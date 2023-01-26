Boys Basketball: Results, photos, links & coverage for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Tuesday, Jan. 24

BCSL

Trenton Catholic 58, Northern Burlington 54 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Wayne Valley 45, Passaic Valley 34 – Box Score

Paterson Eastside 64, Passaic Tech 55 – Box Score

Westwood 44, Mahwah 32 – Box Score

Lakeland 57, Fair Lawn 50 – Box Score

West Milford 55, Wayne Hills 45 – Box Score

Paterson Kennedy 57, Bergen Tech 31 – Box Score

Passaic 61, Clifton 60 – Box Score

Dwight-Morrow 52, ​​Ridgefield Park 36 – Box Score

Bergen Catholic 80, Dwight-Englewood 37 – Box Score

Don Bosco Prep 66, DePaul 46 – Box Score

Indian Hills 47, Pascack Hills 45 – Box Score

River Dell 51, Ramsey 36 – Box Score

Old Tappan 65, Tenafly 55 – Box Score

Teaneck 69, Demarest 51 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 69, St. Joseph (Mont.) 63 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Haddon Heights 64, Gloucester 59 – Box Score

Haddonfield 78, Audubon 29 – Box Score

Haddon Township 54, Lindenwold 43 – Box Score

Woodbury 76, West Deptford 61 – Box Score

Sterling 62, Collingswood 52 – Box Score

CVC

Trenton 67, Nottingham 45 – Box Score

Hamilton West 58, Hightstown 39 – Box Score

Lawrence 51, Princeton 49 – Box Score

Robbinsville 73, Steinert 44 – Box Score

Allentown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52 – Box Score

Hopewell Valley 54, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 27 – Box Score

Ewing 53, Notre Dame 45 – Box Score

GMC

North Brunswick 87, Perth Amboy 56 – Box Score

South Brunswick 38, JP Stevens 36 – Box Score

Piscataway 58, Monroe 39 – Box Score

North Brunswick 87, Perth Amboy 56 – Box Score

Highland Park 85, East Brunswick Magnet 49 – Box Score

Woodbridge 50, North Plainfield 45 – Box Score

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, St. Joseph (Met.) 59 – Box Score

South Plainfield 69, Sayreville 45 – Box Score

Somerset Tech 78, Warren Tech 47 – Box Score

HCIAL

Hoboken 46, Ferris 32 – Box Score

Bayonne 51, Hudson Catholic 43 – Box Score

McNair 80, Kearny 42 – Box Score

Memorial 47, Lincoln 39 – Box Score

North Bergen 65, Dickinson 58 – Box Score

NJAC

Madison 88, Boonton 51 – Box Score

Morris Hills 48, Govt. Livingston 42 – Box Score

NJIC

Glen Rock 64, Eastern Christian 40 – Box Score

Hawthorne 68, Pompton Lakes 44 – Box Score

Lodi 64, Garfield 48 – Box Score

Midland Park 72, Bergen Charter 50 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 77, North Arlington 51 – Box Score

Ridgefield 42, New Milford 29 – Box Score

Secaucus 45, Harrison 31 – Box Score

St. Mary (Ruth.) 60, Wood-Ridge 28 – Box Score

Waldwick 56, Emerson Boro 33 – Box Score

Hawthorne Christian 39, Butler 20 – Box Score

Bergen Catholic 80, Dwight-Englewood 37 – Box Score

Cresskill 56, Park Ridge 48 – Box Score

Elmwood Park 60, Paterson Charter 55 – Box Score

Manchester Regional 62, Saddle Brook 22 – Box Score

Bogota 63, Palisades Park 39 – Box Score

Becton 70, Wallington 53 – Box Score

Weehawken 50, Rutherford 48 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Bishop Eustace 51, Shawnee 44 – Box Score

Camden Eastside 38, Cherry Hill East 34 – Box Score

Eastern 49, Winslow 40 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 70, Camden Tech 32 – Box Score

