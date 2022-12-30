Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday, Dec. 30

Newark East Side 46, No. 15 Arts 37

Friday, Dec. 30 Husky Holiday Classic Matawan 46, Hamilton West 45 – Box Score Joe Silver Tournament Snyder 80, West Caldwell Tech 53 – Box Score LeGrand Holiday Jubilee Westfield 62, Woodbridge 49 – Box Score Colonia 61, Union City 51 – Box Score Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, Final Round Newark East Side 46, Arts 37 – Box Score Route 23 Holiday Classic Lakeland 72, American Christian 71 – Box Score High Point 63, Whippany Park 29 – Box Score Vernon 73, Boonton 51 – Box Score WOBM Classic, Third place – Gepp Bracket Colts Neck 65, Red Bank Catholic 52 – Box Score WOBM Classic, Third place – Ruhnke Bracket Brick Memorial 69, Marlboro 58 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester 49 – Box Score West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, STEMCivics 21 – Box Score BIG NORTH Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27 – Box Score Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50 – Box Score COLONIAL Sterling 72, Clearview 62 – Box Score Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester 49 – Box Score CVC West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, STEMCivics 21 – Box Score HCIAL Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50 – Box Score NJAC Union 50, Pope John 48 – Box Score Delaware Valley 85, North Warren 65 – Box Score NJIC Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27 – Box Score Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30 – Box Score OLYMPIC Cherry Hill East 59, Cherry Hill West 56 – Box Score SHORE Freehold Borough 53, Brick Township 44 – Box Score SKYLAND Delaware Valley 85, North Warren 65 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Sterling 72, Clearview 62 – Box Score UCC Union 50, Pope John 48 – Box Score Independent Bard 62, Paterson Arts 28 – Box Score

