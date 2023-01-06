Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Thursday, Jan. 5
Well. 17 Arts at No. 1 Roselle Catholic in the Iverson Classic (Cancelled, fan disturbance)
Well. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s 67, No. 6 Rutgers Prep 65
Science Park 61, No. 11 Montclair Immaculate 58
Thursday, Jan. 5
Iverson Classic
Science Park 61, Montclair Immaculate 58 – Box Score
St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Rosedale Baptist (MD) 60 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Bordentown 92, Pennsauken Tech 39 – Box Score
Burlington City 81, Delran 39 – Box Score
Westampton Tech 88, Burlington Township 58 – Box Score
Pemberton 66, Pennsauken 52 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 69, Willingboro 46 – Box Score
Florence 51, Riverside 31 – Box Score
New Egypt 56, Palmyra 44 – Box Score
Medford Tech 81, Northern Burlington 74 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Paterson Kennedy 57, Passaic Tech 53 – Box Score
Clifton 56, Bergen Tech 37 – Box Score
Paterson Eastside 73, Passaic 41 – Box Score
Wayne Valley 81, Lakeland 23 – Box Score
Teaneck 64, Pascack Valley 56 – Box Score
DePaul 57, Paramus 50 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 65, Wayne Hills 46 – Box Score
Ridgewood 57, Hackensack 44 – Box Score
Bergen Catholic 88, Paramus Catholic 56 – Box Score
Don Bosco Prep 67, St. Joseph (Mont.) 42 – Box Score
Indian Hills 46, Mahwah 43 – Box Score
River Dell 62, Westwood 34 – Box Score
Dwight-Morrow 71, Cliffside Park 59 – Box Score
Passaic Valley 57, West Milford 53 – Box Score
Ramapo 73, Northern Highlands 51 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
St. Augustine 67, Wildwood Catholic 48 – Box Score
Mainland 62, Ocean City 33 – Box Score
Millville 83, Bridgeton 74 – Box Score
Cedar Creek 64, Atlantic Tech 59 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 41, Middle Township 37 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Woodbury 74, Gateway 28 – Box Score
Gloucester 51, Collingswood 38 – Box Score
Sterling 47, Haddonfield 39 – Box Score
Haddon Heights 45, Paulsboro 44 – Box Score
Audubon 65, Lindenwold 64 – Box Score
West Deptford 44, Haddon Township 41 – Box Score
CVC
Allentown 86, LEAP Academy 43 – Box Score
GMC
North Brunswick 70, Edison 51 – Box Score
Patrick School 85, Piscataway 51 – Box Score
JP Stevens 54, Old Bridge 51 – Box Score
Woodbridge 70, Iselin Kennedy 38 – Box Score
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 51, Dunellen 46 – Box Score
Colonia 77, East Brunswick 49 – Box Score
Franklin 65, Timothy Christian 37 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Met.) 58, South Brunswick 55 – Box Score
New Brunswick 42, Sayreville 41 – Box Score
South Plainfield 74, North Plainfield 41 – Box Score
HCIAL
Union City 49, Bayonne 43 – Box Score
Memorial 52, Dickinson 50 – Box Score
Ferris 56, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 26 – Box Score
St. Peter’s Prep 64, Lincoln 19 – Box Score
Hudson Catholic 52, Snyder 44 – Box Score
North Bergen 64, Hoboken 36 – Box Score
NJAC
Kinnelon 59, Boonton 47 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Shawnee 66, Camden Tech 27 – Box Score
Moorestown 40, Winslow 26 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 48, Cherokee 45 – Box Score
Seneca 53, Cherry Hill West 46 – Box Score
Lenape 49, Cherry Hill East 37 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 60, Camden Eastside 41 – Box Score
SEC
Irvington 64, Payne Tech 54 – Box Score
Montclair Kimberley 63, Newark Lab 43 – Box Score
Bloomfield 62, University 50 – Box Score
Eagle Academy 71, Weequahic 44 – Box Score
West Caldwell Tech 57, Golda Och 22 – Box Score
Newark Academy 71, Shabazz 49 – Box Score
West Essex 85, Millburn 61 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 37, Technology 27 – Box Score
West Orange 33, Barringer 30 – Box Score
Columbia 56, North Star Academy 50 – Box Score
Livingston 45, Nutley 34 – Box Score
SHORE
Donovan Catholic 65, Lakewood 38 – Box Score
Manalapan 73, Long Branch 42 – Box Score
Shore 64, Jackson Liberty 41 – Box Score
Marlboro 57, Middletown North 54 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 59, Toms River East 40 – Box Score
Asbury Park 55, Keansburg 31 – Box Score
Freehold Township 71, Christian Brothers 70 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Beach 44, Keyport 41 – Box Score
Central Regional 39, Brick Township 29 – Box Score
Toms River North 54, Toms River South 37 – Box Score
Barnegat 34, Pinelands 14 – Box Score
Ranney 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 42 – Box Score
Red Bank Regional 56, Wall 39 – Box Score
Matawan 52, Howell 47 – Box Score
Monmouth 58, Ocean Township 44 – Box Score
Red Bank Catholic 69, St. John Vianney 57 – Box Score
Southern 42, Brick Memorial 39 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Watchung Hills 59, Hillsborough 44 – Box Score
Pingry 64, Somerville 44 – Box Score
Belvidere 63, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 48 – Box Score
Ridge 61, Montgomery 54 – Box Score
Immaculata 66, Phillipsburg 47 – Box Score
Franklin 65, Timothy Christian 37 – Box Score
Hunterdon Central 64, Bridgewater-Raritan 51 – Box Score
Warren Hills 54, North Hunterdon 47 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 67, Rutgers Prep 65 – Box Score
Manville 58, South Hunterdon 50 – Box Score
Bernards 64, Delaware Valley 62 – Box Score
Bound Brook 71, Voorhees 51 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Gloucester Catholic 88, Clayton 80 – Box Score
Washington Township 78, Williamstown 63 – Box Score
Penns Grove 60, Woodstown 49 – Box Score
Clearview 62, Gloucester Tech 36 – Box Score
Overbrook 62, Glassboro 56 – Box Score
Delsea 72, Highland 69 – Box Score
Pennsville 61, Schalick 49 – Box Score
Deptford 48, Cumberland 42 – Box Score
Wildwood 56, Pitman 43 – Box Score
Timber Creek 45, Triton 39 – Box Score
UCC
Union 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51 – Box Score
Summit 47, Cranford 43 – Box Score
New Providence 66, Roselle Park 57 – Box Score
Govt. Livingston 59, Brearley 45 – Box Score
Roselle 58, Hillside 43 – Box Score
Westfield 42, Plainfield 27 – Box Score
Oratory 69, Rahway 39 – Box Score
Elizabeth 60, Linden 46 – Box Score
Johnson 48, Dayton 43 – Box Score
Independent
Friends Select (PA) 68, Hun 58 – Box Score
American History 73, People’s Prep 27 – Box Score
Hoboken Charter 54, College Achieve Central 40 – Box Score