Seneca 47, Lenape 44 – Box Score

Camden 102, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score

Paul VI 90, Gloucester Catholic 42 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 58, Cherokee 34 – Box Score

SEC

Newark Lab 57, Technology 32 – Box Score

Caldwell 55, Bloomfield 41 – Box Score

Millburn 55, Glen Ridge 46 – Box Score

Science Park 55, Newark Academy 39 – Box Score

Golda Och 50, Weequahic 46 – Box Score

Montclair Immaculate 67, East Orange 61 – Box Score

Newark East Side 65, Newark Central 42 – Box Score

Nutley 56, Shabazz 54 – Box Score

North Star Academy 42, University 35 – Box Score

Orange 44, Belleville 33 – Box Score

Columbia 83, Payne Tech 72 – Box Score

Arts 54, Seton Hall Prep 51 – Box Score

West Caldwell Tech 58, Cedar Grove 47 – Box Score

Livingston 41, Barringer 39 – Box Score

Newark Collegiate 45, West Orange 37 – Box Score

SHORE

Matawan 56, Holmdel 46 – Box Score

St. John Vianney 52, Howell 40 – Box Score

Asbury Park 53, Keansburg 33 – Box Score

Christian Brothers 51, Marlboro 49 – Box Score

Shore 45, Jackson Liberty 36 – Box Score

Keyport 67, Point Pleasant Beach 59 – Box Score

Toms River North 73, Toms River South 62 – Box Score

Barnegat 60, Pinelands 34 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 42, Toms River East 31 – Box Score

Central Regional 38, Brick Township 30 – Box Score

Brick Memorial 56, Southern 45 – Box Score

Lacey 74, Manchester Township 66 – Box Score

Donovan Catholic 76, Lakewood 40 – Box Score

Ocean Township 50, Monmouth 43 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Bound Brook 57, Voorhees 49 – Box Score

Pingry 63, Somerville 58 – Box Score

Ridge 71, Montgomery 63 – Box Score

Phillipsburg 70, Immaculata 63 – Box Score

Bridgewater-Raritan 61, Hunterdon Central 47 – Box Score

North Hunterdon 65, Warren Hills 42 – Box Score

Rutgers Prep 64, Gill St. Bernard’s 43 – Box Score

Hillsborough 54, Watchung Hills 51 – Box Score

Manville 50, South Hunterdon 45 – Box Score

Delaware Valley 49, Bernards 43 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Wildwood 79, Clayton 69 – Box Score

Kingsway 68, Williamstown 58 – Box Score

Overbrook 70, Pennsville 40 – Box Score

Schalick 46, Woodstown 36 – Box Score

Washington Township 69, Gloucester Tech 51 – Box Score

Penns Grove 59, Glassboro 56 – Box Score

Cumberland 66, Highland 64 – Box Score

Triton 65, Delsea 54 – Box Score

Timber Creek 73, Deptford 53 – Box Score

Paul VI 90, Gloucester Catholic 42 – Box Score

Salem 54, Pitman 42 – Box Score

UCC

Oratory 57, Rahway 41 – Box Score

Linden 59, Westfield 46 – Box Score

Roselle 79, New Providence 42 – Box Score

Brearley 71, Dayton 57 – Box Score

Johnson 77, Koinonia 39 – Box Score

Union Catholic 54, Plainfield 53 – Box Score

Morris Hills 48, Govt. Livingston 42 – Box Score

Summit 52, Cranford 44 – Box Score

Elizabeth 90, Pioneer Academy 42 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 64, Hillside 36 – Box Score

Independent

Passaic Charter 66, American History 61 – Box Score

College Achieve Central 48, Hoboken Charter 42 – Box Score

Life Center 77, Phelps (PA) 64 – Box Score

Perkiomen (PA) 107, Peddie 64 – Box Score

Johnson 77, Koinonia 39 – Box Score

Bard 71, People’s Prep 37 – Box Score

Elizabeth 90, Pioneer Academy 42 – Box Score

Somerset Tech 78, Warren Tech 47 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button