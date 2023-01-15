Boys Basketball: Results, photos and Featured coverage for Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14

Brian Long Classic

Lyndhurst 40, Bergen Tech 38 – Box Score

Park Ridge 40, Hasbrouck Heights 39 – Box Score

New Milford 52, Ridgefield Park 51 – Box Score

Bulls Public vs. Private Showcase

Hawthorne Christian 66, Bogota 46 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 67, Hackensack 65 – Box Score

DePaul 59, Leonia 51 – Box Score

St. Joseph (Mont.) 57, Bayonne 43 – Box Score

Saddle River Day 61, Newark Collegiate 44 – Box Score

Teaneck 69, Dwight-Englewood 60 – Box Score

Patrick School 74, Ramapo 49 – Box Score

Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic

Verona 58, Cedar Grove 31 – Box Score

Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Patrick School 55 – Box Score

Don Bosco Prep 60, Montclair Immaculate 54 – Box Score

Manasquan 51, Hudson Catholic 31 – Box Score

Seton Hall Prep 72, Rutgers Prep 58 – Box Score

Hoop Hall Classic

Corona Centennial (CA) 66, Camden 62 – Box Score

In-Season Tournament

St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Dade Christian (FL) 37 – Box Score

Team Up Against Alzheimer’s

Old Tappan 74, Elmwood Park 49 – Box Score

Clifton 57, Wayne Valley 47 – Box Score

Passaic Tech 54, Paramus 46 – Box Score

Thunderbolt Classic

Collingswood 62, Buena 31 – Box Score

Southern 59, Cumberland 44 – Box Score

Timber Creek 53, Millville 47 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Riverside 59, Moorestown Friends 57 – Box Score

Haddon Heights 46, Palmyra 35 – Box Score

Clayton 89, Maple Shade 67 – Box Score

Woodbury 64, Westampton Tech 59 – Box Score

Nottingham 73, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Dumont 59, Passaic 29 – Box Score

Ramsey 56, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score

Cliffside Park 52, Ferris 45 – Box Score

Fort Lee 64, Nutley 58 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Cedar Creek 61, Oakcrest 45 – Box Score

Absegami 70, Pinelands 49 – Box Score

Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Haddon Heights 46, Palmyra 35 – Box Score

Haddonfield 60, Overbrook 27 – Box Score

Woodbury 64, Westampton Tech 59 – Box Score

CVC

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, New Brunswick 18 – Box Score

Manalapan 66, Allentown 63 – Box Score

Lawrence 55, Hillsborough 49 – Box Score

Nottingham 73, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score

Hamilton West 46, Winslow 35 – Box Score

Robbinsville 57, Central Regional 50 – Box Score

Princeton Day 50, Hopewell Valley 42 – Box Score

Notre Dame 64, Franklin 59 – Box Score

Ewing 74, Hackettstown 46 – Box Score

GMC

South Brunswick 63, Monroe 54 – Box Score

North Plainfield 44, Metuchen 36 – Box Score

East Brunswick Magnet 38, Dunellen 24 – Box Score

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, New Brunswick 18 – Box Score

Spotswood 64, Somerville 47 – Box Score

North Brunswick 50, South Plainfield 45 – Box Score

Edison 60, Sayreville 45 – Box Score

Perth Amboy 63, Woodbridge 62 – Box Score

Old Bridge 56, East Brunswick 39 – Box Score

Piscataway 49, South River 48 – Box Score

Middlesex 55, Roselle Park 40 – Box Score

HCIAL

McNair 1, University Charter 0 – Box Score

Hoboken 57, Kearny 26 – Box Score

Cliffside Park 52, Ferris 45 – Box Score

Lincoln 47, Dickinson 39 – Box Score

Union City 68, North Bergen 63 – Box Score

St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20 – Box Score

NJAC

North Hunterdon 65, Newton 36 – Box Score

Kinnelon 55, Morris Tech 36 – Box Score

Belvidere 49, Hopatcong 48 – Box Score

Pequannock 68, Parsippany 34 – Box Score

Ramsey 56, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score

Wallkill Valley 59, North Warren 27 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 74, Passaic Charter 59 – Box Score

