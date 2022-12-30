Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday, Dec. 30

Newark East Side 46, No. 15 Arts 37

  • Recap
  • 📷 Photo gallery | Box score

St. Rose at Red Bank Regional, 5:30 p.m

  • Recap
  • 📷 Photo gallery | Box score
  • Well. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 14 Seton Hall Prep, 3:15 p.m
  • Well. 8 Bergen Catholic vs. DeMatha (MD)
  • Well. 11 Manasquan vs. Toms River East, 9 p.m
  • Well. 10 St. Augustine vs. Roselle, 5 p.m

Friday, Dec. 30

Husky Holiday Classic

Matawan 46, Hamilton West 45 – Box Score

Joe Silver Tournament

Snyder 80, West Caldwell Tech 53 – Box Score

LeGrand Holiday Jubilee

Westfield 62, Woodbridge 49 – Box Score

Colonia 61, Union City 51 – Box Score

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Final Round

Newark East Side 46, Arts 37 – Box Score

Route 23 Holiday Classic

Lakeland 72, American Christian 71 – Box Score

High Point 63, Whippany Park 29 – Box Score

Vernon 73, Boonton 51 – Box Score

WOBM Classic, Third place – Gepp Bracket

Colts Neck 65, Red Bank Catholic 52 – Box Score

WOBM Classic, Third place – Ruhnke Bracket

Brick Memorial 69, Marlboro 58 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester 49 – Box Score

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, STEMCivics 21 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27 – Box Score

Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Sterling 72, Clearview 62 – Box Score

Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester 49 – Box Score

CVC

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, STEMCivics 21 – Box Score

HCIAL

Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50 – Box Score

NJAC

Union 50, Pope John 48 – Box Score

Delaware Valley 85, North Warren 65 – Box Score

NJIC

Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27 – Box Score

Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Cherry Hill East 59, Cherry Hill West 56 – Box Score

SHORE

Freehold Borough 53, Brick Township 44 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Delaware Valley 85, North Warren 65 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Sterling 72, Clearview 62 – Box Score

UCC

Union 50, Pope John 48 – Box Score

Independent

Bard 62, Paterson Arts 28 – Box Score

