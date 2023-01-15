Boys Basketball: Results, photos and Featured coverage for Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14 Brian Long Classic Lyndhurst 40, Bergen Tech 38 – Box Score Park Ridge 40, Hasbrouck Heights 39 – Box Score New Milford 52, Ridgefield Park 51 – Box Score Bulls Public vs. Private Showcase Hawthorne Christian 66, Bogota 46 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 67, Hackensack 65 – Box Score DePaul 59, Leonia 51 – Box Score St. Joseph (Mont.) 57, Bayonne 43 – Box Score Saddle River Day 61, Newark Collegiate 44 – Box Score Teaneck 69, Dwight-Englewood 60 – Box Score Patrick School 74, Ramapo 49 – Box Score Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Verona 58, Cedar Grove 31 – Box Score Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Patrick School 55 – Box Score Don Bosco Prep 60, Montclair Immaculate 54 – Box Score Manasquan 51, Hudson Catholic 31 – Box Score Seton Hall Prep 72, Rutgers Prep 58 – Box Score Hoop Hall Classic Corona Centennial (CA) 66, Camden 62 – Box Score In-Season Tournament St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Dade Christian (FL) 37 – Box Score Team Up Against Alzheimer’s Old Tappan 74, Elmwood Park 49 – Box Score Clifton 57, Wayne Valley 47 – Box Score Passaic Tech 54, Paramus 46 – Box Score Thunderbolt Classic Collingswood 62, Buena 31 – Box Score Southern 59, Cumberland 44 – Box Score Timber Creek 53, Millville 47 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Riverside 59, Moorestown Friends 57 – Box Score Haddon Heights 46, Palmyra 35 – Box Score Clayton 89, Maple Shade 67 – Box Score Woodbury 64, Westampton Tech 59 – Box Score Nottingham 73, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score BIG NORTH Dumont 59, Passaic 29 – Box Score Ramsey 56, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score Cliffside Park 52, Ferris 45 – Box Score Fort Lee 64, Nutley 58 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Cedar Creek 61, Oakcrest 45 – Box Score Absegami 70, Pinelands 49 – Box Score Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55 – Box Score COLONIAL Haddon Heights 46, Palmyra 35 – Box Score Haddonfield 60, Overbrook 27 – Box Score Woodbury 64, Westampton Tech 59 – Box Score CVC West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, New Brunswick 18 – Box Score Manalapan 66, Allentown 63 – Box Score Lawrence 55, Hillsborough 49 – Box Score Nottingham 73, Medford Tech 69 – Box Score Hamilton West 46, Winslow 35 – Box Score Robbinsville 57, Central Regional 50 – Box Score Princeton Day 50, Hopewell Valley 42 – Box Score Notre Dame 64, Franklin 59 – Box Score Ewing 74, Hackettstown 46 – Box Score GMC South Brunswick 63, Monroe 54 – Box Score North Plainfield 44, Metuchen 36 – Box Score East Brunswick Magnet 38, Dunellen 24 – Box Score West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, New Brunswick 18 – Box Score Spotswood 64, Somerville 47 – Box Score North Brunswick 50, South Plainfield 45 – Box Score Edison 60, Sayreville 45 – Box Score Perth Amboy 63, Woodbridge 62 – Box Score Old Bridge 56, East Brunswick 39 – Box Score Piscataway 49, South River 48 – Box Score Middlesex 55, Roselle Park 40 – Box Score HCIAL McNair 1, University Charter 0 – Box Score Hoboken 57, Kearny 26 – Box Score Cliffside Park 52, Ferris 45 – Box Score Lincoln 47, Dickinson 39 – Box Score Union City 68, North Bergen 63 – Box Score St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20 – Box Score NJAC North Hunterdon 65, Newton 36 – Box Score Kinnelon 55, Morris Tech 36 – Box Score Belvidere 49, Hopatcong 48 – Box Score Pequannock 68, Parsippany 34 – Box Score Ramsey 56, Mountain Lakes 33 – Box Score Wallkill Valley 