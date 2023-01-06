Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Thursday, Jan. 5

Well. 17 Arts at No. 1 Roselle Catholic in the Iverson Classic (Cancelled, fan disturbance)

Well. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s 67, No. 6 Rutgers Prep 65

Science Park 61, No. 11 Montclair Immaculate 58

Thursday, Jan. 5 Iverson Classic Science Park 61, Montclair Immaculate 58 – Box Score St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Rosedale Baptist (MD) 60 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Bordentown 92, Pennsauken Tech 39 – Box Score Burlington City 81, Delran 39 – Box Score Westampton Tech 88, Burlington Township 58 – Box Score Pemberton 66, Pennsauken 52 – Box Score Cinnaminson 69, Willingboro 46 – Box Score Florence 51, Riverside 31 – Box Score New Egypt 56, Palmyra 44 – Box Score Medford Tech 81, Northern Burlington 74 – Box Score BIG NORTH Paterson Kennedy 57, Passaic Tech 53 – Box Score Clifton 56, Bergen Tech 37 – Box Score Paterson Eastside 73, Passaic 41 – Box Score Wayne Valley 81, Lakeland 23 – Box Score Teaneck 64, Pascack Valley 56 – Box Score DePaul 57, Paramus 50 – Box Score Fair Lawn 65, Wayne Hills 46 – Box Score Ridgewood 57, Hackensack 44 – Box Score Bergen Catholic 88, Paramus Catholic 56 – Box Score Don Bosco Prep 67, St. Joseph (Mont.) 42 – Box Score Indian Hills 46, Mahwah 43 – Box Score River Dell 62, Westwood 34 – Box Score Dwight-Morrow 71, Cliffside Park 59 – Box Score Passaic Valley 57, West Milford 53 – Box Score Ramapo 73, Northern Highlands 51 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC St. Augustine 67, Wildwood Catholic 48 – Box Score Mainland 62, Ocean City 33 – Box Score Millville 83, Bridgeton 74 – Box Score Cedar Creek 64, Atlantic Tech 59 – Box Score Egg Harbor 41, Middle Township 37 – Box Score COLONIAL Woodbury 74, Gateway 28 – Box Score Gloucester 51, Collingswood 38 – Box Score Sterling 47, Haddonfield 39 – Box Score Haddon Heights 45, Paulsboro 44 – Box Score Audubon 65, Lindenwold 64 – Box Score West Deptford 44, Haddon Township 41 – Box Score CVC Allentown 86, LEAP Academy 43 – Box Score GMC North Brunswick 70, Edison 51 – Box Score Patrick School 85, Piscataway 51 – Box Score JP Stevens 54, Old Bridge 51 – Box Score Woodbridge 70, Iselin Kennedy 38 – Box Score Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 51, Dunellen 46 – Box Score Colonia 77, East Brunswick 49 – Box Score Franklin 65, Timothy Christian 37 – Box Score St. Joseph (Met.) 58, South Brunswick 55 – Box Score New Brunswick 42, Sayreville 41 – Box Score South Plainfield 74, North Plainfield 41 – Box Score HCIAL Union City 49, Bayonne 43 – Box Score Memorial 52, Dickinson 50 – Box Score Ferris 56, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 26 – Box Score St. Peter’s Prep 64, Lincoln 19 – Box Score Hudson Catholic 52, Snyder 44 – Box Score North Bergen 64, Hoboken 36 – Box Score NJAC Kinnelon 59, Boonton 47 – Box Score OLYMPIC Shawnee 66, Camden Tech 27 – Box Score Moorestown 40, Winslow 26 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 48, Cherokee 45 – Box Score Seneca 53, Cherry Hill West 46 – Box Score Lenape 49, Cherry Hill East 37 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 60, Camden Eastside 41 – Box Score SEC Irvington 64, Payne Tech 54 – Box Score Montclair Kimberley 63, Newark Lab 43 – Box Score Bloomfield 62, University 50 – Box Score Eagle Academy 71, Weequahic 44 – Box Score West Caldwell Tech 57, Golda Och 22 – Box Score Newark Academy 71, Shabazz 49 – Box Score West Essex 85, Millburn 61 – Box Score Cedar Grove 37, Technology 27 – Box Score West Orange 33, Barringer 30 – Box Score Columbia 56, North Star Academy 50 – Box Score Livingston 45, Nutley 34 – Box Score SHORE Donovan Catholic 65, Lakewood 38 – Box Score Manalapan 73, Long Branch 42 – Box Score Shore 64, Jackson Liberty 41 – Box Score Marlboro 57, Middletown North 54 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 59, Toms River East 40 – Box Score Asbury Park 55, Keansburg 31 – Box Score Freehold Township 71, Christian Brothers 70 – Box Score Point Pleasant Beach 44, Keyport 41 – Box Score Central Regional 39, Brick Township 29 – Box Score Toms River North 54, Toms River South 37 – Box Score Barnegat 34, Pinelands 14 – Box Score Ranney 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 42 – Box Score Red Bank Regional 56, Wall 39 – Box Score Matawan 52, Howell 47 – Box Score Monmouth 58, Ocean Township 44 – Box Score Red Bank Catholic 69, St. John Vianney 57 – Box Score Southern 42, Brick Memorial 39 – Box Score SKYLAND Watchung Hills 59, Hillsborough 44 – Box Score Pingry 64, Somerville 44 – Box Score Belvidere 63, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 48 – Box Score Ridge 61, Montgomery 54 – Box Score Immaculata 66, Phillipsburg 47 – Box Score Hunterdon Central 64, Bridgewater-Raritan 51 – Box Score Warren Hills 54, North Hunterdon 47 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard's 67, Rutgers Prep 65 – Box Score Manville 58, South Hunterdon 50 – Box Score Bernards 64, Delaware Valley 62 – Box Score Bound Brook 71, Voorhees 51 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Gloucester Catholic 88, Clayton 80 – Box Score Washington Township 78, Williamstown 63 – Box Score Penns Grove 60, Woodstown 49 – Box Score Clearview 62, Gloucester Tech 36 – Box Score Overbrook 62, Glassboro 56 – Box Score Delsea 72, Highland 69 – Box Score Pennsville 61, Schalick 49 – Box Score Deptford 48, Cumberland 42 – Box Score Wildwood 56, Pitman 43 – Box Score Timber Creek 45, Triton 39 – Box Score UCC Union 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51 – Box Score Summit 47, Cranford 43 – Box Score New Providence 66, Roselle Park 57 – Box Score Govt. Livingston 59, Brearley 45 – Box Score Roselle 58, Hillside 43 – Box Score Westfield 42, Plainfield 27 – Box Score Oratory 69, Rahway 39 – Box Score Elizabeth 60, Linden 46 – Box Score Johnson 48, Dayton 43 – Box Score Independent Allentown 86, LEAP Academy 43 – Box Score Friends Select (PA) 68, Hun 58 – Box Score American History 73, People’s Prep 27 – Box Score Ferris 56, Academy for Urban Leadership Charter 26 – Box Score Belvidere 63, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 48 – Box Score Bordentown 92, Pennsauken Tech 39 – Box Score Hoboken Charter 54, College Achieve Central 40 – Box Score Patrick School 85, Piscataway 51 – Box Score

