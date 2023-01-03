Boys basketball roundup: Montevideo clipped by JCC – West Central Tribune

MARSHALL — Leading by 16 at halftime, Jackson County Central held onto the lead the rest of the way in a win over Montevideo on Saturday at the SMSU Holiday Classic at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Carson Boike hit five 3-pointers to pace the Thunder Hawks with 17 points. Devin Ashling followed up with 14 points and seven rebounds. Cooper Dack also had double figures with 10 points.

Montevideo is host to New London-Spicer Thursday.

JCC (5-1) 44 25 — 69

Montevideo (3-3) 28 32 — 60

JCC – Stats not availableMONTEVIDEO – Scoring: Carson Boike 17, Devin Ashling 14, Cooper Dack 10, Mason Jerve 7, Gannon Reidinger 3, Samuel Knoop 3, Gabe Lindeman 3, Griffin Epema 2, Brody Dack 1 … 3-point shots: Boike 5, Dack 2, Jerve 1, Reidinger 1, Knoop 1, Lindeman 1… Rebound leader: Ashling 7 … Assistant leader: Dack 4 … Steal leader: Reidinger 2, Knoop 2 … Block leader: none

Renville County West remains winless after a loss to Camden Conference Rival Canby at the SMSU Holiday Classic at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Liam MacArthur led a trio of Lancers in double digits with 17 points. Zach Ourada (14) and Trevor Gray (11) also scored double figures for Canby.

RCW’s Ryan Schrupp scored a game-high 22 points. He also finished with eight rebounds and four blocks. Jack Wertish added nine points.

The Jaguars are slated to play Central Minnesota Christian on Tuesday in Prinsburg.

Canby (3-3) 39 33 — 72

RCW (0-6) 22 24 — 46

CANBY – Scoring: Evan Weber 5, Michael Tol 8, Trevor Gray 11, Brady Hulzebos 5, Zach Ourada 14, Liam MacArthur 17, Kolton Duis 8, Cayden Anderson 4 … 3-point shots: Tol 2, Ourada 4… Rebound leader: n/a … Assistant leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a … Block leader: n/a

RCW – Scoring: Adam Schrupp 8, Ryan Schrupp 22, Jack Wertish 9, Javin Mungai 2, Isaiah Schroeder 3, Jon Driggs 2 … 3-point shots: R. Schrupp 3 … Rebound leader: Driggs 9, R. Schrupp 8 … Assistant leader: Isaac Haen 5 … Steal leader: Mungai 3 … Block leader: R. Schrupp 4, Driggs 4