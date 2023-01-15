Boys Basketball: Results, photos and Featured coverage for Saturday, Jan. 14
Saturday, Jan. 14
Brian Long Classic
Lyndhurst 40, Bergen Tech 38 – Box Score
Park Ridge 40, Hasbrouck Heights 39 – Box Score
New Milford 52, Ridgefield Park 51 – Box Score
Bulls Public vs. Private Showcase
Hawthorne Christian 66, Bogota 46 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 67, Hackensack 65 – Box Score
DePaul 59, Leonia 51 – Box Score
St. Joseph (Mont.) 57, Bayonne 43 – Box Score
Saddle River Day 61, Newark Collegiate 44 – Box Score
Teaneck 69, Dwight-Englewood 60 – Box Score
Patrick School 74, Ramapo 49 – Box Score
Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic
Verona 58, Cedar Grove 31 – Box Score
Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Patrick School 55 – Box Score
Don Bosco Prep 60, Montclair Immaculate 54 – Box Score
Manasquan 51, Hudson Catholic 31 – Box Score
Seton Hall Prep 72, Rutgers Prep 58 – Box Score
Hoop Hall Classic
Corona Centennial (CA) 66, Camden 62 – Box Score
In-Season Tournament
St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Dade Christian (FL) 37 – Box Score
Team Up Against Alzheimer’s
Old Tappan 74, Elmwood Park 49 – Box Score
Clifton 57, Wayne Valley 47 – Box Score
Passaic Tech 54, Paramus 46 – Box Score
Thunderbolt Classic
Collingswood 62, Buena 31 – Box Score
Southern 59, Cumberland 44 – Box Score
Timber Creek 53, Millville 47 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Riverside 59, Moorestown Friends 57 – Box Score
Haddon Heights 46, Palmyra 35 – Box Score
Clayton 89, Maple Shade 67 – Box Score
Woodbury 64, Westampton Tech 59 – Box Score
Nottingham 73, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Dumont 59, Passaic 29 – Box Score
Ramsey 56, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score
Cliffside Park 52, Ferris 45 – Box Score
Fort Lee 64, Nutley 58 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Cedar Creek 61, Oakcrest 45 – Box Score
Absegami 70, Pinelands 49 – Box Score
Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Haddon Heights 46, Palmyra 35 – Box Score
Haddonfield 60, Overbrook 27 – Box Score
Woodbury 64, Westampton Tech 59 – Box Score
CVC
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, New Brunswick 18 – Box Score
Manalapan 66, Allentown 63 – Box Score
Lawrence 55, Hillsborough 49 – Box Score
Nottingham 73, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score
Hamilton West 46, Winslow 35 – Box Score
Robbinsville 57, Central Regional 50 – Box Score
Princeton Day 50, Hopewell Valley 42 – Box Score
Notre Dame 64, Franklin 59 – Box Score
Ewing 74, Hackettstown 46 – Box Score
GMC
South Brunswick 63, Monroe 54 – Box Score
North Plainfield 44, Metuchen 36 – Box Score
East Brunswick Magnet 38, Dunellen 24 – Box Score
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, New Brunswick 18 – Box Score
Spotswood 64, Somerville 47 – Box Score
North Brunswick 50, South Plainfield 45 – Box Score
Edison 60, Sayreville 45 – Box Score
Perth Amboy 63, Woodbridge 62 – Box Score
Old Bridge 56, East Brunswick 39 – Box Score
Piscataway 49, South River 48 – Box Score
Middlesex 55, Roselle Park 40 – Box Score
HCIAL
McNair 1, University Charter 0 – Box Score
Hoboken 57, Kearny 26 – Box Score
Cliffside Park 52, Ferris 45 – Box Score
Lincoln 47, Dickinson 39 – Box Score
Union City 68, North Bergen 63 – Box Score
St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20 – Box Score
NJAC
North Hunterdon 65, Newton 36 – Box Score
Kinnelon 55, Morris Tech 36 – Box Score
Belvidere 49, Hopatcong 48 – Box Score
Pequannock 68, Parsippany 34 – Box Score
Ramsey 56, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score
Wallkill Valley 59, North Warren 27 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 74, Passaic Charter 59 – Box Score