Delbarton 66, Montgomery 57 – Box Score

Vernon 62, Dover 47 – Box Score

Parsippany Hills 61, Boonton 58 – Box Score

Madison 67, Morristown-Beard 27 – Box Score

Hanover Park 72, Montville 64 – Box Score

Ewing 74, Hackettstown 46 – Box Score

Paul VI 67, Morris Catholic 60 – Box Score

Mendham 48, Whippany Park 31 – Box Score

West Morris 59, Mount Olive 47 – Box Score

Chatham 67, Morristown 50 – Box Score

NJIC

Ridgefield 42, College Achieve Paterson 37 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Moorestown 42, Washington Township 31 – Box Score

Cherokee 48, Pitman 31 – Box Score

Hamilton West 46, Winslow 35 – Box Score

Cherry Hill East 52, Deptford 50 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 57, Jackson Memorial 21 – Box Score

Paul VI 67, Morris Catholic 60 – Box Score

SEC

Weequahic 76, Newark Academy 65 – Box Score

Montclair Kimberley 56, Livingston 49 – Box Score

Eagle Academy 58, Marion P. Thomas Charter 21 – Box Score

Orange 57, Bloomfield 52 – Box Score

West Essex 73, Payne Tech 70 – Box Score

North Star Academy 60, Millburn 50 – Box Score

West Caldwell Tech 65, Barringer 63 – Box Score

Irvington 69, Glen Ridge 62 – Box Score

Newark Lab 56, Shabazz 33 – Box Score

Arts 68, Newark Central 52 – Box Score

Caldwell 51, Belleville 36 – Box Score

Fort Lee 64, Nutley 58 – Box Score

East Orange 38, West Orange 19 – Box Score

Columbia 64, Montclair 46 – Box Score

SHORE

Middletown South 50, Howell 42 – Box Score

Shore 67, Brick Township 40 – Box Score

St. John Vianney 65, Lacey 59 – Box Score

Freehold Borough 57, Asbury Park 41 – Box Score

Ocean Township 52, Long Branch 35 – Box Score

St. Rose 66, Keyport 38 – Box Score

Freehold Township 60, Holmdel 46 – Box Score

Colts Neck 58, Point Pleasant Beach 36 – Box Score

Manalapan 66, Allentown 63 – Box Score

Robbinsville 57, Central Regional 50 – Box Score

Absegami 70, Pinelands 49 – Box Score

Raritan 59, Middletown North 38 – Box Score

Ranney 84, Immaculata 71 – Box Score

Red Bank Catholic 49, Christian Brothers 45 – Box Score

St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 57, Jackson Memorial 21 – Box Score

SKYLAND

North Hunterdon 65, Newton 36 – Box Score

Voorhees 61, Brearley 47 – Box Score

Bound Brook 69, Bernards 57 – Box Score

Spotswood 64, Somerville 47 – Box Score

Lawrence 55, Hillsborough 49 – Box Score

Belvidere 49, Hopatcong 48 – Box Score

Ridge 65, Pingry 60 – Box Score

Delbarton 66, Montgomery 57 – Box Score

Notre Dame 64, Franklin 59 – Box Score

Hunterdon Central 65, Delaware Valley 49 – Box Score

Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42 – Box Score

Ranney 84, Immaculata 71 – Box Score

Warren Hills 63, South Hunterdon 58 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Delsea 53, Gloucester Tech 40 – Box Score

Moorestown 42, Washington Township 31 – Box Score

Penns Grove 77, Salem Tech 49 – Box Score

Clayton 89, Maple Shade 67 – Box Score

Haddonfield 60, Overbrook 27 – Box Score

Cherokee 48, Pitman 31 – Box Score

Cherry Hill East 52, Deptford 50 – Box Score

Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55 – Box Score

UCC

Voorhees 61, Brearley 47 – Box Score

Westfield 50, Oratory 39 – Box Score

Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42 – Box Score

Cranford 56, Gov. Livingston 46 – Box Score

Roselle 65, Rahway 52 – Box Score

Middlesex 55, Roselle Park 40 – Box Score

Independent

Ridgefield 42, College Achieve Paterson 37 – Box Score

Riverside 59, Moorestown Friends 57 – Box Score

Eagle Academy 58, Marion P. Thomas Charter 21 – Box Score

Hun 78, Springside-Chestnut Hill Academy (PA) 58 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 74, Passaic Charter 59 – Box Score

Princeton Day 50, Hopewell Valley 42 – Box Score

Peddie 79, Lawrenceville 66 – Box Score

