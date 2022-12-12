Boys’ basketball Top 20: Gonzaga jumps to No. 2; four new teams joined

Comment on this story Comment

Gonzaga’s Carmody Center was packed Sunday night for one of the first premier local matchups of this high school basketball season: Gonzaga against Jackson-Reed for the Championship of the 33rd annual Gonzaga DC Classic tournament. It was a juicy pairing of two district powerhouses: one public school and one private. In the end, the host Eagles leaned on 25 points from senior Ryan Sabol to earn a 64-58 win and capture the tournament title for a second consecutive season.

The Gonzaga DC Classic was one of several big events taking place in the area over the weekend. At DeMatha, the National High School Hoops Festival featured some of the area’s best programs as well as national contenders. It was a good weekend for top-ranked Paul VI and No. 3 St. John’s, both of whom earned two impressive wins in a two-day span.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Chaos reigned. Eleven of the 20 ranked teams from last week lost at least one game, in addition to several Bubble squads. In the newly-created space, four new programs joined.

1. Paul VI (5-0) Last ranked: 1

Back home from a trip to London, the Panthers picked up three double-digit wins this week.

At home and abroad, top-ranked Paul VI looks deep and dangerous

Senior Thomas Batties sank four late free throws to put the Eagles out of Jackson-Reed’s reach in a 64-58 win over the Tigers in the Gonzaga DC Classic championship.

3. St. John’s (4-0) LR: 4

The Cadets picked up impressive wins over Patrick School (NJ) and Dream International (Ariz.) at the National Hoop Festival this weekend.

4. Sidwell Friends (6-1) LR: 2

The Quakers lost to Roman Catholic (Pa.) in the first round of the Gonzaga DC Classic, but picked up wins over Whitney Young (Ill.) and Archbishop Spalding in the consolation bracket.

The Hawks kept their hot start going with a double-digit win over Northern Virginia contender South County.

Tyler Boston earned game MVP honors after posting 15 points and seven assists in the Bulldogs’ win over George School at the National Hoops Festival.

7. Jackson-Reed (5-1) LR: 7

After pulling out close wins over Whitney Young (Ill.) and Roman Catholic (Pa.), the Tigers lost a close game to Gonzaga in the Gonzaga DC Classic championship.

The Pioneers bounced back from a tight, buzzer-beating loss to Hayfield in the season-opener by defeating Unity Reed, 74-41.

The Stags have had mixed results during an ambitious non-conference schedule.

10. Bishop McNamara (3-1) LR: 8

Dealing with injury issues, the Mustangs dropped a game to Dream International (Ariz.) at the National High School Hoops Festival.

11. Churchill (1-0) LR: 14

The Bulldogs opened their season with an impressive 64-49 win over Montgomery County contender Gaithersburg.

Churchill boys have titles to defend and hunger for the one they missed

12. Good Counsel (6-0) LR: 19

The Falcons followed their Championship win at the Xaverian Classic by beginning conference play with a win against Bishop O’Connell.

13. Eleanor Roosevelt (2-1) LR: 11

The Raiders dropped their first game of the season against DeMatha.

14. Bishop O’Connell (2-1) LR: 12

Jadyn Harris made a clutch layup in the final seconds of the Knights’ 56-54 win over St. Anne’s-Belfield at Hoops Festival.

15. National Christian (4-1) LR: 15

The Eagles beat Gilman, 69-52, to win the Bristow Holiday Tournament in Baltimore.

16. Battlefield (6-0) LR: Not ranked

The Bobcats have picked up early-season wins over strong Virginia programs such as South Lakes and Independence.

The Mustangs’ Lone game was a 41-point rout of North County.

18. Alexandria City (3-0) LR: NR

The Titans are off to a strong start, with wins over Bishop Ireton, Wakefield and Westfield.

19. Bishop Ireton (3-1) LR: NO

After a loss to Alexandria City, the Cardinals scored blowout wins over St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Potomac School and Flint Hill.

The Pumas opened the season with a 62-50 win over Douglass.

Dropped out: Well. 13 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, no. 16 St. Andrew’s, 18. Landon, No. 20 Friendship Tech