Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Monday, Dec. 26

Well. 16 Delbarton 71, No. 19 Morris Catholic 30

Boardwalk Classic

Atlantic Christian (0-2) vs. Triton (2-2) at Wildwood Convention Center, 3:30pm

Boys’ Latin (PA) at Oakcrest (3-0), 5pm

Cougar Classic

Hanover Park (3-0) vs. Cranford (1-3) at Cougar Classic at Chatham, 2 p.m

Chatham (2-2) at New Providence (3-0), 8pm

Governor’s Challenge Showcase

Polytech (DE) at Linden (4-0), 8pm

In-Season Tournament

Toms River South (1-2) vs. Manasquan (1-2) at RWJ Barnabas Arena, 2:30pm

KIPP NYC vs. Newark Lab (1-3) at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4:30pm

Paramus Catholic (2-2) vs. North Star Academy (3-1) at Paterson Charter, 6pm

JP Flynn Memorial Tournament

Wayne Valley (1-3) vs. West Morris (4-0) at Mendham High School – JP Flynn Memorial Tournament, 5pm

Hunterdon Central (1-3) vs. Randolph (1-3) at Delbarton, 5pm

Madison (1-2) at Mendham (1-2), 7pm

Morris Catholic (1-1) at Delbarton (2-1), 7pm

Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest

Promise Academy 1 Charter (NY) vs. Bogota (2-3) at Bogota High School, 7:30pm

WOBM Christmas Classic

Colts Neck (3-0), Toms River North (3-1), Toms River North (3-1) at WOBM 1st rd, 10am

Central Regional (3-0) at Marlboro (1-1), 10:10am

Toms River East (0-4) at St. John Vianney (2-1), 11:30am

Donovan Catholic (0-2) vs. Freehold Township (3-0) at WOBM First Round at TRN HS, 11:30am

Manchester Township (1-2) at Red Bank Catholic (2-2), 1 p.m

Middletown South (0-3) at Brick Memorial (3-0), 1 p.m

Wall (0-4) vs. Jackson Memorial (3-1) at Toms River North WOBM round 1, 2:30pm

Regular Season

BIG NORTH

Don Bosco Prep (4-0) at Broughton (NC), 9am

DePaul (4-1) at Paterson Charter (4-0), 10am

Ramapo (4-0) vs. Gill St. Bernard’s (3-0) at Paterson Catholic, 4:30pm

GMC

South River (3-0) at St. Joseph (Met.) (3-1), 5 p.m

HCIAL

Ferris (1-2) at Irvington (3-1), 4 p.m

NJIC

DePaul (4-1) at Paterson Charter (4-0), 10am

Union Catholic (2-2) vs. Saddle River Day (1-0) at Paterson Charter, 4:30pm

SEC

Ferris (1-2) at Irvington (3-1), 4 p.m

SKYLAND

Ramapo (4-0) vs. Gill St. Bernard’s (3-0) at Paterson Catholic, 4:30pm

UCC

Union Catholic (2-2) vs. Saddle River Day (1-0) at Paterson Charter, 4:30pm

Independent

Don Bosco Prep (4-0) at Broughton (NC), 9am

