Boys Basketball: Results, photos, links & coverage for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Tuesday, Jan. 24 BCSL Trenton Catholic 58, Northern Burlington 54 – Box Score BIG NORTH Wayne Valley 45, Passaic Valley 34 – Box Score Paterson Eastside 64, Passaic Tech 55 – Box Score Westwood 44, Mahwah 32 – Box Score Lakeland 57, Fair Lawn 50 – Box Score West Milford 55, Wayne Hills 45 – Box Score Paterson Kennedy 57, Bergen Tech 31 – Box Score Passaic 61, Clifton 60 – Box Score Dwight-Morrow 52, ​​Ridgefield Park 36 – Box Score Bergen Catholic 80, Dwight-Englewood 37 – Box Score Don Bosco Prep 66, DePaul 46 – Box Score Indian Hills 47, Pascack Hills 45 – Box Score River Dell 51, Ramsey 36 – Box Score Old Tappan 65, Tenafly 55 – Box Score Teaneck 69, Demarest 51 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 69, St. Joseph (Mont.) 63 – Box Score COLONIAL Haddon Heights 64, Gloucester 59 – Box Score Haddonfield 78, Audubon 29 – Box Score Haddon Township 54, Lindenwold 43 – Box Score Woodbury 76, West Deptford 61 – Box Score Sterling 62, Collingswood 52 – Box Score CVC Trenton 67, Nottingham 45 – Box Score Hamilton West 58, Hightstown 39 – Box Score Lawrence 51, Princeton 49 – Box Score Robbinsville 73, Steinert 44 – Box Score Allentown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52 – Box Score Hopewell Valley 54, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 27 – Box Score Ewing 53, Notre Dame 45 – Box Score GMC North Brunswick 87, Perth Amboy 56 – Box Score South Brunswick 38, JP Stevens 36 – Box Score Piscataway 58, Monroe 39 – Box Score North Brunswick 87, Perth Amboy 56 – Box Score Highland Park 85, East Brunswick Magnet 49 – Box Score Woodbridge 50, North Plainfield 45 – Box Score St. Thomas Aquinas 62, St. Joseph (Met.) 59 – Box Score South Plainfield 69, Sayreville 45 – Box Score Somerset Tech 78, Warren Tech 47 – Box Score HCIAL Hoboken 46, Ferris 32 – Box Score Bayonne 51, Hudson Catholic 43 – Box Score McNair 80, Kearny 42 – Box Score Memorial 47, Lincoln 39 – Box Score North Bergen 65, Dickinson 58 – Box Score NJAC Madison 88, Boonton 51 – Box Score Morris Hills 48, Govt. Livingston 42 – Box Score NJIC Glen Rock 64, Eastern Christian 40 – Box Score Hawthorne 68, Pompton Lakes 44 – Box Score Lodi 64, Garfield 48 – Box Score Midland Park 72, Bergen Charter 50 – Box Score Lyndhurst 77, North Arlington 51 – Box Score Ridgefield 42, New Milford 29 – Box Score Secaucus 45, Harrison 31 – Box Score St. Mary (Ruth.) 60, Wood-Ridge 28 – Box Score Waldwick 56, Emerson Boro 33 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 39, Butler 20 – Box Score Bergen Catholic 80, Dwight-Englewood 37 – Box Score Cresskill 56, Park Ridge 48 – Box Score Elmwood Park 60, Paterson Charter 55 – Box Score Manchester Regional 62, Saddle Brook 22 – Box Score Bogota 63, Palisades Park 39 – Box Score Becton 70, Wallington 53 – Box Score Weehawken 50, Rutherford 48 – Box Score OLYMPIC Bishop Eustace 51, Shawnee 44 – Box Score Camden Eastside 38, Cherry Hill East 34 – Box Score Eastern 49, Winslow 40 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 70, Camden Tech 32 – Box Score Seneca 47, Lenape 44 – Box Score Camden 102, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score Paul VI 90, Gloucester Catholic 42 – Box Score Camden Catholic 58, Cherokee 34 – Box Score SEC Newark Lab 57, Technology 32 – Box Score Caldwell 55, Bloomfield 41 – Box Score Millburn 55, Glen Ridge 46 – Box Score Science Park 55, Newark Academy 39 – Box Score Golda Och 50, Weequahic 46 – Box Score Montclair Immaculate 67, East Orange 61 – Box Score Newark East Side 65, Newark Central 42 – Box Score Nutley 56, Shabazz 54 – Box Score North Star Academy 42, University 35 – Box Score Orange 44, Belleville 33 – Box Score Columbia 83, Payne Tech 72 – Box Score Arts 54, Seton Hall Prep 51 – Box Score West Caldwell Tech 58, Cedar Grove 47 – Box Score Livingston 41, Barringer 39 – Box Score Newark Collegiate 45, West Orange 37 – Box Score SHORE Matawan 56, Holmdel 46 – Box Score St. John Vianney 52, Howell 40 – Box Score Asbury Park 53, Keansburg 33 – Box Score Christian Brothers 51, Marlboro 49 – Box Score Shore 45, Jackson Liberty 36 – Box Score Keyport 67, Point Pleasant Beach 59 – Box Score Toms River North 73, Toms River South 62 – Box Score Barnegat 60, Pinelands 34 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 42, Toms River East 31 – Box Score Central Regional 38, Brick Township 30 – Box Score Brick Memorial 56, Southern 45 – Box Score Lacey 74, Manchester Township 66 – Box Score Donovan Catholic 76, Lakewood 40 – Box Score Ocean Township 50, Monmouth 43 – Box Score SKYLAND Bound Brook 57, Voorhees 49 – Box Score Pingry 63, Somerville 58 – Box Score Ridge 71, Montgomery 63 – Box Score Phillipsburg 70, Immaculata 63 – Box Score Bridgewater-Raritan 61, Hunterdon Central 47 – Box Score North Hunterdon 65, Warren Hills 42 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 64, Gill St. Bernard’s 43 – Box Score Hillsborough 54, Watchung Hills 51 – Box Score Manville 50, South Hunterdon 45 – Box Score Delaware Valley 49, Bernards 43 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Wildwood 79, Clayton 69 – Box Score Kingsway 68, Williamstown 58 – Box Score Overbrook 70, Pennsville 40 – Box Score Schalick 46, Woodstown 36 – Box Score Washington Township 69, Gloucester Tech 51 – Box Score Penns Grove 59, Glassboro 56 – Box Score Cumberland 66, Highland 64 – Box Score Triton 65, Delsea 54 – Box Score Timber Creek 73, Deptford 53 – Box Score Paul VI 90, Gloucester Catholic 42 – Box Score Salem 54, Pitman 42 – Box Score UCC Oratory 57, Rahway 41 – Box Score Linden 59, Westfield 46 – Box Score Roselle 79, New Providence 42 – Box Score Brearley 71, Dayton 57 – Box Score Johnson 77, Koinonia 39 – Box Score Union Catholic 54, Plainfield 53 – Box Score Morris Hills 48, Govt. Livingston 42 – Box Score Summit 52, Cranford 44 – Box Score Elizabeth 90, Pioneer Academy 42 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 64, Hillside 36 – Box Score Independent Passaic Charter 66, American History 61 – Box Score College Achieve Central 48, Hoboken Charter 42 – Box Score Life Center 77, Phelps (PA) 64 – Box Score Perkiomen (PA) 107, Peddie 64 – Box Score Johnson 77, Koinonia 39 – Box Score Bard 71, People’s Prep 37 – Box Score Elizabeth 90, Pioneer Academy 42 – Box Score Somerset Tech 78, Warren Tech 47 – Box Score

