Boys Basketball Spotlight: Cienega Bobcats

Conference: 5A

Division: Sonoran

Head Coach: Jason Apodaca (first season at Cienega, 10th season overall)

Assistants: Chris Peters and Sahib Buksh

Last year: 10-11

Cienega’s 2022-23 boys basketball team (Cienega photo)

Roster:

  • 0 Gabriel Buksh, SG, Soph.
  • 1 Moses Bahige, SG, Jr.
  • 2 Ben Kmak, SG, Sr.
  • 3 Randy Carrillo, SG, Sr.
  • 4 Andres Chatham, PG, Jr.
  • 5 Issac Sdobnev, SG, Jr.
  • 10 Nick Johnson, SG, Sr.
  • 11 Conner Bailey, SG, Sr.
  • 12 Teyhan Chavez, PF, Jr.
  • 14 Evan Golembieski, SG, Soph.
  • 15 Eric Bejarano, PF, Sr.
  • 20 Patrick Flores, PG, Fr.
  • 21 Gabe Proctor, PF, Sr.
  • 22 Mason Tippett, C, Sr.
  • 24 Micah Richardson, C, Jr.

Noteworthy: Cienega is led by Seniors Gabe Proctor (12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game), Ben Kmak (11.8 points) and Mason Tippett (11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds). … Coach Jason Apodaca is in his first year at the Vail school after coaching The Gregory School from 2009-14 and CDO from 2018-22. His 10-year career record is 143-92. … The Bobcats are off to an 8-3 start this season.

Coach’s comments: “Have a chance to be one of the top teams in town and push to win the region and host state games. With q couple big victories, we can potentially make the Open Division 32 as well. Great group of players here and a great school with amazing athletic support. Very happy to take this job.”

