Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday, Dec. 30
Friday, Dec. 30
Husky Holiday Classic
Matawan 46, Hamilton West 45 – Box Score
Joe Silver Tournament
Snyder 80, West Caldwell Tech 53 – Box Score
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee
Westfield 62, Woodbridge 49 – Box Score
Colonia 61, Union City 51 – Box Score
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Final Round
Newark East Side 46, Arts 37 – Box Score
Route 23 Holiday Classic
Lakeland 72, American Christian 71 – Box Score
High Point 63, Whippany Park 29 – Box Score
Vernon 73, Boonton 51 – Box Score
WOBM Classic, Third place – Gepp Bracket
Colts Neck 65, Red Bank Catholic 52 – Box Score
WOBM Classic, Third place – Ruhnke Bracket
Brick Memorial 69, Marlboro 58 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester 49 – Box Score
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, STEMCivics 21 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27 – Box Score
Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Sterling 72, Clearview 62 – Box Score
Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester 49 – Box Score
CVC
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, STEMCivics 21 – Box Score
HCIAL
Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50 – Box Score
NJAC
Union 50, Pope John 48 – Box Score
Delaware Valley 85, North Warren 65 – Box Score
NJIC
Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27 – Box Score
Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Cherry Hill East 59, Cherry Hill West 56 – Box Score
SHORE
Freehold Borough 53, Brick Township 44 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Delaware Valley 85, North Warren 65 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Sterling 72, Clearview 62 – Box Score
UCC
Union 50, Pope John 48 – Box Score
Independent
Bard 62, Paterson Arts 28 – Box Score
Brandon Gould can be reached at [email protected].