Boys’ basketball Top 20: Paul VI retakes the top spot, Whitman joins

With about one month remaining in the regular season, conference play has taken over the basketball calendar and has produced some great games. Contenders have separated themselves from Pretenders as the postseason grows closer. Paul VI has jumped back into the No. 1 spot in these rankings after Gonzaga lost for the first time this year. The Panthers also have one loss, a showcase game against Florida’s Columbus High in mid-December. But they have remained steady since that defeat, including impressive performances in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.

This will be the week that will show the rest of the WCAC just how strong the Panthers are, as Paul VI is set to face both St. John’s and Gonzaga. The latter game is on the road, as the Panthers will be treated to one of the toughest atmospheres in all of DC high school basketball.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Hayfield and Patriot both move up after strong showings at the Capitol One Challenge over the weekend. Both teams faced strong Prince George’s County squads and came away with a win.

In Maryland, the big game this week will be Whitman versus Churchill. The Vikings, who joined the rankings at No. 20, earned a 61-53 overtime win against Churchill a few weeks ago, but last year’s 4A Finalists are sure to give them a fight in the rematch.

1. Paul VI (18-1) Last ranked: 2

The Panthers, back in the No. 1 spot, will be tested this week as they face No. 4 St. John’s and No. 2 Gonzaga.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Eagles fell to Virginia’s Woodside High at a showcase event.

After picking up two Interstate Athletic Conference wins during the week, the Bulldogs escaped the Capitol Hoops Challenge with a tight win over Goretti (Md.).

4. St. John’s (17-1) LR: 4

It was a strong week for the Cadets, who earned a road win over No. 16 DeMatha and then beat a team from Philadelphia at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.

5. Sidwell Friends (13-3) LR: 5

In a battle between two of the district’s biggest programs, the Quakers topped No. 9 Jackson-Reed, 70-64.

Greg Jones earned game MVP honors as the Hawks beat Eleanor Roosevelt at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.

The Pioneers held off Largo, 91-79, in overtime on Saturday in a battle of two celebrated public schools.

8. Bishop McNamara (17-4) LR: 9

With guard Jeremiah Quigley back from injury, the Mustangs looked good in two WCAC wins last week.

9. Jackson-Reed (20-6) LR: 6

The Tigers played five games last week and went 3-2, with the losses coming against No. 5 Sidwell Friends and Baltimore power Mount Saint Joseph.

The Pumas kept their perfect start alive with wins over High Point, Bladensburg and Landstown (Va.).

11. Battlefield (16-1) LR: 12

The Bobcats picked up wins over Unity Reed and John Champe last week.

12. St. Andrew’s (14-3) LR: 14

The Lions remained undefeated in conference play with wins over Flint Hill and St. James (Md.).

13. Riverdale Baptist (16-1) LR: 15

The Crusaders had a strong three-win week, earning victories against Eastern, Mt. Zion Prep and Takoma Academy.

14. Theodore Roosevelt (19-1) LR: 16

The Rough Riders earned a tight win over Bard before blowing out School Without Walls.

15. Shabach Christian (19-5) LR: 17

The Eagles beat Huntington Prep (W.Va.) and Bishop Guilfoyle (Pa.).

16. DeMatha (12-8) LR: 10

It was a tough week for the Stags, who lost to No. 4 St. John’s at home, fell to Word of God (NC) in overtime and then lost to Georgetown Prep.

The Mustangs earned a dramatic double-overtime win against South River at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.

18. Damascus (14-0) LR: 19

The Swarmin’ Hornets stayed undefeated with a three-win week.

19. Good Counsel (12-8) LR: 13

The Falcons dropped three games last week, falling to No. 8 Bishop McNamara, Calvert Hall (Md.) and Takoma Academy.

20. Whitman (11-2) LR: NO

The Vikings, who have emerged as a team to beat in Montgomery County this winter, will face a tough test against Churchill on Tuesday.

Dropped out: Well. 20 Oxon Hill