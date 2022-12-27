Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Monday, Dec. 26

Well. 16 Delbarton 71, No. 19 Morris Catholic 30

Monday, Dec. 26 Boardwalk Classic Atlantic Christian (0-2) vs. Triton (2-2) at Wildwood Convention Center, 3:30pm Boys’ Latin (PA) at Oakcrest (3-0), 5pm Cougar Classic Hanover Park (3-0) vs. Cranford (1-3) at Cougar Classic at Chatham, 2 p.m Chatham (2-2) at New Providence (3-0), 8pm Governor’s Challenge Showcase Polytech (DE) at Linden (4-0), 8pm In-Season Tournament Toms River South (1-2) vs. Manasquan (1-2) at RWJ Barnabas Arena, 2:30pm KIPP NYC vs. Newark Lab (1-3) at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4:30pm Paramus Catholic (2-2) vs. North Star Academy (3-1) at Paterson Charter, 6pm JP Flynn Memorial Tournament Wayne Valley (1-3) vs. West Morris (4-0) at Mendham High School – JP Flynn Memorial Tournament, 5pm Hunterdon Central (1-3) vs. Randolph (1-3) at Delbarton, 5pm Madison (1-2) at Mendham (1-2), 7pm Morris Catholic (1-1) at Delbarton (2-1), 7pm Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest Promise Academy 1 Charter (NY) vs. Bogota (2-3) at Bogota High School, 7:30pm WOBM Christmas Classic Colts Neck (3-0), Toms River North (3-1), Toms River North (3-1) at WOBM 1st rd, 10am Central Regional (3-0) at Marlboro (1-1), 10:10am Toms River East (0-4) at St. John Vianney (2-1), 11:30am Donovan Catholic (0-2) vs. Freehold Township (3-0) at WOBM First Round at TRN HS, 11:30am Manchester Township (1-2) at Red Bank Catholic (2-2), 1 p.m Middletown South (0-3) at Brick Memorial (3-0), 1 p.m Wall (0-4) vs. Jackson Memorial (3-1) at Toms River North WOBM round 1, 2:30pm Regular Season BIG NORTH Don Bosco Prep (4-0) at Broughton (NC), 9am DePaul (4-1) at Paterson Charter (4-0), 10am Ramapo (4-0) vs. Gill St. Bernard’s (3-0) at Paterson Catholic, 4:30pm GMC South River (3-0) at St. Joseph (Met.) (3-1), 5 p.m HCIAL Ferris (1-2) at Irvington (3-1), 4 p.m NJIC DePaul (4-1) at Paterson Charter (4-0), 10am Union Catholic (2-2) vs. Saddle River Day (1-0) at Paterson Charter, 4:30pm SEC Ferris (1-2) at Irvington (3-1), 4 p.m SKYLAND Ramapo (4-0) vs. Gill St. Bernard’s (3-0) at Paterson Catholic, 4:30pm UCC Union Catholic (2-2) vs. Saddle River Day (1-0) at Paterson Charter, 4:30pm Independent Don Bosco Prep (4-0) at Broughton (NC), 9am

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.