Boys Basketball: Results, photos, links & coverage for Tuesday, Jan. 24
Tuesday, Jan. 24
BCSL
Trenton Catholic 58, Northern Burlington 54 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Wayne Valley 45, Passaic Valley 34 – Box Score
Paterson Eastside 64, Passaic Tech 55 – Box Score
Westwood 44, Mahwah 32 – Box Score
Lakeland 57, Fair Lawn 50 – Box Score
West Milford 55, Wayne Hills 45 – Box Score
Paterson Kennedy 57, Bergen Tech 31 – Box Score
Passaic 61, Clifton 60 – Box Score
Dwight-Morrow 52, Ridgefield Park 36 – Box Score
Bergen Catholic 80, Dwight-Englewood 37 – Box Score
Don Bosco Prep 66, DePaul 46 – Box Score
Indian Hills 47, Pascack Hills 45 – Box Score
River Dell 51, Ramsey 36 – Box Score
Old Tappan 65, Tenafly 55 – Box Score
Teaneck 69, Demarest 51 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 69, St. Joseph (Mont.) 63 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Haddon Heights 64, Gloucester 59 – Box Score
Haddonfield 78, Audubon 29 – Box Score
Haddon Township 54, Lindenwold 43 – Box Score
Woodbury 76, West Deptford 61 – Box Score
Sterling 62, Collingswood 52 – Box Score
CVC
Trenton 67, Nottingham 45 – Box Score
Hamilton West 58, Hightstown 39 – Box Score
Lawrence 51, Princeton 49 – Box Score
Robbinsville 73, Steinert 44 – Box Score
Allentown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52 – Box Score
Hopewell Valley 54, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 27 – Box Score
Ewing 53, Notre Dame 45 – Box Score
GMC
North Brunswick 87, Perth Amboy 56 – Box Score
South Brunswick 38, JP Stevens 36 – Box Score
Piscataway 58, Monroe 39 – Box Score
North Brunswick 87, Perth Amboy 56 – Box Score
Highland Park 85, East Brunswick Magnet 49 – Box Score
Woodbridge 50, North Plainfield 45 – Box Score
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, St. Joseph (Met.) 59 – Box Score
South Plainfield 69, Sayreville 45 – Box Score
Somerset Tech 78, Warren Tech 47 – Box Score
HCIAL
Hoboken 46, Ferris 32 – Box Score
Bayonne 51, Hudson Catholic 43 – Box Score
McNair 80, Kearny 42 – Box Score
Memorial 47, Lincoln 39 – Box Score
North Bergen 65, Dickinson 58 – Box Score
NJAC
Madison 88, Boonton 51 – Box Score
Morris Hills 48, Govt. Livingston 42 – Box Score
NJIC
Glen Rock 64, Eastern Christian 40 – Box Score
Hawthorne 68, Pompton Lakes 44 – Box Score
Lodi 64, Garfield 48 – Box Score
Midland Park 72, Bergen Charter 50 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 77, North Arlington 51 – Box Score
Ridgefield 42, New Milford 29 – Box Score
Secaucus 45, Harrison 31 – Box Score
St. Mary (Ruth.) 60, Wood-Ridge 28 – Box Score
Waldwick 56, Emerson Boro 33 – Box Score
Hawthorne Christian 39, Butler 20 – Box Score
Bergen Catholic 80, Dwight-Englewood 37 – Box Score
Cresskill 56, Park Ridge 48 – Box Score
Elmwood Park 60, Paterson Charter 55 – Box Score
Manchester Regional 62, Saddle Brook 22 – Box Score
Bogota 63, Palisades Park 39 – Box Score
Becton 70, Wallington 53 – Box Score
Weehawken 50, Rutherford 48 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Bishop Eustace 51, Shawnee 44 – Box Score
Camden Eastside 38, Cherry Hill East 34 – Box Score
Eastern 49, Winslow 40 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 70, Camden Tech 32 – Box Score
Seneca 47, Lenape 44 – Box Score