Delbarton 66, Montgomery 57 – Box Score
Vernon 62, Dover 47 – Box Score
Parsippany Hills 61, Boonton 58 – Box Score
Madison 67, Morristown-Beard 27 – Box Score
Hanover Park 72, Montville 64 – Box Score
Ewing 74, Hackettstown 46 – Box Score
Paul VI 67, Morris Catholic 60 – Box Score
Mendham 48, Whippany Park 31 – Box Score
West Morris 59, Mount Olive 47 – Box Score
Chatham 67, Morristown 50 – Box Score
NJIC
Ridgefield 42, College Achieve Paterson 37 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Moorestown 42, Washington Township 31 – Box Score
Cherokee 48, Pitman 31 – Box Score
Hamilton West 46, Winslow 35 – Box Score
Cherry Hill East 52, Deptford 50 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 57, Jackson Memorial 21 – Box Score
Paul VI 67, Morris Catholic 60 – Box Score
SEC
Weequahic 76, Newark Academy 65 – Box Score
Montclair Kimberley 56, Livingston 49 – Box Score
Eagle Academy 58, Marion P. Thomas Charter 21 – Box Score
Orange 57, Bloomfield 52 – Box Score
West Essex 73, Payne Tech 70 – Box Score
North Star Academy 60, Millburn 50 – Box Score
West Caldwell Tech 65, Barringer 63 – Box Score
Irvington 69, Glen Ridge 62 – Box Score
Newark Lab 56, Shabazz 33 – Box Score
Arts 68, Newark Central 52 – Box Score
Caldwell 51, Belleville 36 – Box Score
Fort Lee 64, Nutley 58 – Box Score
East Orange 38, West Orange 19 – Box Score
Columbia 64, Montclair 46 – Box Score
SHORE
Middletown South 50, Howell 42 – Box Score
Shore 67, Brick Township 40 – Box Score
St. John Vianney 65, Lacey 59 – Box Score
Freehold Borough 57, Asbury Park 41 – Box Score
Ocean Township 52, Long Branch 35 – Box Score
St. Rose 66, Keyport 38 – Box Score
Freehold Township 60, Holmdel 46 – Box Score
Colts Neck 58, Point Pleasant Beach 36 – Box Score
Manalapan 66, Allentown 63 – Box Score
Robbinsville 57, Central Regional 50 – Box Score
Absegami 70, Pinelands 49 – Box Score
Raritan 59, Middletown North 38 – Box Score
Ranney 84, Immaculata 71 – Box Score
Red Bank Catholic 49, Christian Brothers 45 – Box Score
St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 57, Jackson Memorial 21 – Box Score
SKYLAND
North Hunterdon 65, Newton 36 – Box Score
Voorhees 61, Brearley 47 – Box Score
Bound Brook 69, Bernards 57 – Box Score
Spotswood 64, Somerville 47 – Box Score
Lawrence 55, Hillsborough 49 – Box Score
Belvidere 49, Hopatcong 48 – Box Score
Ridge 65, Pingry 60 – Box Score
Delbarton 66, Montgomery 57 – Box Score
Notre Dame 64, Franklin 59 – Box Score
Hunterdon Central 65, Delaware Valley 49 – Box Score
Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42 – Box Score
Ranney 84, Immaculata 71 – Box Score
Warren Hills 63, South Hunterdon 58 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Delsea 53, Gloucester Tech 40 – Box Score
Moorestown 42, Washington Township 31 – Box Score
Penns Grove 77, Salem Tech 49 – Box Score
Clayton 89, Maple Shade 67 – Box Score
Haddonfield 60, Overbrook 27 – Box Score
Cherokee 48, Pitman 31 – Box Score
Cherry Hill East 52, Deptford 50 – Box Score
Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55 – Box Score
UCC
Voorhees 61, Brearley 47 – Box Score
Westfield 50, Oratory 39 – Box Score
Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42 – Box Score
Cranford 56, Gov. Livingston 46 – Box Score
Roselle 65, Rahway 52 – Box Score
Middlesex 55, Roselle Park 40 – Box Score
Independent
Ridgefield 42, College Achieve Paterson 37 – Box Score
Riverside 59, Moorestown Friends 57 – Box Score
Eagle Academy 58, Marion P. Thomas Charter 21 – Box Score
Hun 78, Springside-Chestnut Hill Academy (PA) 58 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 74, Passaic Charter 59 – Box Score
Princeton Day 50, Hopewell Valley 42 – Box Score
Peddie 79, Lawrenceville 66 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.