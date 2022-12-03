Boys Basketball Spotlight: Benson Bobcats

Benson 2011 Graduate Alex Montijo is in his first year as the boys varsity basketball Coach

Conference: 2A

Region: 2A East

Head coach: Alex Montijo (1st as head Coach overall and at Benson after six years as an assistant)

Assistants: Talon Palmer, Ryan Taylor and KJ Nyberg

Last Year: 10-14 / 5-5 2A East

Roster:

Aiden Finch, Sr. 6’3”, PG/ SF, 4V

Angel Rigney, Sr., 5’10”, SG, 4V

Adolfo Navarro, Sr., 5’9”, SG, 2Y

AB Torres, Sr., 5’8”, SG, 1Y

Jai Altamirano, Sr., 6′, SG, 2Y

Jaden Barney, Sr., 5’11”, SG, 2V

Adrean Evans, Sr., 5’10”, PF, 4V

Dalton Crockett, Jr., 6’2”, PF, 3Y

Colton Bellmore, Jr., 6′, PG/SG, 2V

Dominic Villa, So., 5’7”, PG, 2Y

Keelyn Payne, So., 6’3”, PF, 1Y

Dawson Judd, Fr., 5’9”, SG, 1Y

Noteworthy: Angel Rigney is also a standout baseball player and Dalton Crockett and Aiden Finch were leaders of the Bobcats’ football team. … Crockett was selected to the 3A South All-Region team by coaches as a punter. He was also the starting quarterback who passed for more than 1,000 yards. … Montijo is a 2011 Benson alum who competed in football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school. For the last six years he has taught and coached as an Assistant with the football, basketball and baseball programs at Benson. This is his first head coaching experience. … Montijo’s assistants are also all Benson graduates.

Coach’s comment: When asked what he likes about this team, Montijo mentioned, “Just being Benson kids, working and playing hard while having a good time.”