Boys Basketball Spotlight: Cienega Bobcats

Conference: 5A

Division: Sonoran

Head Coach: Jason Apodaca (first season at Cienega, 10th season overall)

Assistants: Chris Peters and Sahib Buksh

Last year: 10-11

Cienega’s 2022-23 boys basketball team (Cienega photo)

Roster:

0 Gabriel Buksh, SG, Soph.

1 Moses Bahige, SG, Jr.

2 Ben Kmak, SG, Sr.

3 Randy Carrillo, SG, Sr.

4 Andres Chatham, PG, Jr.

5 Issac Sdobnev, SG, Jr.

10 Nick Johnson, SG, Sr.

11 Conner Bailey, SG, Sr.

12 Teyhan Chavez, PF, Jr.

14 Evan Golembieski, SG, Soph.

15 Eric Bejarano, PF, Sr.

20 Patrick Flores, PG, Fr.

21 Gabe Proctor, PF, Sr.

22 Mason Tippett, C, Sr.

24 Micah Richardson, C, Jr.

Noteworthy: Cienega is led by Seniors Gabe Proctor (12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game), Ben Kmak (11.8 points) and Mason Tippett (11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds). … Coach Jason Apodaca is in his first year at the Vail school after coaching The Gregory School from 2009-14 and CDO from 2018-22. His 10-year career record is 143-92. … The Bobcats are off to an 8-3 start this season.

Coach’s comments: “Have a chance to be one of the top teams in town and push to win the region and host state games. With q couple big victories, we can potentially make the Open Division 32 as well. Great group of players here and a great school with amazing athletic support. Very happy to take this job.”