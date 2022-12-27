Boys Basketball Spotlight: Cienega Bobcats
Conference: 5A
Division: Sonoran
Head Coach: Jason Apodaca (first season at Cienega, 10th season overall)
Assistants: Chris Peters and Sahib Buksh
Last year: 10-11
Roster:
- 0 Gabriel Buksh, SG, Soph.
- 1 Moses Bahige, SG, Jr.
- 2 Ben Kmak, SG, Sr.
- 3 Randy Carrillo, SG, Sr.
- 4 Andres Chatham, PG, Jr.
- 5 Issac Sdobnev, SG, Jr.
- 10 Nick Johnson, SG, Sr.
- 11 Conner Bailey, SG, Sr.
- 12 Teyhan Chavez, PF, Jr.
- 14 Evan Golembieski, SG, Soph.
- 15 Eric Bejarano, PF, Sr.
- 20 Patrick Flores, PG, Fr.
- 21 Gabe Proctor, PF, Sr.
- 22 Mason Tippett, C, Sr.
- 24 Micah Richardson, C, Jr.
Noteworthy: Cienega is led by Seniors Gabe Proctor (12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game), Ben Kmak (11.8 points) and Mason Tippett (11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds). … Coach Jason Apodaca is in his first year at the Vail school after coaching The Gregory School from 2009-14 and CDO from 2018-22. His 10-year career record is 143-92. … The Bobcats are off to an 8-3 start this season.
Coach’s comments: “Have a chance to be one of the top teams in town and push to win the region and host state games. With q couple big victories, we can potentially make the Open Division 32 as well. Great group of players here and a great school with amazing athletic support. Very happy to take this job.”