day and Georgetown Prep.

The Hawks continue to look unfazed by most Northern Virginia competition, beating Justice and Annandale by double-digits last week.

6. Jackson-Reed (9-1) LR: 6

The district powerhouse beat Gwynn Park, 59-42, on Saturday to finish off a four-win week.

The Bulldogs won three games in three days to capture the Bullis Holiday Classic title.

The Pioneers earned a 66-54 win over Highland Springs at the Kyle Honore Tip-Off Classic.

9. Bishop McNamara (6-1) LR: 10

The Mustangs capped a strong week with an overtime win against Carroll (PA).

The Stags’ hit-and-miss nonconference run continued last week, as they lost to Word of God (NC) and beat Broughton (NC).

11. Churchill (3-0) LR: 11

The Bulldogs held on for a tight win over Sherwood and then beat Wheaton in a rout.

12. Bishop O’Connell (3-1) LR: 14

The Knights won their lone game of the week, hanging on against Madison.

13. Battlefield (9-0) LR: 16

The Bobcats picked up three comfortable wins to keep an undefeated start alive.

The Pumas topped Good Counsel on Saturday to cap a three-win week.

15. Eleanor Roosevelt (2-2) LR: 13

The Raiders lost to CH Flowers by three points in overtime.

16. National Christian (5-2) LR: 15

The Eagles had an up-and-down week, beating Word of Life (Va.) but falling to Rosedale Christian (Md.).

17. Good Counsel (6-2) LR: 12

The Falcons dropped two games this week, falling to Shabach Christian and Wise.

The Mustangs beat Severna Park and Arundel last week.

19. Shabach Christian (12-3) LR: Not ranked

The Eagles, a first-year program, have picked up wins over Good Counsel and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes so far.

20. Bishop Ireton (4-2) LR: 19

The Cardinals dropped a close game to Highland (Va.), but bounced back with a win over St. John Paul the Great.

Dropped out: Well. 18 Alexandria City