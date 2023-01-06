Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Thursday, Jan. 5

Well. 17 Arts at No. 1 Roselle Catholic in the Iverson Classic (Cancelled, fan disturbance)

Well. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s 67, No. 6 Rutgers Prep 65

Science Park 61, No. 11 Montclair Immaculate 58

Thursday, Jan. 5

Iverson Classic

Science Park 61, Montclair Immaculate 58 – Box Score

St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Rosedale Baptist (MD) 60 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Burlington City 81, Delran 39 – Box Score

Westampton Tech 88, Burlington Township 58 – Box Score

Pemberton 66, Pennsauken 52 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 69, Willingboro 46 – Box Score

Florence 51, Riverside 31 – Box Score

New Egypt 56, Palmyra 44 – Box Score

Medford Tech 81, Northern Burlington 74 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Paterson Kennedy 57, Passaic Tech 53 – Box Score

Clifton 56, Bergen Tech 37 – Box Score

Paterson Eastside 73, Passaic 41 – Box Score

Wayne Valley 81, Lakeland 23 – Box Score

Teaneck 64, Pascack Valley 56 – Box Score

DePaul 57, Paramus 50 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 65, Wayne Hills 46 – Box Score

Ridgewood 57, Hackensack 44 – Box Score

Bergen Catholic 88, Paramus Catholic 56 – Box Score

Don Bosco Prep 67, St. Joseph (Mont.) 42 – Box Score

Indian Hills 46, Mahwah 43 – Box Score

River Dell 62, Westwood 34 – Box Score

Dwight-Morrow 71, Cliffside Park 59 – Box Score

Passaic Valley 57, West Milford 53 – Box Score

Ramapo 73, Northern Highlands 51 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

St. Augustine 67, Wildwood Catholic 48 – Box Score

Mainland 62, Ocean City 33 – Box Score

Millville 83, Bridgeton 74 – Box Score

Cedar Creek 64, Atlantic Tech 59 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 41, Middle Township 37 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Woodbury 74, Gateway 28 – Box Score

Gloucester 51, Collingswood 38 – Box Score

Sterling 47, Haddonfield 39 – Box Score

Haddon Heights 45, Paulsboro 44 – Box Score

Audubon 65, Lindenwold 64 – Box Score

West Deptford 44, Haddon Township 41 – Box Score

CVC

GMC

North Brunswick 70, Edison 51 – Box Score

Patrick School 85, Piscataway 51 – Box Score

JP Stevens 54, Old Bridge 51 – Box Score

Woodbridge 70, Iselin Kennedy 38 – Box Score

Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 51, Dunellen 46 – Box Score

Colonia 77, East Brunswick 49 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Met.) 58, South Brunswick 55 – Box Score

New Brunswick 42, Sayreville 41 – Box Score

South Plainfield 74, North Plainfield 41 – Box Score

HCIAL

Union City 49, Bayonne 43 – Box Score

Memorial 52, Dickinson 50 – Box Score

Ferris 56, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 26 – Box Score

St. Peter’s Prep 64, Lincoln 19 – Box Score

Hudson Catholic 52, Snyder 44 – Box Score

North Bergen 64, Hoboken 36 – Box Score

NJAC

Kinnelon 59, Boonton 47 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Shawnee 66, Camden Tech 27 – Box Score

Moorestown 40, Winslow 26 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 48, Cherokee 45 – Box Score

Seneca 53, Cherry Hill West 46 – Box Score

Lenape 49, Cherry Hill East 37 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 60, Camden Eastside 41 – Box Score

SEC

Irvington 64, Payne Tech 54 – Box Score

Montclair Kimberley 63, Newark Lab 43 – Box Score

Bloomfield 62, University 50 – Box Score

Eagle Academy 71, Weequahic 44 – Box Score

West Caldwell Tech 57, Golda Och 22 – Box Score

Newark Academy 71, Shabazz 49 – Box Score

West Essex 85, Millburn 61 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 37, Technology 27 – Box Score

West Orange 33, Barringer 30 – Box Score

Columbia 56, North Star Academy 50 – Box Score

Livingston 45, Nutley 34 – Box Score

SHORE

Donovan Catholic 65, Lakewood 38 – Box Score

Manalapan 73, Long Branch 42 – Box Score

Shore 64, Jackson Liberty 41 – Box Score

Marlboro 57, Middletown North 54 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 59, Toms River East 40 – Box Score

Asbury Park 55, Keansburg 31 – Box Score

Freehold Township 71, Christian Brothers 70 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Beach 44, Keyport 41 – Box Score

Central Regional 39, Brick Township 29 – Box Score

Toms River North 54, Toms River South 37 – Box Score

Barnegat 34, Pinelands 14 – Box Score

Ranney 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 42 – Box Score

Red Bank Regional 56, Wall 39 – Box Score

Matawan 52, Howell 47 – Box Score

Monmouth 58, Ocean Township 44 – Box Score

Red Bank Catholic 69, St. John Vianney 57 – Box Score

Southern 42, Brick Memorial 39 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Watchung Hills 59, Hillsborough 44 – Box Score

Pingry 64, Somerville 44 – Box Score

Belvidere 63, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 48 – Box Score

Ridge 61, Montgomery 54 – Box Score

Immaculata 66, Phillipsburg 47 – Box Score

Franklin 65, Timothy Christian 37 – Box Score

Hunterdon Central 64, Bridgewater-Raritan 51 – Box Score

Warren Hills 54, North Hunterdon 47 – Box Score

Gill St. Bernard’s 67, Rutgers Prep 65 – Box Score

Manville 58, South Hunterdon 50 – Box Score

Bernards 64, Delaware Valley 62 – Box Score

Bound Brook 71, Voorhees 51 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Gloucester Catholic 88, Clayton 80 – Box Score

Washington Township 78, Williamstown 63 – Box Score

Penns Grove 60, Woodstown 49 – Box Score

Clearview 62, Gloucester Tech 36 – Box Score

Overbrook 62, Glassboro 56 – Box Score

Delsea 72, Highland 69 – Box Score

Pennsville 61, Schalick 49 – Box Score

Deptford 48, Cumberland 42 – Box Score

Wildwood 56, Pitman 43 – Box Score

Timber Creek 45, Triton 39 – Box Score

UCC

Union 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51 – Box Score

Summit 47, Cranford 43 – Box Score

New Providence 66, Roselle Park 57 – Box Score

Govt. Livingston 59, Brearley 45 – Box Score

Roselle 58, Hillside 43 – Box Score

Westfield 42, Plainfield 27 – Box Score

Oratory 69, Rahway 39 – Box Score

Elizabeth 60, Linden 46 – Box Score

Johnson 48, Dayton 43 – Box Score

Independent

Allentown 86, LEAP Academy 43 – Box Score

Friends Select (PA) 68, Hun 58 – Box Score

American History 73, People’s Prep 27 – Box Score

Hoboken Charter 54, College Achieve Central 40 – Box Score