59, North Warren 27 – Box Score Morris Knolls 74, Passaic Charter 59 – Box Score Delbarton 66, Montgomery 57 – Box Score Vernon 62, Dover 47 – Box Score Parsippany Hills 61, Boonton 58 – Box Score Madison 67, Morristown-Beard 27 – Box Score Hanover Park 72, Montville 64 – Box Score Ewing 74, Hackettstown 46 – Box Score Paul VI 67, Morris Catholic 60 – Box Score Mendham 48, Whippany Park 31 – Box Score West Morris 59, Mount Olive 47 – Box Score Chatham 67, Morristown 50 – Box Score NJIC Ridgefield 42, College Achieve Paterson 37 – Box Score OLYMPIC Moorestown 42, Washington Township 31 – Box Score Cherokee 48, Pitman 31 – Box Score Hamilton West 46, Winslow 35 – Box Score Cherry Hill East 52, Deptford 50 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 57, Jackson Memorial 21 – Box Score Paul VI 67, Morris Catholic 60 – Box Score SEC Weequahic 76, Newark Academy 65 – Box Score Montclair Kimberley 56, Livingston 49 – Box Score Eagle Academy 58, Marion P. Thomas Charter 21 – Box Score Orange 57, Bloomfield 52 – Box Score West Essex 73, Payne Tech 70 – Box Score North Star Academy 60, Millburn 50 – Box Score West Caldwell Tech 65, Barringer 63 – Box Score Irvington 69, Glen Ridge 62 – Box Score Newark Lab 56, Shabazz 33 – Box Score Arts 68, Newark Central 52 – Box Score Caldwell 51, Belleville 36 – Box Score Fort Lee 64, Nutley 58 – Box Score East Orange 38, West Orange 19 – Box Score Columbia 64, Montclair 46 – Box Score SHORE Middletown South 50, Howell 42 – Box Score Shore 67, Brick Township 40 – Box Score St. John Vianney 65, Lacey 59 – Box Score Freehold Borough 57, Asbury Park 41 – Box Score Ocean Township 52, Long Branch 35 – Box Score St. Rose 66, Keyport 38 – Box Score Freehold Township 60, Holmdel 46 – Box Score Colts Neck 58, Point Pleasant Beach 36 – Box Score Manalapan 66, Allentown 63 – Box Score Robbinsville 57, Central Regional 50 – Box Score Absegami 70, Pinelands 49 – Box Score Raritan 59, Middletown North 38 – Box Score Ranney 84, Immaculata 71 – Box Score Red Bank Catholic 49, Christian Brothers 45 – Box Score St. Peter’s Prep 52, Rumson-Fair Haven 20 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 57, Jackson Memorial 21 – Box Score SKYLAND North Hunterdon 65, Newton 36 – Box Score Voorhees 61, Brearley 47 – Box Score Bound Brook 69, Bernards 57 – Box Score Spotswood 64, Somerville 47 – Box Score Lawrence 55, Hillsborough 49 – Box Score Belvidere 49, Hopatcong 48 – Box Score Ridge 65, Pingry 60 – Box Score Delbarton 66, Montgomery 57 – Box Score Notre Dame 64, Franklin 59 – Box Score Hunterdon Central 65, Delaware Valley 49 – Box Score Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42 – Box Score Ranney 84, Immaculata 71 – Box Score Warren Hills 63, South Hunterdon 58 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Delsea 53, Gloucester Tech 40 – Box Score Moorestown 42, Washington Township 31 – Box Score Penns Grove 77, Salem Tech 49 – Box Score Clayton 89, Maple Shade 67 – Box Score Haddonfield 60, Overbrook 27 – Box Score Cherokee 48, Pitman 31 – Box Score Cherry Hill East 52, Deptford 50 – Box Score Ocean City 70, Wildwood 55 – Box Score UCC Voorhees 61, Brearley 47 – Box Score Westfield 50, Oratory 39 – Box Score Phillipsburg 74, Plainfield 42 – Box Score Cranford 56, Gov. Livingston 46 – Box Score Roselle 65, Rahway 52 – Box Score Middlesex 55, Roselle Park 40 – Box Score Independent Ridgefield 42, College Achieve Paterson 37 – Box Score Riverside 59, Moorestown Friends 57 – Box Score Eagle Academy 58, Marion P. Thomas Charter 21 – Box Score Hun 78, Springside-Chestnut Hill Academy (PA) 58 – Box Score Morris Knolls 74, Passaic Charter 59 – Box Score Princeton Day 50, Hopewell Valley 42 – Box Score Peddie 79, Lawrenceville 66 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.