Camden 102, Cherry Hill West 33 – Box Score
Paul VI 90, Gloucester Catholic 42 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 58, Cherokee 34 – Box Score
SEC
Newark Lab 57, Technology 32 – Box Score
Caldwell 55, Bloomfield 41 – Box Score
Millburn 55, Glen Ridge 46 – Box Score
Science Park 55, Newark Academy 39 – Box Score
Golda Och 50, Weequahic 46 – Box Score
Montclair Immaculate 67, East Orange 61 – Box Score
Newark East Side 65, Newark Central 42 – Box Score
Nutley 56, Shabazz 54 – Box Score
North Star Academy 42, University 35 – Box Score
Orange 44, Belleville 33 – Box Score
Columbia 83, Payne Tech 72 – Box Score
Arts 54, Seton Hall Prep 51 – Box Score
West Caldwell Tech 58, Cedar Grove 47 – Box Score
Livingston 41, Barringer 39 – Box Score
Newark Collegiate 45, West Orange 37 – Box Score
SHORE
Matawan 56, Holmdel 46 – Box Score
St. John Vianney 52, Howell 40 – Box Score
Asbury Park 53, Keansburg 33 – Box Score
Christian Brothers 51, Marlboro 49 – Box Score
Shore 45, Jackson Liberty 36 – Box Score
Keyport 67, Point Pleasant Beach 59 – Box Score
Toms River North 73, Toms River South 62 – Box Score
Barnegat 60, Pinelands 34 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 42, Toms River East 31 – Box Score
Central Regional 38, Brick Township 30 – Box Score
Brick Memorial 56, Southern 45 – Box Score
Lacey 74, Manchester Township 66 – Box Score
Donovan Catholic 76, Lakewood 40 – Box Score
Ocean Township 50, Monmouth 43 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Bound Brook 57, Voorhees 49 – Box Score
Pingry 63, Somerville 58 – Box Score
Ridge 71, Montgomery 63 – Box Score
Phillipsburg 70, Immaculata 63 – Box Score
Bridgewater-Raritan 61, Hunterdon Central 47 – Box Score
North Hunterdon 65, Warren Hills 42 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 64, Gill St. Bernard’s 43 – Box Score
Hillsborough 54, Watchung Hills 51 – Box Score
Manville 50, South Hunterdon 45 – Box Score
Delaware Valley 49, Bernards 43 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Wildwood 79, Clayton 69 – Box Score
Kingsway 68, Williamstown 58 – Box Score
Overbrook 70, Pennsville 40 – Box Score
Schalick 46, Woodstown 36 – Box Score
Washington Township 69, Gloucester Tech 51 – Box Score
Penns Grove 59, Glassboro 56 – Box Score
Cumberland 66, Highland 64 – Box Score
Triton 65, Delsea 54 – Box Score
Timber Creek 73, Deptford 53 – Box Score
Paul VI 90, Gloucester Catholic 42 – Box Score
Salem 54, Pitman 42 – Box Score
UCC
Oratory 57, Rahway 41 – Box Score
Linden 59, Westfield 46 – Box Score
Roselle 79, New Providence 42 – Box Score
Brearley 71, Dayton 57 – Box Score
Johnson 77, Koinonia 39 – Box Score
Union Catholic 54, Plainfield 53 – Box Score
Morris Hills 48, Govt. Livingston 42 – Box Score
Summit 52, Cranford 44 – Box Score
Elizabeth 90, Pioneer Academy 42 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 64, Hillside 36 – Box Score
Independent
Passaic Charter 66, American History 61 – Box Score
College Achieve Central 48, Hoboken Charter 42 – Box Score
Life Center 77, Phelps (PA) 64 – Box Score
Perkiomen (PA) 107, Peddie 64 – Box Score
Johnson 77, Koinonia 39 – Box Score
Bard 71, People’s Prep 37 – Box Score
Elizabeth 90, Pioneer Academy 42 – Box Score
Somerset Tech 78, Warren Tech 47 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.